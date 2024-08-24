I Tried 9 Trader Joe's Salad Dressings & One Was Supreme In Freshness & Quality

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A salad without dressing is like a day without sunshine. A bed of lettuce and veggies can go from dry and lackluster to craveable with just a simple drizzle of oil, acid, and seasoning. One place that's home to a tantalizing selection of these essential salad enhancers is the beloved grocery chain Trader Joe's.

There, you'll find the classics like ranch, Caesar, and Italian. You'll also find some more original options like Vegan Creamy Dill. As a frequent salad eater and Trader Joe's regular, I decided to put the brand's dressings head-to-head.

So, I visited my local TJ's, rounded up nine popular varieties, and assessed the dressings' flavors and consistency. As I conducted this taste test, I tried the products both on their own and coupled with a popular dressing vehicle: baby carrots. I then ranked the nine choices in descending order, starting with my least favorite and ending with the salad dressing I will continue to buy again and again. Here are my thoughts on the different options.

Organic Italian Dressing With Romano Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 80

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Italian dressing typically features a combination of oil, vinegar, sugar, herbs, and spices. The Trader Joe's version ramps up the savory flavor with the addition of Romano cheese—an ingredient that's sometimes, but not always, found this dressing variety. I purchased a 12-ounce bottle for $3.79.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This pale yellow dressing had both dark and white flakes distributed throughout, thanks to the seasonings and Romano cheese. It also had a slight creaminess upon being poured.

The taste: As someone who isn't a major cheese fan, I wasn't sure how I'd feel about the Romano cheese, especially because the dressing had a pungent cheesy aroma. The dressing was tangy and salty and had a punch of acid to it. However, the strongest, most overpowering ingredient was, yes, the sharp Romano cheese. For me, this threw off the balance of the flavor profile. While I'll continue to stick with cheese-less Italian dressings going forward, I could see this being an enticing option if you're a big cheese lover.

The Best Bottled Italian Dressing, Tasted & Ranked

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 70

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

In 2023, Trader Joe's launched its Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, which features ingredients like sour cream, cultured low-fat buttermilk, mayo, along with herbs and spices, such as garlic, parsley, shallots, chives, and dill. One 11-ounce bottle cost me $3.99.

The look: Bright white and speckled. This dressing had visible seasonings and herbs distributed throughout, while the consistency was thin and somewhat runny, straying from the creamy texture I expected prior to opening the bottle.

The taste: Full disclosure: ranch has never been my go-to dressing—and it still isn't after trying this one. The flavor was tangy and offered a coolness that would likely be a welcome addition when paired with spicy chicken wings. That being said, the milky flavor of this dressing was too strong for me, dissuading me from dipping another carrot into it.

Romano Caesar Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 160

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

As its name implies, Trader Joe's Romano Caesar Dressing is made with Romano cheese, though this dressing variety often contains parmesan. After trying Trader Joe's Organic Italian Dressing, I wondered whether this option would be overly cheesy, as well. I purchased a 12-ounce bottle for $2.99.

The look: This tan dressing featured black flecks of seasoning. Meanwhile, the consistency was on the thicker side, as expected with a Caesar dressing.

The taste: Better than I thought. Although this dressing is made with Romano cheese, I didn't find this ingredient to be overpowering, as I did with the Italian dressing option. Instead, I found the dijon mustard to be the most pronounced ingredient, though it wasn't too powerful. Instead, it offered a sharp, tangy flavor that rounded out the dressing as a whole. Would I go out of my way to purchase this dressing? No. But would I finish a salad that was dressed with this product? Yup.

I Tried 7 Bottled Caesar Dressings & The Best Was Tangy and Creamy

Goddess Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Yes, Trader Joe's offers a Goddess Dressing in addition to its popular Green Goddess Dressing. This option is made with a combination of canola oil, apple cider vinegar, tahini, soy sauce, and seasonings like dried garlic and chives. Having never encountered this dressing before, I was most excited to try this one. I bought an 8-ounce bottle for $2.49—the cheapest dressing of the bunch.

The look: The dressing was beige and chock-full of green flecks, thanks to the dried chives and dried parsley. The consistency was thick, too.

The taste: Savory and slightly tangy. This dressing was vinegary with a prominent sesame flavor, while the consistency had an ever-so-slightly gritty mouthful. The flavor was a bit strong for my liking, presenting a notable saltiness that could be perceived as overpowering. Keeping that in mind, I would use this option on your salads sparingly.

Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 60

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Trader Joe's nixes dairy products for a combination that includes cauliflower and almond butter to produce its Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing. This item also features ingredients like garlic, parsley, lemon juice, shallots, and, of course, dill. I purchased an 11-ounce bottle for $3.99.

The look: The dressing looked quite similar to the ranch option, though it was more off-white than bright white. The herbs were apparent throughout, while the consistency was on the creamy side.

The taste: Distinct and unique. I can't say I've ever had a dressing that tasted like this. The almond butter was initially the most notable ingredient, followed by a lemony tanginess and a slightly herbaceous flavor. The texture was on the grittier side, likely due to the almond butter, but this didn't detract from the salad dressing as a whole. While I probably wouldn't purchase this option again (because there were others I preferred), I enjoyed it more than I expected.

9 Best Trader Joe's Breads

Vegan Caesar Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 70

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Trader Joe's puts a vegan spin on traditional Caesar dressing by removing the dairy and using tofu as its first ingredient. The item also features olive oil, lemon juice, white miso, dijon mustard, and capers. Together, these ingredients create a "deliciously savory, enticingly peppery, and satisfyingly creamy Caesar Dressing," according to the product page. An 11-ounce bottle cost me $3.99.

The look: This dressing was a sandy tan color dotted with seasoning. Out of all the dressings included in the taste test, this one was the thickest in consistency, so it poured out of the bottle the slowest.

The taste: While Caesar typically isn't my first choice for a dressing, this one has become my first choice for a Caesar dressing. The flavor was pleasantly savory and zesty, with the dijon mustard being prominent without being overwhelming. Meanwhile, the lemon juice offered just the right amount of acid. The consistency was creamy but not chunky, though there was a slight grittiness, which was presumably from the tofu. I was surprised by how much I liked this one.

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 90

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

According to the bottle, Trader Joe's Balsamic Vinaigrette derives its "full-bodied flavor and aroma" from balsamic vinegar imported from Modena, Italy. Of the nine salad dressings, this one had the highest sugar content at 6 grams. I bought a 12-ounce bottle for $2.79.

The look: This dark caramel brown-colored dressing was relatively thin in consistency, lacking the dark flecks of seasoning that are sometimes present in balsamic vinaigrette products.

The taste: Within the first second of tasting this dressing, I was hit with that classic balsamic vinegar zing. This soon faded to present a well-balanced flavor that was both notably tart yet pleasantly sweet. This versatile flavor profile not only makes this option ideal for salads but would also be a delicious ingredient to add to marinades.

I Tried 10 Popular Ranch Dressings & the Best Was Tangy and Delicious

Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : <1 g

Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing starts with sunflower oil and features ingredients like toasted sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, and whole black sesame seeds. A 12-ounce bottle cost me $3.99.

The look: This dressing was a dark sandy brown with black sesame seeds scattered throughout. The consistency was smooth and creamy without being particularly thick.

The taste: Sesame-flavored dressings are among some of my favorites, so my preference for this one was unsurprising. The flavor was delightfully sweet and savory with a slight tanginess thanks to the soy sauce. The sesame flavor was also notably present. While I've used this as a salad dressing in the past, I could see myself using this as an ingredient in marinades or adding it to sandwiches going forward.

Green Goddess Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 20

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's vibrant green salad dressing is made with a considerably shorter list of ingredients than some of the other options. Key ingredients include avocado, apple cider vinegar, cold-pressed lemon juice, chives, basil, and garlic. I picked up an 11-fluid-ounce bottle for $3.99.

The look: This popular dressing's bright green color comes from avocado, the second ingredient after water. The herbs were visible throughout the thick, creamy blend.

The taste: The Trader Joe's product page wasn't lying when it called this dressing "big, bold, and bright." The flavor was well-balanced, presenting a delicious combination of creaminess thanks to the avocado and acidity due to the lemon juice. The herbaceous flavors and garlic also shined through, helping to create a dressing that tasted notably fresher than the other eight dressings. Plus, the clean ingredient list is an attractive bonus. As an avocado fanatic, I wasn't surprised that this one was my favorite, and it will continue to be my go-to Trader Joe's salad dressing going forward—it just tasted more luxurious than the rest.