7 New Trader Joe’s Products to Try This Month

Trader Joe’s is one of my favorite grocery stores. Since I was a little kid, I have been shopping at the small but mighty store, which always has the most delicious foods, ranging from freezer finds and baked goods to meat and produce. What are people shopping for this month? Here are the 7 best new Trader Joe’s products to try this month.

Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers

Trader Joe’s List shared about Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers. “Sometimes you don’t need more cheese… you just need the right amount. These perfectly portioned bites of Unexpected Cheddar are sharp, nutty, and super satisfying—aka the ideal grab-and-go cheese moment. Snackable, protein-packed, and dangerously easy to eat straight from the fridge,” they captioned the post. “Yum my fave! So good on the pita crackers and rosemary raisin crackers,” a follower commented. “It’s so sharp and I absolutely love it!” another added.

Calamansi and Mango Sorbet

Over in the freezer section, pick up a tub of Calamansi and Mango Sorbet. “This one is BACK and it’s still just as good as I remembered. Bright, tangy, tropical, and so refreshing, this sorbet is the perfect balance of sweet mango and zesty citrus. It’s light but flavorful, vegan, and honestly one of my favorite frozen desserts Trader Joe’s does,” Trader Joe’s List shared. “If you loved it before or missed it last time, don’t sleep on it — it never sticks around for long.” Followers agreed. “It is THE BEST!!!” one writes. “Literally my favorite ever,” another adds.

Pizza Bianca

If you like a sauceless pizza, Trader Joe’s List recommends Pizza Bianca. “BRAND NEW AT TRADER JOE’S 🚨This one skips the red sauce and leans fully into creamy, cheesy, herby goodness. The crust is airy and risen for a full 24 hours, then topped with a rich Parmesan sauce, mozzarella, sharp Parmesan, onion, and rosemary before being baked in a wood-fired oven. If you love white pizzas or anything rosemary + cheese, this one’s definitely worth trying. Sauce or no sauce… would you pick this up?” they captioned the post. “we LOVE this one!! added arugula and balsamic and it’s amazing!!!” a follower commented. “This is phenomenal – esp adding some artichoke hearts to it. Already had it twice!” another added.

Mochi Cake Mix

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about Mochi Cake Mix. “Welcome back to one of my favorite mixes! Here’s a fun tip use coconut milk instead of water and the whole can is perfect for a box! Add some fun coconut flakes or have it plain so good $3.99,” they wrote. “One of my favs! Good tip,” added another.

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake is another find. “The perfect valentines dessert ! These lava cakes are individually wrapped and great with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared. “Our favorite dessert!!” agreed a follower.

Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies

Trader Joe's Aficionado shared about Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies, "basically buttery birthday cake cookies in snack form. Soft, rich, loaded with sprinkles, and impossible to eat just one without lying to yourself. These are: Sweet but not overwhelming, Very buttery, very comforting, Perfect for desk snacking, late-night treats, or emotional support cookies. No candle required. No birthday needed. Just vibes and sprinkles. If you're a birthday cake flavor person, this is a must-grab before they disappear from the shelves like they always do," they wrote.

Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

Trader Joe’s and Target Finds shared about a new coffee concentrate. “NEW Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate ☕️Will you be adding to your Trader Joe’s cart?” they wrote. “Can’t wait to try!” a follower commented.