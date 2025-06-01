7 Trader Joe’s Exclusives to Grab This Summer

Trader Joe’s is known for offering its loyal fan base unique and innovative items, but oftentimes they’re seasonal and don’t last long and this summer is no different. Trader Joe’s is heating things up with a wave of limited-time products that are already causing a stir online. From upgraded comfort foods to buzz-worthy beauty dupes, summer 2025 is shaping up to be one of their most creative lineups yet. If you’re heading in for your next haul, here are seven standout items worth tossing in your cart while they last. Happy shopping!

Pretzel Buns

Price: $2.99 for a four-pack

The Trader Joe’s Pretzel Buns are perfect for summer BBQ’s. They’re perfect to enhance your go-to burgers and breakfast sandwiches. They’re soft, chewy and while they skip the traditional coarse salt, the flavor more than makes up for it. They’re only around for the summer, so don’t wait.

Patislove Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate Bar

Price: $3.99

Any day now the Patislove Dubai Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate Bar should drop. This luxe chocolate bar is Trader Joe’s take on the viral treat from Dubai. It’s filled with pistachio cream and crisp strands of kataifi wrapped in rich dark chocolate, which differs from the original milk chocolate version.

Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies

Price: $5.49 for a four-pack

These tasty Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies are packed with a tangy sweet-tart filling and feature a golden flaky crust that you’ll at first bite. They’re individually sized—perfect for picnics, dessert tables, or eating one solo in the car before you get home.

To jazz them up, the delicious mini pies are easy to warm up in the air fryer and top vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. The Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies will be available in stores from May to September.

Sparkling Matcha Lemonade

Price: $1.99

Cool down this summer with a Sparkling Matcha Lemonade exclusively at Trader Joe’s. This new drink blends the grassy flavor of matcha with bright lemonade, all with a fizzy twist. It’s refreshing, light, and comes in at under two bucks, making it a steal for summer sipping.

Customers are already loving it. “Just bought it. Tastes awesome. Perfect blend of matcha and lemonade,” one enthusiast commented on an Instagram post by @trader_joes_treasure_hunt

Brazil Nut Body Butter

Price: $5.99

A returning cult favorite, this super-hydrating Brazil Nut Body Butter smells like salted caramel, coconut, pistachio, and vanilla. Beauty fans swear it’s a dead ringer for the pricey Sol de Janeiro version, and it’s under $6.

Shoppers eagerly await for this product to come back and one Redditor wrote, “I just go the last oil on the shelf but no body butter or body wash yet it should be in the next few weeks hoping they restock my oil too!! It smells exactly like SDJ 40.”

Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping

Price: $3.29

The Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping instantly elevates your sweet summer treat. Pour this over ice cream and watch it turn into a magic shell in seconds. It’s made with real dark chocolate and gives that perfect crunch—think ice cream truck nostalgia in a bottle. It’s only available during summer so don’t wait.

Crunchy Chili Onion Toscano Cheese

Price: $11.99 a pound

The Crunchy Chili Onion Toscano Cheese spicy-savory cheese has a rich Toscano base with a layer of chili crisp on top. It’s bold, a little addictive, and great with crackers or melted over toast. A total upgrade for your next cheese board. But act fast. There’s only a few weeks left to pick up the creamy, sweet, nutty cheese. It’s available in stores through June.