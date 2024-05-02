Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snack Returns After 2 Years: 'Dreamed of This Day'

Trader Joe's is beloved for its ever-changing product selection. But the nature of its inventory also comes with some unpredictability. It's no wonder then that the return of a popular item after a two-year absence didn't go unnoticed by die-hard fans.

Shoppers are rejoicing over the long-awaited comeback of Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn (140 calories per serving), a tangy, salty, smoky, and spicy popcorn snack that hasn't been seen in stores since 2022, according to Trader Joe's fans who have taken to social media.

"I've been waiting two years for this," one commenter wrote on a recent Reddit thread signaling the product's return to the grocery chain.

"I may have shed a tear or two. I've dreamed of this day," another one added.

Others noted they will be stocking up on the sought-after snack.

"I love this popcorn so much. I'm going to buy 24 bags," one fan shared.

Although the bag features several flavor descriptors, some shoppers have likened the popcorn's taste to flavors of barbecue, with a customer describing it as "a mild buffalo and bbq mix."

Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, who also said the product "has a barbecue flavor," noted, "It's definitely tangy. It's definitely a savory treat. Nothing sweet about this."

Trader Joe's first introduced this item in 2020. Shoppers can now snag a 5.5-ounce bag of the snack for $2.29.

The Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn isn't the only popcorn Trader Joe's has rolled out this year. Over the past couple of months, the grocery chain has released two new options—one that's savory and another that's sweet.

There's the Piquant Popcorn (140 calories per serving), which is seasoned with nutritional yeast, onion powder, garlic powder, and sea salt. Shoppers can snag a bag of this for $2.99.

The second new addition is the Chocolatey Drizzled Strawberry Kettle Popcorn (150 calories per serving), which is priced at $3.49 per bag. This snack features a base of kettle popcorn, plus freeze-dried strawberries, and a chocolatey drizzle.