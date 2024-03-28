25 Best Trader Joe's Breakfast Items

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For those who need more than coffee to kick-start the day, Trader Joe's holds aisles full of classic and internationally inspired products to make your morning routine effortless and delicious.

Whether you're seeking the comforting crunch of its signature hash browns, the savory satisfaction of meatless sausage patties, or the convenient compromise of gluten-free egg sandwiches, Trader Joe's has something for everyone's taste and dietary preference. But why wander aimlessly when we've already scoured the shelves?

Read on for the 25 most renowned items at the specialty grocer that will have you craving breakfast for every meal.

Hashbrowns

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty):

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

These fried Idaho-grown potatoes are crispable, convenient, and celebrated by longtime Trader Joe's customers. The popular patties rival fast-food breakfast hash browns and are often sold out in stores. "I haven't been able to get these in months," commented one Reddit user last year. However, with a little patience, you can stow them in your freezer for $2.79 per 10-piece box.

Egg Bites

Nutrition : (Per Package):

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 12 g

Move over, smoothies and granola bars. Egg Bites are a luscious and filling on-the-go breakfast to reach for instead. Plus, they're gluten-free! With more than 10 grams of protein, these are made from cage-free eggs and sold in two varieties: Cheddar Cheese & Uncured Bacon and Cheese, Spinach & Kale. "The BOMB!!!" raved one customer on a Reddit post. "Not cheap but if you want quick delicious breakfast this is it. With toast or wrap 'em in a tortilla with some hot sauce." You'll find this microwaveable pack of two for $3.49 in the refrigerated section with other fresh prepared foods.

Potato Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pancakes):

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 350 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you prefer your spuds in the shape of a latke, you'll find ready-to-heat potato pancakes in the freezer section. The $3.29 box of eight is kosher, so you can break them out for traditional holidays, though they're available year-round. "Honestly the latkes with a slice of cheese have been my breakfast almost every morning for the past two months. I love them," wrote one fan on Reddit. Warm them up in the air fryer for a few minutes to achieve the ideal level of crispiness.

Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties

Nutrition : (Per 2 Patties):

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

The smell of sizzling sausage in the morning is one wake-up call to welcome. Trader Joe's fully cooked chicken patties are antibiotic-free and low in saturated fat, offering an option for those who want a healthier sausage option. It works as a side or as the juicy, tender middle of a tantalizing sandwich, along with some of the store's other hit items. "I love these! I use them for breakfast. Get the hash browns too and put the chicken patty on top and then a fried egg 🙂 easy to make and can cook it all in one pan for easy clean up!" wrote one fan on Reddit. Six patties come in a $2.99 package found in the frozen aisle.

Chocolate Croissants

Nutrition : (Per 1 Croissant):

Calories : 320

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you fancy doing things the European way, how about a breakfast pastry and coffee? These take-and-bake croissants are soft, buttery, and filled with Belgian chocolate. The only downside: These are not for impulsive cravings. Once you take these confections out of the box, you let them proof (or rise) overnight, and then give them some time in the oven—the payoff: four authentic, patisserie-level croissants with decadent chocolate, no rolling pin required. "I felt like they were comparable to the pastries I had in Paris," wrote one Reddit commenter. Serve them to friends the next time you host a "homemade" brunch for $5.49 a box.

Joe's Os Cereal Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar):

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 3 g

Not only are cereal bars great for a quick morning bite, but they're also super stashable for the office, car, or gym bag. Fans of TJ's private-label Joe's O's cereal will be satiated by these bars that debuted last month. They're made with the beloved Os and roasted peanuts, bound together by savory peanut butter. "Don't sleep on the peanut butter cereal bars!" posted one shopper on Reddit. "I agree!" another commenter replied. "They're a great combination of flavor & texture, way better than I expected for only 120 calories." You can toss this pack of five in your cart for $2.99.

Unsweetened Organic Açaí Puree Packets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Packet):

Calories : 80

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Save your money at the smoothie shop and bring the art of açaí bowls to your own kitchen. The Trader Joe's blended açaí is all organic with few additives, and the $3.99 package contains four individually sealed bags, each of which can be used to prep two fruit-filled bowls, according to shoppers on Reddit. That's about 50 cents per açaí base! Top it off with your choice of fresh fruit, shredded coconut, granola, seeds, and nuts.

Taiwanese Green Onion Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pancake):

Calories : 330

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

These delicious fried rounds are not a very well-kept secret since Trader Joe's shoppers have a hard time finding them in stock. But, keep trying and you will succeed in adding this Taiwanese-inspired breakfast item to your freezer stash. They're commonly known as scallion pancakes, and many customers use them as a base for fried eggs and breakfast burritos, but you can eat them on their own with a dipping sauce, like TJ's chili onion crunch or hoisin. "This may be the best Trader Joe's product I've ever had," raved one Reddit poster. "I love these so much, but I've only found them once," another commenter added. The hit product comes in a package of five pancakes for $2.49.

Meatless Breakfast Sausage Patties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty):

Calories : 70

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

If you haven't heard the news, these vegan sausage patties have returned to a TJ's near you. Even though they don't contain pork, some people say the soy protein-based alternative is almost a dead ringer for the real deal. "They're really good. Suspiciously sausage patty like. I had to double check the package," wrote one commenter on Reddit. Grab your pack of six for $3.99 to make your own meatless morning sandwich.

Egg Wraps

Nutrition : (Per 2 Wraps):

Calories : 70

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Those looking for a low-carb way to enjoy breakfast tacos will rejoice at this gluten-free revelation—a soft, sturdy wrap made with only eggs, a no-gluten flour blend, and a bit of olive oil. "Egg wraps are bomb," noted one Reddit commenter. "I love them for burritos especially! Could be good for cold cut sandwiches too." With this $4.69 package of six egg wraps, you'll be well on the path to hitting your macros from your first bite.

Icelandic Style Skyr Lowfat Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 120

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 15 g

Skyr is a type of cheese that originates in Iceland. Compared to Greek yogurt, you'll find it's creamier, higher in protein, and typically lower in sugar. You can enjoy it with any topping you desire. Trader Joe's sells three varieties: raspberry, cherry, and vanilla. "I love these! Currently have them in my fridge. My TJs only has raspberry, cherry, and vanilla. I like that they have low sugar and high protein," a Reddit commenter wrote. "While I love those other super creamy dessert-y yogurts at TJs, these are my go to healthy option." Each 5.3-ounce cup is $1.19 and is perfect for a quick breakfast at your desk.

Whole Grain Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 3 Waffles):

Calories : 290

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 7 g

It's rare to find foods that are nutritious and delicious, but these frozen Belgian waffles have six grams of fiber per serving and are still tasty. "I just got the whole grain waffles and love them!" wrote one customer on Reddit. "Not too sweet and easy to eat on the go." The package of eight waffles costs $2.69.

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

Nutrition : (Per Quiche):

Calories : 420

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

Craving quiche but don't want leftovers? This one-serving broccoli cheddar quiche is ready to be cooked and devoured in less than 30 minutes. "Absolutely one of their classics. I have to eat GF now and miss them," a Reddit user commented. While you don't necessarily want to down a whole pie every day, this savory dish is the perfect addition to a classy brunch spread—and it only costs $2.99.

Uncured Turkey Bacon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice of Bacon):

Calories : 35

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Bacon and breakfast are practically synonymous for many people, but if you're watching your saturated fat intake, it's not the best way to start the day. Turkey bacon can be an acceptable substitute, and some even prefer it to pork for lean, trimmed cuts with minimal fat. You'll find this uncured, antibiotic-free turkey bacon with no added nitrates in the refrigerated section. Pan-fry it like you would normal bacon until it gets crispy on the outside, and serve with eggs, pancakes, toast—the works. Each package comes with eight strips of bacon for $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Egg Frittata

Nutrition : (Per 2 Frittatas):

Calories : 270

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 25 g

A long-standing favorite, the Trader Joe's frittata is a fluffy blend of eggs, Swiss cheese, tender cauliflower, fried onions, and whey. Each $3.49 box houses a single serving, which contains a satisfying 25 grams of protein. If you see them in your freezer aisle, act fast—customers say this popular product sells out quickly.

Soy Chorizo

Nutrition : (Per 2-oz. Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

This soy chorizo will have even the meat eaters chomping at the bit for vegan breakfast tacos. The imitation Spanish sausage is generously seasoned with paprika, red pepper, garlic powder, vinegar, and sea salt, creating the savory and spicy flavor profile that landed this plant-based product in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame. "Late to the party, but I just tried this stuff for the first time the other day. It blew me away how good it tasted! Legit the best soy product I've ever bought," wrote one Reddit user. The prize-winning pork substitute costs $2.99 for 12 ounces.

Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich):

Calories : 190

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 16 g

When you want a breakfast sandwich without the bread, reach for a gluten-free Eggwich—two egg patties wrapped around turkey sausage and American cheese. "My mom always removes the bread any time she eats a breakfast sandwich so when I saw these I bought them right away for her," wrote one Reddit user. "She loves them that's how she eats them anyways lol." Customers say these egg sandwiches make a great office meal, especially with a dash of ketchup or hot sauce. Find it frozen in a two-pack box for $5.49.

Cheese Pastry Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pastry):

Calories : 220

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 4 g

Unlike the chocolate croissants, these flaky rolls filled with lightly sweet cream cheese don't need to proof overnight; they go into the oven for a half hour and come out golden and delicate. "I love these! To me it's a cross between a cheese danish and a croissant," wrote one fan on Reddit. Enjoy with a latte or cup of tea to relax into the rest of your day. The cheese rolls come in a box of four for $4.79.

Focaccia Bread with Roasted Tomato & Parmesan

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Skip the plain white toast and try this plush focaccia with olive oil, bright red roasted tomatoes, and a generous coating of parmesan as a flavorful side for your regular plate of eggs and bacon. "It's my favorite product from TJ's, and I'm shocked it doesn't get more hype," one customer commented. The hidden gem is available year-round in the bakery section. Be sure to toast it before you dig in for the perfect crispy-on-the-outside and soft-on-the-inside mouthful.

Greek Nonfat Yogurt Plain

Nutrition : (Per 3/4 Cup):

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 17 g

There are infinite ways to amp up a nutritious yogurt bowl, but what matters is the base. This private-label yogurt is a worthy foundation for your most extravagant morning creation, with live active cultures, no added sugar, zero fat, and 17 grams of protein per serving. Load it up with fibrous nuts and berries, and you'll have yourself a healthy breakfast. Plus, the 16-ounce tub is affordable at $2.99.

To the Power of Seven Purple Organic Juice Blend

Nutrition : (Per 8 Ounces):

Calories : 130

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs :30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 2 g

The To the Power of Seven line includes a few organic, distinctly hued juices, but this one is the clear winner. Trader Joe's unique purple drink gets high marks from shoppers for its top-notch taste and affordable price. A 33.8-fluid-ounce glass bottle contains an all-in-one organic pomegranate, tart cherry, black mulberry, red grape, purple carrot, cranberry, and blueberry juice for $3.99. "I love this! And I love that it's strong enough to mix and still have good flavor!" wrote one Reddit commenter. Try it on its own, add it to seltzer water, or use it in a cocktail for a dash of fruity color.

Coconut & Almond Vanilla Creamer

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp):

Calories : 20

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

For some, the creamer makes the coffee. This coconut and almond milk add-in has a smooth finish and light vanilla flavor—perfect for sweetening a latte without any of the consequences of dairy. "So glad TJs finally got a good non-dairy creamer option!" wrote a Redditor on an appreciation post for the item. "Good dupe for my other fave French vanilla nut pods." The pint-sized carton sells for $1.99.

Pastrami Style Smoked Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 3 Slices):

Calories : 120

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

The creative grocer typically carries only one or two options for any product, but the deli aisle has an array of choices for lox. If you're having a hard time deciding how to dress up your bagel, this inventive item is a go-to for many Trader Joe's shoppers. For $5.99, you'll get four ounces of smoked salmon with notes of apple, cherry, oak, and maple wood, giving it a sweet and salty quality that fans love: "Pastrami style is the BEST. Pick up some creme fraiche, persian cucumbers and jar of cornichons while you're at TJ's. Makes the perfect little bites to put on water crackers."

Just the Clusters Maple Pecan Granola Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 5 g

Maple granola clusters with pecans and honey are the adult-sanctioned Lucky Charms of the cereal aisle—a nutty, sweet, and crunchy day-starter that tastes just as good with oatmeal, in yogurt, or straight out of the bag. "I buy this regularly," wrote one customer on Reddit. "The other granolas taste a bit dry but this is perfect in sweetness and crunch. I love to throw a handful of this into my Greek yogurt." The 16-ounce bag goes for $3.79.

Dutch Griddle Cakes

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cakes):

Calories : 350

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 6 g

That's right, these fluffy griddle cakes are back! According to fans on Reddit, the island-themed grocer had a production break on these taller, chewier pancakes, but you can now run to your nearest TJ's to replenish your supply. One user posted that they used the cakes to make a McDonald's McGriddle sandwich at home, and lots of commenters replied about their love for the breakfast item. "I'm buying 10 next time. Maybe 20. I can't run low on these!!" wrote one. You can pick up a satisfying stack of eight for $3.49.