11 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in April

There are some items that rarely leave your weekly grocery list. Produce, meat, cold cuts, you get the picture. A trip to the supermarket is often predictable. Well, unless you're shopping at Trader Joe's.

The cult-favorite grocery store breaks up the monotony of an otherwise routine shopping trip by regularly dropping new items, causing shoppers to stray from their usual list of groceries. And now that it's a new month, customers can expect to see plenty of exciting additions on the shelves.

However, as with any Trader Joe's item, it's unclear how long these products will be in stores, so you'll want to snag them while you can. From baked goods to savory snacks, here are the best new Trader Joe's items you can purchase in April.

Brown Sugar Boba Mochi

Nutrition :

Brown Sugar Boba Mochi (2 Pieces)

Calories : 110

Fat : 2.5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's has reinvented its brown sugar boba by transforming it into a snack. Described by the grocer as a "deconstructed bubble beverage," each soft and chewy rice cake has a gooey, brown sugar-flavored boba pearl center. These are individually wrapped and priced at $2.99 per bag.

"If you love the doughy texture of mochi, then be prepared to love these!" Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist wrote in a recent Instagram post. "It's easy to have more than a couple as they are small but satisfying."

Savory Squares

Nutrition :

Savory Squares (10 Crackers)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Round up your favorite cheeses and other charcuterie board accoutrements. Trader Joe's just dropped brand-new crackers that are both gluten-free and vegan. Priced at $3.99 per box, the Savory Squares are made with nut and seed flours and present a cheddar cheese-like flavor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Since hitting the shelves, these crackers have garnered rave reviews, with one writing, "We have already polished off 3 boxes in 2 days." Another customer said the crackers remind them of a combination of Wheat Thins and Cheez-Its.

Cinnamon Twist Danish

Nutrition :

Cinnamon Twist Danish (1/4 Pastry)

Calories : 500

Fat : 20 g fat (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 71 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 30 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you're looking for a sweet treat to pair with your coffee, Trader Joe's just rolled out a new Cinnamon Twist Danish. TJ's describes this item as "a cross between a cinnamon bun and a classic breakfast pastry." Each one is priced at $8.99 and features a a cinnamon-spiced, custard-like filling.

"The texture is amazing.. crunchy, chewy, sticky and moist!" Instagrammer @trader_joes_treasure_hunt noted. "We tried it heated vs unheated and trust us it should be heated."

Another fan raved, "It's pretty much an extremely large cinnamon bun with no frosting. Right up my alley. 10/10."

Salted Caramel Swirl Danish

Nutrition :

Salted Caramel Swirl Danish (1/3 Pastry Bar)

Calories : 390

Fat : 24 g fat (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 4 g

Also new to the baked goods section is the Salted Caramel Swirl Danish, which comes in a three-serving pastry bar form and costs $3.99. Filled with almond cream and a "delicately salted" caramel custard-style swirl, this new item presents notes of caramel and sea salt, along with a "slight hint" of marzipan, according to Trader Joe's.

"Ridiculously good," and "insanely delicious" are just two ways fans have described this new pastry. To elevate this item even further, one shopper recommended heating it up, noting the item has a consistency similar to bread pudding.

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti

Nutrition :

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti (2 Pieces)

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

The salted caramel sweets don't stop at the new danish. Trader Joe's also just debuted its new Brown Butter Salted Caramel Mini Biscotti, which are available for $4.99. These crunchy cookies feature brown butter and salted caramel bits, plus a caramel-flavored drizzle.

Though Trader Joe's already offers multiple biscotti flavors, one shopper said these are the "best flavor that they make…by far!"

Organic 100% Sicilian Lemon Juice

Nutrition :

Organic 100% Sicilian Lemon Juice (1 Teaspoon)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Lemon juice is a kitchen essential, and if you're looking for a cooking shortcut, Trader Joe's now offers a new Organic Sicilian Lemon Juice. Unlike other lemon juice products that are made from concentrate, this one only contains one ingredient: organic lemon juice. Each bottle costs $3.29.

Chiles Rellenos Con Queso

Nutrition :

Chiles Rellenos Con Queso (1 Piece + 1/3 Cup Sauce)

Calories : 330

Fat : 24 g fat (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 9 g

Trader Joe's recently introduced a frozen version of the traditional Mexican dish, chiles rellenos. Each box contains two cheese-stuffed poblano peppers with an egg-battered exterior, plus one packet of Mexican-style tomato sauce. You can purchase a box in the frozen food aisle for $5.99.

"They are fantastic! The batter is crispy-yet-fluffy — almost tempura-like. The sauce is excellent — so subtle," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls

Nutrition :

Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls (2 Croissants)

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g fat (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

Although the word "croissant" translates to "crescent," Trader Joe's gives this pastry a twist by reshaping it into a swirl and reducing its size. Priced at $3.99, each bag contains eight Mini Chocolate Chip Croissant Swirls. As a bonus, these are oven-ready and don't need to be proofed before heating. Simply place them into your oven at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes and enjoy.

"Just bought these last night and they are amazing!!!!!!! I used my air fryer…" one fan wrote on an Instagram post shared by Trader Joe's.

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Nutrition :

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream (2/3 Cup)

Calories : 300

Fat : 14 g fat (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 5 g

Grab your spoon! TJ's ice cream selection recently expanded with another sweet addition. Priced at $3.79 a pint, this new item features caramel-flavored ice cream with a smooth milk-caramel swirl.

"If you like caramel ice cream, this is incredible," @traderjoeslist said in a recent Instagram video. "It's light, it's fluffy, oh my goodness."

Springle Jangle

Nutrition information unavailable.

This product isn't a new item, but rather a returning seasonal favorite. Because what would the spring season be without some Springle Jangle? Each vibrant bag is chock-full of goodies, including yogurt-coated mini pretzels, butter toffee peanuts, nonpareils, dark chocolate Joe-Joe's bark, milk and dark chocolate peanut butter cups, and spring candy gems. Snag a bag for $3.99!

Purple Reusable Insulated Bag

If your Trader Joe's store sold out of the viral mini tote bags or you're looking for something larger, then you're in luck. The grocery chain recently expanded its reusable bag options by dropping a new purple insulated bag. This product features a padded interior with a zippered lid and holds about eight gallons of groceries, according to Trader Joe's.