7 Things Trader Joe’s Workers Want You to Stop Doing

I feel about Trader Joe’s the same way Holly Golightly feels about Tiffany’s: My nervous system seems to reset as I walk through the doors. Everything is designed to promote good cheer, from the faux-tropical decor to the friendly staff. Unfortunately those friendly employees often have to deal with less-than-stellar customer interactions and get frustrated (as does anyone with a public-facing job). TJ’s employees occasionally vent online about everyday bugaboos, under the safety of anonymity—here are seven things they really wish shoppers would stop doing.

Joking About Looking Bored

Telling an employee at the checkout they look bored because they aren’t checking someone out that second is annoying, workers say. “Former crew member of 15 years and I agree with this!! The ‘you look bored’ or ‘you need something to do’ would really irritate me,” one said. “I usually hit back with ‘not bored at all, just taking a breather since I’ve been here since 4am unloading trucks and getting the store ready for customers’. They have no idea what all we do. We don’t just scan groceries 8 hours a day. We unload trucks, break down pallets, work in freezers, coolers, lifting, bending, cleaning, etc. that’s just a sample of what we do all day.”

Mind Your Manners

More than one employee said customers have accidentally dropped items on them. “If you need something that we’re standing in front of, please say ‘excuse me’ instead of reaching your hand right in front of our faces or grabbing something over our heads. Don’t clear your throat. Don’t say it as you’re doing it. Just say a simple excuse me and we will happily move aside,” one employee said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ignoring the Cashier

Trader Joe’s employees are notoriously chatty and friendly, which isn’t to everyone’s preference—but some customers are downright cold, workers say. “What grinds my gears is people who choose not to respond to my greeting at all,” one shared. “I don’t expect conversations from everyone, and will respect people who just want to buy their stuff and get on with their day, but if I look you in the eyes and say ‘Hi’ and you don’t respond at all? That’s just cold as heck buddy.”

Hands Off!

Many TJ’s employees say customers make physical contact and they quite understandably don’t like it (seriously, who would ever think this is ok?). “Another former crew member here, and both my kids currently work at TJs. PLEASE DON’T TOUCH US,” one said. “Current crew. Have worked customer facing positions for almost 10 years- never have I ever been grabbed, poked, prodded, and man handled like I have by TJ’s customers,” another commented.

Asking About Inventory At the Register

If you’re looking for a specific product, ask before you check out. “Please don’t wait until you get to register to ask about products that are either not in stock or haven’t been packed out onto the shelves,” one employee said. “Especially if you want us to look for the item before you check out. Our registers do not have the functionality to look up these products for you, and we carry so many products that it’s illogical to believe we know the status of every product we carry.”

Working on a Holiday

Apparently some customers sympathize with employees when it’s nice outside/it’s a holiday and they’re stuck inside working. While it may seem nice it just rubs it in, workers say. “Right! Like we’re only here today because of you!” one said.

Return Your Cart

TJ’s parking lots are notoriously awful and the workers ask that you don’t make it worse. “Please walk your carts to the cart corral and don’t leave them in the middle of the parking lot for the wind to blow them into cars. Also, slow down when driving through our parking lots! We are out there collecting the carts that you didn’t put back,” one employee said. “The way people gas it through parking lots irritates me every day, someone could walk out in front of you from behind a car at any moment,” another commented.