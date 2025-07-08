9 Amazing Fast-Food Restaurants You Probably Never Heard Of

Not all fast food chains are household names like McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A and that’s exactly what makes these hidden gems so special. There are some seriously underrated fast-food spots serving up unforgettable meals here in the U.S.

Whether it’s an authentic Mexican food joint tucked away in the Pacific Northwest or a chicken sandwich chain quietly taking over the South, these places have loyal fans who swear they’re better than the big names. Here are nine fast-food restaurants you probably never heard of—but might want to add to your must-try list.

Pal’s Sudden Service

Pal’s is fast—really fast. The drive-thru-only burger and biscuit chain has 31 locations throughout Tennessee and Virginia, is so efficient, it’s used as a case study in business schools. But it’s not just the speed: customers rave about the fresh burgers, cheddar rounds, and sweet tea that somehow tastes better than anywhere else.

Jollibee

In 1975, Jollibee was founded in the Philippines and is slowly expanding across the U.S. with locations in California, New York, Texas, and more. This joyful chain is famous for its fried chicken, sweet-style spaghetti, and peach mango pie. It's a bold mix of flavors American chains don't usually touch—and people are loving it.

Cook Out

If you’ve ever driven through North Carolina, chances are someone told you to stop at Cook Out. This regional favorite offers over 40 milkshake flavors, epic BBQ trays, and burgers that taste like a backyard cookout. And it’s shockingly affordable. According to Scrapehero, the regional chain has 359 locations with the majority in the Carolinas, Georgia, and surrounding states.

Biscuitville

Serving homemade Southern food since 1966, Biscuitville takes its biscuits seriously. Made fresh every 15 minutes, they’re the star of the menu—which also includes breakfast sandwiches, grits, and local jams. This breakfast-only chain currently has 87 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Portillo’s

Starting off as a tiny hot dog stand in Chicago in 1962, Portillo’s now serves everything from Italian beef sandwiches to chocolate cake shakes. In 2000, Portillo’s began shipping nationwide, according to USA Today and has been expanding rapidly over the last few years. New locations are popping up in Georgia and Texas. The combo of comfort food and over-the-top decor makes it a destination, not just a meal.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian BBQ started as a chain of drive-thru restaurants in locations across the Hawaiian Islands and in 1999 expanded to California. Its concept of Asian and American fusion has grown across the U.S. and now has over 200 locations.

Runza

Runza is a small chain located in Nebraska that’s known for its warm, yeasty bread pocket stuffed with beef, cabbage, and spices, which is a comfort food staple in the Midwest. The company has plans to expand, but in a 2015 Facebook post stated they don’t want to be the largest chain because the focus is to be the best.

Bojangles

Known for their breakfast, biscuits and fried chicken, Bojangles is setting up to expand nationwide. “The opening of our first location in Las Vegas represents an important milestone for Bojangles as we continue to bring our bold, Southern inspired menu to new audiences,” said Jose Armario, Chief Executive Officer of Bojangles in a press release. “Entering dynamic and fast-growing markets like Las Vegas and Houston reflects our dedication to sharing our brand’s unique flavors and hospitality with more communities across the country. These openings are just the beginning as we work toward an exciting year ahead of national expansion.”

TacoTime

Not to be confused with Taco Bell, TacoTime has been serving fresh authentic Mexican food since 1960. It started in Oregon and has exploded with over 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.