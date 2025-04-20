10 Trader Joe’s Frozen Foods Shoppers Call Hidden Gems

There are some Trader Joe's staples in the freezer section that get all the love. The frozen broccoli is must-buy for all health-conscious shoppers and the bon-bons are something that you toss in your cart without thinking. If you go crazy for the pickled pups and mini cheeseburgers, you're not wrong, but you could be overlooking some other items that are also worthy of your grocery spending cash.

The following frozen items might fly under the radar but they're all quite excellent. From easy proteins you can keep on hand for dinners to sweet treats, you'll thank yourself later for stocking these in your freezer right now.

Read on to see the sleeper hits from TJ's frozen foods section that should get a starring role in your kitchen.

Chicken Mole

Nutrition : Serving Size: 5 oz.

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

TJ's Chicken Mole is not chocolate-based but it's oh-so delicious. Boneless, skinless chicken leg meat is simmered in a tomato-based sauce that has some spicy heat to it. This heat-and-eat frozen dish is so flavorful and easy to throw on top of rice for a simple weeknight meal.

Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Quiche

Nutrition : Serving Size: 1 quiche

Calories : 420

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 16 g

This Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Quiche is the stuff that brunch dreams are made of, but without all the work in the kitchen. Here you'll get a combo of eggs, mild and sharp cheddar and broccoli along with seasonings such as onions and garlic. Just pop it in the oven for 20-25 minutes and you've got a hot dish to enjoy. Pair it with a side salad to impress your friends.

Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese

*Product may vary by region, please review packaging in-store for current details

This yummy mac 'n cheese is way better than boxed (even though we love getting that at Trader Joe's). Featuring elbow macaroni and a blend of cheddar, Havarti, gouda and Swiss it bakes up ooey-gooey in the oven. It's the ultimate comfort food, available in the frozen aisle of TJ's.

Italian Style Meatballs

Nutrition : Serving Size: 2 meatballs

Calories : 240

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 11 g

If you're ever in need of an easy protein to keep in the freezer for busy weeknight, TJ's Italian Style Meatballs should be your go-to. These tender, moist medium-sized balls are made with beef and breadcrumbs. They're fully cooked so all you have to do is heat in the microwave and top with your favorite sauce. Insider tip – they make a great turkey version of these meatballs, too!

Mini Shrimp Bao

Nutrition : Serving Size: 2 bao + ¼ sauce packet

Calories : 170

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 6 g

You know all about the samosas and spring rolls, but are you aware that TJ's has these excellent mini bao buns? These pillowy buns contained shrimp patties that you can enjoy with a chili sauce that takes them to the next level. Serve them at your next get-together to impress your guests (and surprise them that it came from TJ's!).

Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend

Nutrition : Serving Size: 1 cup frozen

Calories : 80

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

When you're ready to whip up a smoothie but you don't have all the fresh ingredients on hand, this blend is your BFF. Featuring blueberries, dragon fruit, bananas, strawberries, spinach and kale, just add a cup of it to the blender with ¾ cup of your preferred liquid. The result is a super healthy smoothie for a fraction of the price you'd get at a café.

Lemon Bars

Nutrition : Serving Size: 2 bars

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

While TJ's mini cones get all the love, these Lemon Bars are a dessert you should not ignore. The tart, tasty zest of lemon will transport you directly to the Amalfi Coast. It's a sophisticated sweet that gives you the combo of custard and a crumbly shortbread base. Just defrost an hour before serving for a treat that's sweet, sour and sooo good.

Portuguese Donuts

Nutrition : Serving Size: 1 donut

Calorioes : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 4 g

These donuts are the sweet treat you didn't know you wanted (but oh yes, you do!). Imagine a golden brown, perfectly friend exterior with a rich chocolate hazelnut filling. Now stop imaging it and go buy some! All you have to do is thaw to room temperature and serve. Each box comes with four, so share them with a friend (or keep them all for yourself!).

Organic Riced Cauliflower

*Product and nutrition values may vary by region, please review packaging in-store for current details.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If you haven't gotten on board the riced cauliflower train, what are you waiting for? It's an easy way to get more veggies into your diet and you'll never miss the regular white rice. Use it as a base for your next homemade harvest bowl or throw it in your weeknight tacos or burritos – your family will never know that you just boosted their veggie intake!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Nutrition : Serving Size: 1/3 pizza

Calories : 290

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Protein : 14 g

This delectable BBQ Chicken Pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven and the crust is topped with a sweet-smoky BBQ sauce, whole milk mozzarella, smoked gouda, fire roasted onions, cilantro, and char-grilled chicken breast. Keep it in your freezer for those nights when you're thinking about ordering out. You'll save the dasher a trip (and yourself some cash!) and still be satisfied with your meal.