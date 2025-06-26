The #1 Unhealthiest Burger at 7 Major Chains

Americans love burgers. In 2018 the consumption of red meat hit an all-time high of over 222 pounds per person, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), which averages out to be 2.4 burgers a day or 50 billion each year.

So it’s no surprise that burgers are a menu staple at nearly every restaurant. However, not all burgers are made with the same quality or with health in mind. Many are loaded with salt, fat and sugar which if eaten regularly can jeopardize your well-being.

Staying informed on what you’re eating plays an essential role for your health and when ordering a burger here are key things to look for:

Calories: When excess calories are consumed too often obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes can occur. Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One fast food burger can equal an entire day’s worth of calories.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you’ll find food when eating out. According to the American Heart Association, if you’re following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many burgers are loaded with sodium for extra flavor. It might taste delicious, but too much salt puts your heart health at risk. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

​​Sugar: High amounts of added sugar skyrocket the risk of diabetes, according to studies, so paying attention to how much sugar you’re eating can reduce the chance of major health issues. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn’t have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. A fast food meal can exceed those guidelines.

To help make healthy smart decisions, here are seven of the unhealthiest burgers at major restaurant chains ranked from worst to absolutely terribly for you.

Denny’s Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,460

Fat : 100g (Saturated fat: 38g)

Sodium : 2,230mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 85g

Denny’s Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger lands at No. 7 on our list, but there’s nothing healthy about it. Not only is it high on salt, sugar and calories, but you’re eating three days worth of saturated fat in one meal. Plus, it’s high in sodium and sugar. Skip this and go for a healthier breakfast meal instead.

Applebee’s Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,590

Fat : 105 g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 2,910 mg

Carbs : 103g (Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 57g

The Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger seems like a healthier option because of the mushrooms and veggie toppings, but it’s not. One burger has 2,910 milligrams of salt, which is 600 milligrams more than the daily recommendation.

Houlihan’s BLT Burger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,620

Fat : 103g (Saturated fat: 34g)

Sodium : 3,553mg

Carbs : 105g (Fiber: 10g, Sugar: 21g)

Protein : 66g

Houlihan’s BLT Burger might seem splurge-worthy, but the amount of sodium, sugar, fat and calories is alarming. While it’s a rich decadent burger, the several types of cheeses and bacon increase the salt and saturated fat content, which can lead to LDL cholesterol and increase insulin resistance when consumed frequently.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Hickory Brisket and Bacon Burger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,570

Fat : 85g (Saturated fat: 31g)

Sodium : 4,773mg

Carbs : 125g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 39g)

Protein : 77g

BJ’s Hickory Brisket and Bacon Burger features a beef patty, smoked brisket and bacon with cheese, red onions and mayo stacked on a premium parker house bun. It’s a meat-eaters dream, but it’s a nightmare for your health.

It’s so high in salt that it’s over double the recommended daily intake and it’s over twice the amount of saturated fat that’s suggested per day.

Cheesecake Factory’s Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,590

Fat : 108g (Saturated fat: 45g)

Sodium : 3,550mg

Carbs : 76g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 28g)

Protein : 78g

Cheesecake Factory’s Bacon-Bacon Cheeseburger is a popular menu item, but health-conscious eaters should avoid it. While the burger offers two kinds of cheese and extra bacon on top of a juicy beef patty, it’s packed with fat and sodium and it’s high in calories. This burger could be harmful for your heart health and cholesterol levels if consumed often due to the amount of fat and salt.

Bacon Rancher Burger at Chili’s

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,690

Fat : 123 g (Saturated fat: 49 g, trans fat 6g)

Sodium : 2,720 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 104g g

The Bacon Rancher Burger is No. 2 on our list. We have no doubt it is delicious, but it's not even close to healthy. The burger features two beef patties and six slices of bacon, this burger is extremely high in saturated fat, trans fat, and salt. It also has 13 grams of sugar, half the recommended daily upper limit.

Red Robin’s Gold Medal Burger

Nutrition : Per 1 burger

Calories : 1,770

Fat : 126 g (Saturated fat: 51 g, trans fat 7g)

Sodium : 3,820 mg

Carbs : 61g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 94 g

Red Robin boasts its Gold Medal Burger is as heavy as an Olympic Gold Medal, but healthwise it’s not winning. The three beef patty burger takes the top spot as the unhealthiest on our list and if you read the nutritional facts you’ll understand why.

It has the highest amount of calories and fat than the other burgers mentioned and is a true nutritional gut punch.