The Unhealthiest Canned Pasta You Should Never Eat

There's no denying that canned pasta has an alluring appeal that's tough to ignore. Whether it's a nostalgia factor, gimmicking advertising that reels you in or the fact you can have a classic Italian inspired dish ready in no time, canned pasta has been a staple for decades. While it's quick, cheap and somewhat tasty, a lot of canned pasta is packed full of problematic ingredients like food dyes, too much salt, fat and sugar and more.

"I often advise my patients about the health risks of processed foods like canned pasta," says Dr. Shawn George, an Internal Medicine Physician at Yorktown Health.

"I see how small daily habits, such as eating processed meals, can compound over time," he explains. "Many patients struggle with blood pressure control, hypertension and other cardiovascular problems, and products like canned pasta only make it more difficult."

Before making pantry space for canned pasta, here's a few noteworthy things to look for.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in canned pasta. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many canned pastas are loaded with salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

Canned pasta offers convenience and affordability, but it can have a negative impact on your health. Here are the unhealthiest ones, according to experts ranked from bad to absolutely terrible for you.

Chef Boyardee Cheesy Burger Macaroni

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 180

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 750mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 8g

Knowing what you're eating can help improve your overall well-being and once you see the list of iffy ingredients in the Chef Boyardee Cheesy Burger Macaroni, you'll think twice before putting a can in your cart. While this canned pasta is lower in fat and sugar, it contains unhealthy food dyes that are bad for your health.

"You can thank yellow 5 & 6 food coloring for the distinctive color of this pasta," says Dawn Menning, Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, and Director for Digital Health with the recently launched Nutu.

"Sugar and high fructose corn syrup provide 6 grams of added sugar in one can. For those looking to limit their sodium intake, there is 1,500 milligrams of sodium, 65% of the daily recommended intake. This highly processed food is one to steer clear of."

Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli in Tomato & Meat Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 220

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 800mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar:5 g)

Protein : 7g

A can of Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli in Tomato & Meat Sauce is just over $1.00. It's a cheap meal, but you'll be paying with your health. Also notice the serving size is just one cup, which isn't much. Chances are you're having more than that amount so double the nutritional facts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Dr. Alisha Bhatia, ND, a licensed naturopathic doctor and founder of Dr. Alisha ND – Functional & Natural Medicine, "This one tops the list because it's high in refined carbs, sodium (over 800mg per can), and added sugars, with minimal real protein. The beef content is negligible, and it's loaded with preservatives like TBHQ. No fiber, and the tomato sauce is more sugar than tomato."

Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup

Calories : 200

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 790mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 9g

Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac boasts 21 grams of protein for the entire can, but don't let that fool you. There's nothing healthy about this canned pasta.

"One of the most unhealthy products on sale is Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac, featuring 1,720 mg of sodium per can, roughly 75% of a daily intake, along with 15g of added sugar content," Jennie Norton, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Vegan Wins says. "Such a product may include maltodextrin, a sugar spiker, as well as added ingredients such as refined vegetable oils and modified cornstarch."

Chef Boyardee Beefaroni

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 350

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 1,280mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 10g

Chef Boyardee Beefaroni is a popular choice for a quick meal, but it's not worth your money. It's highly processed and not good for heart health.

Menning points out that one can has 5 grams of saturated fat, 1,280 milligrams sodium, and 5 grams of added sugar from high fructose corn syrup." She says, "This highly processed food when consumed in excess can put you at risk for heart disease and obesity."

Great Value Spaghetti Rings Pasta with Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 390

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 1,050mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 17g

At just .98 cents a can you can't beat the price, but your health will take a hit if you eat Great Value Spaghetti Rings Pasta with Meatballs in Tomato Sauce too often.

Menning says, "One can contains 10 grams of added sugar from high fructose corn syrup, 5 grams of saturated fat, and 1,050 milligrams of sodium. This highly processed food will get you halfway to the recommended intake of added sugar and sodium in just one meal."

Chef Boyardee Lasagna

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 330

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 1,320mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 16g)

Protein : 9g

If you're craving lasagna and don't feel like going out, Chef Boyardee Lasagna might seem like an easy option, but Dr. Bhatia warns against it.

"Labeled as lasagna but barely resembles it," she says. "It's high in sodium, high fructose corn syrup, and MSG-like flavor enhancers. There's barely any fiber and it's extremely low in real nutrient density."

Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 410

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 1,240mg

Carbs : 49g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 14g

Chef Boyardee Spaghetti & Meatballs is a childhood favorite, but it's not a health win.

Menning says, "The meatballs are highly processed, made from a variety of meats such as pork, beef, chicken, mechanically separated chicken, and soy protein concentrate." She explains, " With 17 grams of total fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, 8 grams of added sugar, and 1,240 milligrams of sodium, this highly processed canned pasta is not for those trying to eat heart healthy."

Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 410

Fat : 17g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium :1,320 mg

Carbs :51 g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 13g

Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese advertises no artificial dyes, flavors or preservatives, but that doesn't make this canned pasta healthy. It's the highest in saturated fat on our list with no nutritional upside.

"Chef Boyardee Mac & Cheese, containing 1,320 mg of sodium and 7 g of saturated fat per can," says Norton. "It also contains artificial ingredients and 27 ingredients, many of which are not of much nutritional benefit. It is more about shelf life and flavor enhancers than nutritionally beneficial ingredients to help the body."

SpaghettiOs

Nutrition : Per container

Calories : 420

Fat : 3g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 1,510mg

Carbs : 83g (Fiber: 8g , Sugar: 30g)

Protein : 14g

SpaghettiOs makes the top spot as unhealthiest canned pasta health experts say to skip. It's high in salt and sugar, contains worrisome ingredients and has deceptive health claims. It's marketed as a healthy choice because the sauce has ½ cup of vegetables for every 1 cup, but that doesn't mean much when it's filled with junk.

"1 can contains 11 grams of added sugar which is about half the recommended intake for most adult women and 1,070 milligrams of sodium which is almost half the recommended intake of 2,300 milligrams of sodium," Menning points out.

She adds, "The product contains high fructose corn syrup as its added sugar source. Consuming foods high in added sugar and sodium in excess puts you at risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure."