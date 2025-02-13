The #1 Unhealthiest Dessert at 16 Popular Restaurant Chains

Whether you're satisfying a craving or celebrating, desserts are the perfect way to acknowledge the occasion or reward yourself, but that doesn't mean a decadent, sugary treat is good for you.

Making desserts at home can be somewhat healthier because you control what ingredients are added, but ordering at a restaurant can be a health disaster.

"Walking into a restaurant, it's easy to be tempted by decadent desserts piled high with whipped cream, drizzled in syrup, and loaded with sugar," says Bess Berger, RDN founder of women's health center at Nutrition by Bess.

Many restaurant desserts are loaded with high calories, excessive sugar, refined carbs, and unhealthy fats. Berger explains, "Understanding what makes a dessert truly unhealthy can help diners make more mindful choices without sacrificing enjoyment."

We all know eating too much sugar isn't healthy, but it can lead to serious problems. According to a BMJ study, there are major "harmful associations" with sugar consumption, and "18 endocrine/metabolic outcomes, 10 cardiovascular outcomes, seven cancer outcomes, and 10 other outcomes (neuropsychiatric, dental, hepatic, osteal, and allergic) were detected."

Weight gain, higher risk of heart disease, and other issues were included in the findings.

Awareness of what you eat is vital to staying healthy, and restaurant desserts top the list of foods that cause concern.

What Determines the Unhealthiest Dessert at a Restaurant

According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. A restaurant dessert can well exceed those guidelines.

"Many popular options, such as cheesecakes, molten lava cakes, and sundaes, contain between 800 and 1,500 calories per serving—sometimes more than an entire meal," says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. "Sugar content is another major concern, with many desserts packing 50 to 100 grams of sugar," she adds.

Besides being mindful of harmful ingredients like unhealthy fats, such as trans fats (found in some deep-fried items and processed toppings) and high levels of saturated fats from butter, cream, and hydrogenated oils, which can lead to heart disease, Sabat explains there's another concern with restaurant desserts.

"Restaurant portions are often oversized, leading to excessive intake of refined carbohydrates that cause blood sugar spikes and crashes." She adds, "The combination of sugar, unhealthy fats, and refined carbs not only promotes weight gain but also increases the risk of insulin resistance, inflammation, and other metabolic issues, making restaurant desserts a less-than-ideal choice for health-conscious individuals."

Now that you know what to look for in problematic restaurant desserts, here are 16 of the healthiest, according to dietitians Eat This, Not That! spoke with.

Portillo's Chocolate Cake Shake

Per serving : 1 large

Calories : 1,490 calories

Total fat : 47g fat (18g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1325mg sodium,

Total sugar : 197g

Portillo's might be known for its street favorite foods, such as hot dogs, cheese fries, and Italian beef sandwiches, but another item customers can't get enough of is its chocolate cake shake, which is a slice of chocolate cake blended into a creamy milkshake.

"Portillo's chocolate cake shake may be iconic, but it packs a punch in the calorie department, with a large containing 1,470 calories," Jessica Colón, RDN, LDN, says. "With more than half of the daily value in calories, this shake is better split up and shared with friends."

Chick-fil-A Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Per serving : 1 shake (411g)

Calories : 630 calories

Total fat : 26g, 15g saturated fat,

Sodium : 440mg

Total sugar : 84g

A milkshake is the ultimate treat on a hot day, but the Cookies & Cream shake is loaded with sugar and calories.

"Chick-fil-A offers a variety of milkshakes and other desserts, but the Cookies & Cream Milkshake stands out as the most unhealthy choice thanks to its high sugar content," says Allison Knott, MS, RDN, CSSD.

She adds, "One shake has 84 grams of sugar or 21 teaspoons. Plus, at 630 calories per shake, it contains more calories than most adult entrees on the Chick-fil-A menu."

Olive Garden's Chocolate Lasagna

Per serving : 1 piece

Calories : 980

Total fat : 58g fat, 27g saturated fat

Sodium : 630mg

Total sugar : 86g

The Chocolate Lasagna from Olive Garden is a delicious combination of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and crushed wafers, layered and topped off with a rich chocolate sauce. It's a relatively new dessert, and while it's heavenly, it has too much sugar.

Knott says, "The Olive Garden Chocolate Lasagna is not only a high-calorie dessert, but with 27g of saturated fat, it also exceeds the daily recommended limit of 10 percent of total calories or 20 grams when following a 2000-calorie-per-day diet. Plus, a single serving has 86 grams of sugar – more than 20 teaspoons!"

Chili's Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 920

Total fat : 65g (29g saturated fat)

Sodium : 400mg

Total sugar : 57g

For the first time in 10 years, Chili's launched a new dessert-Reese's Peanut Butter Pie. It's the perfect balance of sweet and salty, but it's a "calorie and fat bomb, according to Michelle Rauch, Registered Dietitian / Nutritionist specializing in Clinical Nutrition and Medical Nutrition Therapy.

She says, "This dessert is the definition of decadence. Its menu describes this dessert as a peanut butter and chocolate chip filling in a chocolate crust covered in ganache topped with Reese's peanut butter cups and a white chocolate drizzle."

She adds, "In a single serving, a slice of this pie is a whopping 920 calories which is equivalent to eating almost an entire pint of Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Ice Cream and as much saturated fat in over 5 tablespoons of butter. A single serving of this dessert contains 57g of sugar, which is the equivalent of eating over 12 Oreo cookies in a single sitting."

Triple Layer Carrot Cake at Outback Steakhouse

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 1070

Total fat : 61g (23g saturated fat)

Sodium : 640mg

Total sugar : 99g

This might be one of the best carrot cakes you've ever had, but the amount of sugar is horrifying.

"Don't let the word carrot fool you," says Rauch. "This carrot cake from Outback is the furthest thing nutritionally from a salad."

She explains, "Described as "moist layers of carrot cake with coconut, pecans topped with a sweet vanilla cream cheese icing," a single serving is over 1000 calories. One slice contains almost as much fat (61g) as if you ate three large McDonald's French Fries and as much sugar (99g) as in 5.5 ounces (or 176 M&Ms)."

THE Cheesecake at Longhorn Steakhouse

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 1270

Total fat : 82g (37g saturated fat)

Sodium : 970mg

Total fat : 79g

Fans of THE Cheesecake go to Longhorn Steakhouse just for the dessert, but the amount of calories, sugar, and sodium in one serving is shocking.

Rauch says, "THE Cheesecake from Longhorn Steakhouse is as indulgent as it gets. Described as "10 oz of rich, creamy cheesecake on a honey-graham crust" topped with whipped cream, candied pecans, and caramel", a single serving is over 1200 calories alone."

She adds, "This dessert has 82 g of fat, which is equivalent to eating just over 20 slices of bacon and as much sugar (79g) as 35 Hershey Kisses. Eating a diet high in fats and sugar can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and heart disease."

Cheesecake Factory Chocolate Tower Truffle Cake™

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 1,770 calories

Total fat : 111 grams, 60 grams of saturated fat

Total sugar : 143g

Hey, chocolate lovers. While the Chocolate Tower Truffle Cake will fulfill your sweet tooth, it's one of the unhealthiest desserts we've seen.

"This cake is the highest-calorie dessert on the menu," Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta, says. "One slice contains 1,770 calories, 111 grams of total fat, and 60 grams of saturated fat. For most people who need to consume fewer than 2,000 calories a day, this dessert alone provides nearly your entire daily caloric intake. It also exceeds the daily recommended values for total fat (142%) and saturated fat (300%)."

Taco Bell Cinnabon Delights® 12 Pack

Per serving : 12 pack

Calories : 1,010

Total fat : 68g, 22g of saturated fat

Sodium : 430mg

Total sugar : 52g

The Taco Bell Cinnabon Delights are bite-sized fried balls of sugar filled with cream that explode in your mouth. You can't eat just one, which is the problem because they're packed with empty calories.

Morris says, "They contain 1,010 calories, 68 grams of total fat, and 88 grams of carbohydrates. Research suggests that high-carb desserts should be avoided, as excessive intake of simple and refined carbohydrates can negatively affect mood, increase fatigue, and raise the risk of developing metabolic diseases. If you're craving this sweet treat, it's best to opt for the 2-pack instead of the larger 12-pack."

Dunkin' Frozen Chocolate

Per serving : 1 Large

Calories : 900

Total fat : 17g, 13 saturated

Sodium : 570 mg

Total sugar : 162g, added 144g

Dunkin' Frozen Chocolate Shake is quite the indulgence, but it's overloaded with sugar, fat and high calories.

According to Morris, "This shake alone makes up nearly half of the daily calorie intake for someone on a 1,800-calorie diet. It also contains a high amount of carbohydrates and added sugar."

She says, "Extensive research, including a systematic review and meta-analysis published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, confirms that sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to higher BMI and weight gain in both children and adults, with each serving linked to an increase in weight. As a dietitian, I always advise my clients to limit their intake of these sugary drinks."

The Cheesecake Factory's Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 1,580

Total fat : 116 gm fat (62 gm saturated fat)

Sodium : 630mg

Total sugar : 104g

The Cheesecake Factory's Ultimate Red Velvet Cake Cheesecake is so popular you can buy it at Amazon or Walmart, but you might want to read the label first.

"While it may not be a surprise that cheesecake is on the list for the unhealthiest desserts, it might be shocking that this particular cheesecake contains more fat than the average individual should eat in an entire day," says Amanda Godman, MS, RD, CDN,

She explains," It's packed with a whopping 62 grams of saturated fat, the type of fat that is correlated with an increased risk of heart disease, obesity, and even type 2 diabetes when eaten in excess. If you're looking for a sweet end to top off your meal, I would suggest forgoing the cheesecakes, which all tend to be high in calories, fat, and sugar."

Godman adds, "Instead, reach for a bowl of fresh berries and cream or share the Low-Licious Cheesecake with some friends. While still high in calories, fat, and sugar, when split with more than one person, it becomes a more reasonable sweet treat to end your meal!"

Buffalo Wild Wings New York Style Cheesecake

Per serving : 1 slice

Calories : 670

Total fat : 46g and 27g of saturated fat

Sodium :490mg

Total sugar : 42g

Another tempting cheesecake that should be avoided is the Buffalo Wild Wings New York Style Cheesecake.

Knott says, "While not the highest calorie dessert on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu, the New York Style Cheesecake is the highest in saturated fat, a nutrient that may raise cholesterol when eaten in excess."

She explains, "One serving contains 27 grams which is more than the daily recommended intake of 20 grams if following a 2000 calorie per day diet. This dessert also has the option to add toppings like caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce which each add additional calories and added sugar."

Cracker Barrel Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Per Serving : 1 slice

Calories : 840

Total fat : 42g and 17g of saturated fat

Sodium : 290mg

Total sugar : 71g

Known for its cozy, homey feel and nostalgic vibe, Cracker Barrel serves traditional Southern home cooking comfort food, but a meal plus dessert could exceed two days' worth of calories.

"The Cracker Barrel Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake contains 840 calories, which is more calories than found in a side order of their classic biscuits and gravy," Knott says. "One serving of the cake plus vanilla ice cream contains 71 grams of sugar or approximately 18 teaspoons of sugar."

Applebee's Cinnabon Mini Swirls

Per serving : 1 serving

Calories : 1,620

Total fat : 62g, saturated fat 23g

Sodium :1,060mg

Sugar : 155g

Everything at Cinnabon is irresistible, so of course the Applebee's Cinnabon Mini Swirls are just as enticing. The tasty fried sweet treat is covered in cinnamon sugar with caramel with a side of Cinnabon's infamous cream cheese frosting, which exceeds expectations. While it hits the spot, it's also unbelievably unhealthy.

"That is so much fat," Jessie Carpenter, MA, MS, RD, LD, Owner of Nutrition Prescription LLC, states. "And unhealthy fat comes from the large amount of saturated fat."

Carpenter says, "It's no wonder the calories are so high! With over 1,000mg of sodium, most people will go over the sodium allotment for the day of 2300 mg, especially if you are on a low sodium diet."

She adds, "The almost 250 g of carbs is what some people need in an entire day, not just one dessert. Finally, the amount of sugar is outrageous considering it is recommended to have only 36 g of sugar in the day for men and even less for women."

Sonic's Oreo Peanut Butter Shake

Per serving : 1 large shake

Calories : 1,020

Total fat : 76g fat (33 g saturated fat)

Sodium : 1,560mg

Total sugars : 151g

The fast food chain is famous for its carhop service and chili cheese coneys, and it boasts a wide variety of milkshake flavors, but there's one in particular to steer clear of, according to

Gabrielle Ready, MS, RDN

"The Oreo Peanut Butter Shake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry, is easily the least healthy choice of the bunch," Ready says. "The large-size option contains over 1,000 calories and 151 grams of sugar! This is more calories than every single item on their menu!

Dairy Queen's Choco Brownie Blizzard Extreme

Per serving : 1 large

Calories : 1,370

Total fat : 54g

Total Sugar : 147g

Sodium : 790mg

Infamous for their blizzards, soft-serve ice cream packed with candy, brownies or cookies, Dairy Queen has so many flavors, but the Choco Brownie Blizzard Extreme is on the list of most unhealthy, according to Sabat.

"A large has 1,370 calories—which is more than some people need in an entire day!" She says, " It's loaded with 54 grams of fat, including 1.5 grams of trans fat, which is the really bad kind that can mess with your heart health. And let's talk about those 184 grams of carbs—most of that is pure sugar, which is going to spike your blood sugar like crazy and then leave you crashing later."

Sabat adds, "Honestly, between the insane amount of sugar, fat, and empty calories, this thing is basically a blood sugar disaster and a heart attack waiting to happen if you eat stuff like this often. Definitely one of those treats that should be a rare splurge—if ever!"

Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard

Per serving : 1 large

Calories : 1,620

Total fat : 67, Saturated fat 28g

Sodium : 960mg

Total sugar : 151g

Another Dairy Queen blizzard to run from is the Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard, per Sabat.

She says, "The Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard takes it to a whole new level of unhealthy! This thing has 1,620 calories, which is basically an entire day's worth of food for some people, and a whopping 67 grams of fat—that's more than a triple cheeseburger at some fast food places."

Sabat adds, "And let's not ignore the 207 grams of carbs, most of which is straight-up sugar, setting you up for a massive blood sugar spike and crash. Plus, 960 mg of sodium—in a dessert?! That's like eating a salty, sugary fat bomb in a cup. This isn't just a splurge—it's a nutritional nightmare!"