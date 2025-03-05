15 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Baked Goods To Avoid Right Now

You may associate fast-food restaurants with tried and true favorites like burgers, fries, and fried chicken sandwiches, but many chains these days are serving up some delicious desserts and baked goods, too. Unfortunately, some of these fast-food baked goods are nearly as unhealthy as the main event, and they can take your already calorically dense meal over the edge.

But, if you know what to look for, you can still enjoy a sweet treat with a little more peace of mind. "When considering the unhealthiest baked goods at fast-food restaurants, we want to look at the total calories, fat, and sugar," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. "Fast-food baked goods are often unhealthy due to their high levels of sugar, unhealthy fats (such as trans fats and saturated fats), and refined carbohydrates, and too much of these ingredients can contribute to excessive calories and a lack of essential nutrients."

How We Chose the Unhealthiest Fast-Food Baked Goods

When looking through the list of fast-food baked goods, here are the factors we take into consideration:

Calories: Fast food is almost always going to be higher in calories than what you'd make at home. Because everyone's calorie needs are different, we can't speak to an exact amount you should aim for. However, it's always helpful to consider where the calories are coming from. With fast food, we are often eating calorically dense foods that are low in nutrients, leaving us hungry and with more intense cravings.

Sugar: Fast-food baked goods are packed full of added sugars, and many of these menu items have well over the recommended daily amount. Consuming added sugar in excess on a regular basis can lead to things like inflammation, heart complications, an increased risk of diabetes, and weight gain. Because of this, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends men limit their consumption to 36 grams a day and women 25 grams per day.

Saturated Fat: Many menu items from fast-food chains also contain saturated fat, which can be unhealthy for your heart health if consumed in excess. Because of this, the AHA recommends limiting your consumption to no more than 13 grams per day if possible.

Despite the lack of nutritional value found in fast-food baked goods, it's still important to treat yourself to your favorite desserts from time to time. However, being aware of the worst ones can help you find more balance.

"While most fast-food baked goods are not going to be super healthy choices, the following are the worst ones available right now," says Sabat. Read on to discover which sweet treats are better left untouched, and for more, don't miss The #1 Unhealthiest Meal to Order at Every Major Fast-Food Chain.

Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie

PER ORDER : 310 calories, 18 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (1 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 3 g protein

The Burger King Pie is tempting just by the looks of it alone, and while you don't need to avoid it entirely, this one may contribute to potential issues if consumed on a regular basis.

Sabat put this pie on the list because of "its high calorie, fat, and sugar content, and the high fat content on a regular basis can contribute to raised bad cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular issues," she says. "Additionally, the significant sugar content can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels." Because of these qualities, Sabat argues that "regular consumption of this pie can contribute to an imbalanced diet and should be limited as part of a healthy eating pattern."

Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart

PER ORDER : 550 calories, 26 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 440 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (3 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 8 g protein

This new menu item from Wendy's is certainly a tempting choice, but it may not be one you want to make on a regular basis. With 550 calories, 30 grams of sugar, and 11 grams of saturated fat, the Cinnabon Pull-Apart will get you close to your daily limits before you've even counted the main course.

Starbucks Chocolate Chip Cookie

PER ORDER : 370 calories, 19 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (2 g fiber, 31 g sugar), 5 g protein

The Starbucks Chocolate Chip Cookie has 370 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 31 grams of sugar in just one order, and according to Sabat, "it can possibly contribute to weight gain and other health issues if consumed frequently." She adds that on its own, this cookie is loaded with sugar and fat, but, "People might grab it as an add-on to their already high-sugar drink, such as a sugary coffee or frappuccino, unintentionally compounding the sugar intake of their overall order. This combination can lead to excessive sugar consumption in a single sitting, which can negatively impact health and contribute to an unhealthy diet."

Popeyes Cinnamon Apple Pie

PER ORDER : 240 calories, 16 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 3 g protein

Popeye's is famous for its fried chicken, spicy chicken sandwiches, and its handheld apple pie. But unfortunately, Sabat puts the Popeyes Cinnamon Apple Pie on the list of unhealthy fast-food baked goods because "despite being a quick option, it is still considered an unhealthy choice due to the fact that it is fried."

She adds that "While it may seem appealing, the frying process adds unhealthy trans fats to the pastry, and these fats can raise cholesterol levels." Furthermore, "consuming fried foods regularly can have detrimental effects on your overall health, making it important to be mindful of such choices and opt for healthier, nutrient-rich alternatives."

Arby's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

PER ORDER : 430 calories, 20 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 360 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (2 g fiber, 37 g sugar), 4 g protein

Even though most people head to Arby's for their roast beef and curly fries, this fast-food joint also offers yummy baked goods, like the Arby's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie. However, even though it's delicious, you may want to consume this cookie infrequently and avoid the added saturated fat and sugar on top of your already calorie-heavy meal.

"This cookie may seem like an innocent treat, but it is an unhealthy baked good for several reasons," says Sabat. "With 463 calories, 25 grams of fat, and 36 grams of sugar in a single cookie. The significant fat content—especially the saturated fat—can raise bad cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease."

Sabat also adds that Moreover, the substantial sugar content can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes, causing energy crashes and heightened cravings. Consuming such sugary and high-calorie treats regularly can disrupt a balanced diet and negatively impact overall health. It's crucial to be aware of the nutritional content of such indulgences and opt for healthier choices to maintain a more well-rounded approach to eating.

White Castle Fudge Dipped Brownie On-a-Stick

PER ORDER : 240 calories, 12 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 2 g protein

The White Castle Fudge Dipped Brownie is one of the more unique desserts on our list, and "while it may seem like a tempting treat, it is considered unhealthy for a few reasons," says Sabat. "With 240 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 26 grams of sugar in one brownie, it contains a significant amount of empty calories." Not only that, but this much sugar in just one sitting, with only 1 gram of fiber, can instantly spike your blood sugar.

"It's essential to be mindful of such indulgences and opt for healthier snacks and desserts to support a more well-rounded and nourishing approach to eating," adds Sabat.

Popeyes Chocolate Chip Biscuit

PER ORDER : 310 calories, 14 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (1 g fiber, 24 g sugar), 3 g protein

Popeyes is known for its biscuits, and its new Chocolate Chip Biscuit is sure to become a quick fan favorite as well. Unfortunately, like most biscuits, these are full of saturated fat and sodium, in addition to the 24 grams of added sugar from the chocolate and drizzle of icing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don't fret, there's no need to avoid these biscuits forever if your body is craving something sweet and buttery. Just keep in mind that it's better to consume these on special occasions rather than making them a regular order.

McDonald's Baked Apple Pie

PER ORDER : 230 calories, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 2 g protein

McDonald's has limited its baked goods selection in the last few years, but their famous handheld Baked Apple Pie still remains a popular choice among customers. But with half the recommended daily amount of saturated fat in just one order, this pie may be one you want to skip. For a sweet treat with only 4 grams of saturated fat, try their Chocolate Chip Cookie instead.

White Castle Butter-Cake-on-a-Stick

PER ORDER : 220 calories, 9 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (1 g fiber, 22 g sugar), 3 g protein

We've already mentioned White Castle's Fudge Brownie On-a-Stick, so it's no surprise that another dessert of theirs—the Gooey Buttercake On-a-Stick—would also make our list of unhealthiest fast-food baked goods.

Arby's Apple Turnover

PER ORDER : 430 calories, 18 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (2 g fiber, 39 g sugar), 4 g protein

Similar to the McDonald's Baked Apple Pie, these Apple Pie Turnovers from Arby's are a delicious handheld dessert you can enjoy after lunch or dinner. However, Arby's version is almost twice the amount of calories and more than double the sugar. Plus, there are 9 grams of saturated fat, which gets you close to your recommended daily limit in just one dessert.

Starbucks Double Chocolate Brownie

PER ORDER : 480 calories, 28 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (3 g fiber, 37 g sugar), 6 g protein

A brownie may seem like a harmless choice at first, but this one from Starbucks packs a ton of calories, fat, and sugar into such a tiny square. As Sabat previously mentioned with the Starbucks Chocolate Chunk Cookie, this type of menu item can be tough if you're already ordering a sugary coffee drink because it's easy for the calories and sugar to pile up without you realizing it.

If you want to satisfy a sweet tooth, try something like the Birthday Cake Pop instead. It has 180 calories and 16 grams of sugar, making it a bit more manageable than the other desserts at Starbucks.

Chick-fil-A Chocolate Fudge Brownie

PER ORDER : 370 calories, 21 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 47 g carbs (2 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 4 g protein

Another fudge brownie to make the list, the Chick-fil-A Chocolate Fudge Brownie weighs in at 370 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat, and a whopping 35 grams of sugar—more than the recommended daily amount. For a lighter sweet treat, try the Chick-fil-A Icedream Cup, which has a more manageable count of 140 calories and 24 grams of sugar.

Auntie Anne's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

PER ORDER : 470 calories, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 280 mg sodium, 85 g carbs (2 g fiber, 29 g sugar), 8 g protein

Auntie Anne's is the place to go for a classic warm pretzel, especially if what you're craving is a warm pretzel smothered in cinnamon sugar. However, even though their Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel satisfies the taste buds, it's not a very nutritious menu item.

Checker's and Rally's Apple Pie

PER ORDER : 270 calories, 12 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 310 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (2 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 3 g protein

Compared to the Apple Turnovers from Arby's this handheld Apple Pie isn't all that bad in terms of sugar, calories, and saturated fat. But when you consider that this is supposed to be a dessert item that you order with your burger and fries, you can see how everything may pile up. You can order the Vanilla Soft Serve Cone instead to save calories, but unfortunately, the sugar content will be about the same.

Carl's Jr. French Toast Dips

PER ORDER : 540 calories, 19 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 84 g carbs (3 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 9 g protein

This fast-food baked good is a breakfast item, but it makes our list of unhealthy menu items because of its high sugar, calorie, and sodium count. These French Toast Dips would be troublesome any time of day, but starting your morning with a ton of sugar and very little protein can leave you feeling hungry very shortly after your meal. Not only that, but the sodium levels of 620 milligrams is over 25% of your entire recommended daily amount.