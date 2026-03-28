We ranked chicken tenders from popular chains to find the unhealthiest option for your health.

Chicken tenders are more popular than ever, but how healthy are they? I analyzed the nutrition labels on six different tender brands to compare factors like sodium and saturated fat, plus overall calories. The results showed that some fast food fried chicken tenders were definitely a better-for-you choice over others that are better as a treat or indulgence. Here is the list, ranked from least worst to the #1 unhealthiest fast food chicken tenders you can order right now.

Sonic Crispy Tenders

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) : Calories6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g : 260: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g: 730 mg: 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g): 21 g

Sonic’s tenders are the lowest in calories and saturated fat overall. Sodium and carbs are moderate too, compared to the competition.

Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Strips

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) : Calories

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 29 g : 310: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g): 870 mg: 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g): 29 g

As expected, Chick-fil-A’s tenders are low in calories and saturated fat, and high in protein. Sodium is moderate too, placing the brand firmly in the “better-for-you” category.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (3-piece)

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 39 g

Raising Cane’s has higher calories but lower sodium (the lowest in the list, in fact), and the protein is fantastic. Low saturated fat and low carbs are also major points in Cane’s favor.

Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1230 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g

Protein : 30 g

Zaxby’s is also comparatively low in calories and saturated fat, with an excellent protein count. The brand also shows the lowest carbs, which indicates the lightest breading vs meat. The high sodium is what keeps Zaxby’s from scoring better overall.

Arby’s Chicken Tenders

Arby’s Chicken Tenders (3-piece)

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1190 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 23 g

It’s not all bad for the Arby’s Chicken Tenders: They are low fat (with saturated fat), but very high in carbs, and with sky-high sodium levels. This puts Arby’s in at number 2.

Popeyes Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per 3 Chicken Tenders) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1700 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 35 g

The protein count on Popeyes Chicken Tenders is great, but the rest is what puts the chain at number 1 most unhealthy: The highest saturated fat by a huge margin (9 g vs 0–3 g for other chicken brands), the highest sodium (1700 mg!), and the highest carb count, indicating heavier breading vs meat.