5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Chicken Tenders Than Any Other Chain

Find out which chains serve the biggest, crispiest chicken tenders.

Who doesn’t love chicken tenders? There is nothing controversial about the popular menu item, which generally consists of tender, fresh pieces of white-meat chicken, seasoned and battered, then deep-fried to a crispy, crunchy finish. Some people eat them plain, while others dip them in sauces. Some even sandwich them between bread and devour them as a sandwich. Whatever way you eat your chicken fingers, there are a handful of chains serving the biggest and best. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the biggest fried chicken tenders.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Tenders

My daughter and I always order Dave’s Bites, the nugget version of the hot chicken joint’s trademark meat. But my son is partial to the tenders. The huge chunks of white meat chicken are breaded and spiced to your liking, ranging from no spice to Reaper, a spice level so hot that it comes with a disclaimer.

Bojangles Chicken Supremes

Bojangles is the champion of chicken fingers with tasty, crunchy, and large chunks of chicken. “Bojangles Supremes are hands down the best,” writes Redditor u/timterp72. “I gained so much weight when a Bojangles set up shop right next to my house. There isn’t one within 10 miles of my place now and unfortunately it’s a necessity lmao. So good,” writes one fan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes Tenders

Popeyes Tenders are thick and crunchy tenders marinated in Louisiana herbs and seasoning, battered in a Southern coating, and fried until crispy brown. According to fans, they are tasty from the inside out. Order them in three, five, and eight-count combos.

Zaxby’s Chicken Fingerz

Zaxby’s is a Southern chain serving hand-breaded chicken fingers made from white meat chicken. Famous for its crispy tenders and flavorful sauces, it was one of the first fast-food chains to center its menu on chicken fingers. The chain also offers Texas toast, coleslaw, tea, lemonade, and “tater chips.”

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s put itself on the map for a single menu item: hand-battered chicken tenders, crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside. “Fresh Raising Cane’s literally melts in your mouth…they use the tenderloin part of the breast only,” says u/idontevenliftbrah. “100% best tenders in fast food market. They actually use real chicken tenderloins,” another writes.