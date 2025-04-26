The Unhealthiest Frozen Foods on the Planet, Ranked

Frozen foods can get a bad wrap, but for a good reason. Many are ultra-processed, have too many calories and are full of fat, sodium and sugar. While there are healthy items in the freezer section like fish, vegetables and fruit–they're frozen shortly after being harvested and are fully ripened, so they retain their vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants, per the Center for Science in the Public Interest, there are plenty of unhealthy options.

According to the American Heart Association, you shouldn't have more than 13 grams of saturated fat if following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, should not have more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day and no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, or no more than 9 teaspoons for men. In terms of calories, it differs for everyone based on age range and fitness goals, but the calorie intake typically ranges between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

However, many frozen meals have a day's worth of salt, sugar and fat or more in some cases. But that's not all to watch out for. There's a slew of other things Bess Berger, RDN, is the founder of Nutrition by Bess located in NJ explains to be mindful of when shopping for frozen foods. Here are the worst offenders of frozen food ranked in order from bad to absolutely terrible for you—ranked from the 8th worst to the number 1 worst.

Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Stuffed Hash Browns

Nutrition : per serving 1

Calories : 300

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 700mg

Carbs : 23g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 9g

Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Stuffed Hash Browns is not a nutritional way to start the day. For just one stuffed hashbrown, you're eating 7 grams of saturated fat, 700 milligrams of salt and 300 calories. And let's be honest–many will eat more than one, so double those numbers. Plus, there's too many ingredients.

"The ingredient list is a mile long—about 75 or more—packed with ultra-processed, bioengineered ingredients like inflammatory oils, artificial flavors and colors, gums, and preservatives," Jennifer Nicole Bianchini, MS, RD, IFNCP, RYT Functional Dietitian, Mind-Body Wellness Expert and Founder at Body to Soul Health points out. " It's the definition of highly processed, which over time can drive inflammation and negatively impact metabolic health."

Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo Family Size

Nutrition : per serving 1 cup serving

Calories : 320

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 18g

Stouffer's Chicken Alfredo is a quick and tasty meal to serve up for dinner, but it's far from healthy. And it's a deceptively portion size. Who eats just one cup anyways? You're probably eating twice the amount of calories, salt and fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This frozen meal is high in saturated fat at 8 grams per serving, which is almost half of the amount of saturated fat recommended to eat in a whole day," says Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, sports dietitian and recipe creator for Delightfully Fueled. "It is also high in sodium at 970 mg, which is also about half the amount of sodium most people should be having in a day. The serving size is also on the smaller side at 1 cup, so you would want to pair it with your favorite vegetable and extra chicken to make it a more filling meal."

Marie Callender's Sweet & Sour Chicken Frozen Meal

Nutrition : per serving 1 meal

Calories : 570

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,070 mg

Carbs : 89g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 28g)

Protein : 16g

Marie Callender's Sweet & Sour Chicken doesn't look like a huge portion so it's easy to think it can't be that bad for you, but it is. Its sweetness might be a selling point, but it has way too much sugar and sodium and no nutritional value.

"This frozen dinner packs a massive amount of sugar and carbs in one serving which can lead to blood sugar spikes, crashes and dysregulation," says Bianchini.

She explains, "This imbalance of high carbs and low fiber can leave you feeling tired, moody and reaching for more sweets or high carb snacks pretty quickly after eating. Plus it contains over 1,000 mg of sodium—that's more than half your day's worth in just one meal. It also lacks high quality protein and healthy fats to actually keep you full and satisfied."

Banquet Mega Meals Bacon Cheddar Patty

Nutrition : 1 meal

Calories : 560

Fat : 34g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium :1,280 mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 8g)

Protein : 23g

Banquet Mega Meals Bacon Cheddar Patty is a flavorful meal oozing with melted cheese and bacon, but its "hearty" ingredients are problematic.

"This meal contains 60% of the daily recommended limit for saturated fat and 50% of the daily limit for sodium, making it easy to exceed the recommended intake by the end of the day," says Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition.

She adds, "It also packs a laundry list of artificial colors, thickening agents, and fillers that may disrupt the gut, metabolism, and hormonal health when consumed in excess. When shopping for frozen meals, try to choose options that are free from unnecessary ingredients like caramel color, polysorbate 80, and nitrites."

Stouffer's Large Salisbury Steak

Nutrition (Per package):

Calories: 580

Fat: 22g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium: 1,680 mg

Carbs: 48g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein: 39g

Stouffer's Large Salisbury Steak is a savory meal that hits the spot and while its sneaky advertising will make you think it's healthy because of the high amount of protein, it contains too much sodium and fat.

"These amounts equal 70% of the daily limit for saturated fat and sodium, which can contribute to the development of heart disease and high blood pressure," explains Mitri. "There are also several questionable artificial flavors, colors, and fillers on the ingredient list, such as caramel color, which has the potential to harm health at higher quantities."

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Hot Dog Chili Bowl 'N' Cheesy Tots with Beef Chili & Nacho Cheese Sauce

Nutrition : per bowl

Calories : 520

Fat : 36g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 1,840mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 22g

It's not hard to love Guy Fieri. He's loud, over the top, lives for good food and owns his big personality down to the blond spiky hair. But his frozen meals aren't a healthy win, especially the Guy Fieri's Flavortown Hot Dog Chili Bowl 'N' Cheesy Tots with Beef Chili & Nacho Cheese Sauce.

"This meal is loaded with sodium, packing close to 80% of the daily recommended sodium limit in just one small meal, which can contribute to high blood pressure," says Mitri.

She explains, "It also contains several oils high in saturated fat, as well as unnecessary colors and preservatives in its very long ingredient list. I'd recommend steering clear of this one if you're trying to improve your eating habits and minimize your intake of unhealthy additives."

Hungry Man Selects Boneless Fried Chicken and Ham

Nutrition : per serving 1 package

Calories : 590

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 1,920mg

Carbs : 71g (Fiber: 5g , Sugar: 39g)

Protein : 27g

Hungry Man is famous for their selection of frozen meals, but the Boneless Fried Chicken and Ham is not dietitian approved.

"You won't be doing your heart any favors by consuming the Hungry Man Selects Boneless Fried Chicken and Ham frozen dinner," Beverly Garden, RD, LDN, Founder & Creator of The Everyday Kidney Cook says.

She explains, "One meal contains a whopping 1,920 mg of sodium (83% DV) and 4.5 g saturated fat. In addition, it weighs in at 29 g of added sugar. That's > 100% of the 25 g limit for women and 81% of the 36 g limit for men recommended by The American Heart Association. "

Hungry Man Double Meat Bowls, Breaded Chicken Alfredo

Nutrition : per serving 1 meal

Calories : 620

Fat : 27g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 2,140mg

Carbs : 65g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 29g

Don't let the amount of protein fool you. The Hungry Man Double Meat Bowls, Breaded Chicken Alfredo is so loaded with sodium that it's alarming. It's basically a salt bomb with questionable ingredients and no resemblance of a healthy balanced meal, making it the No. 1 pick for unhealthiest frozen food.

According to Garden, while "this meal does contain a respectable 29 grams of protein per meal, unfortunately, that's not enough to make up for its exorbitant sodium content of 2140 mg–that's 93% of the recommended limit of 2300 mg for an entire day!"

She adds, "It also provides 5 g of saturated fat and several food additives such as sodium phosphate and disodium phosphate."

What to Look Out For

-Look for meals made with recognizable ingredients like vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and lean proteins. These provide more nutrients and fewer artificial additives.

-Shorter ingredient lists with simple, real foods are usually better. Avoid items with preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or unpronounceable chemicals.

-Frozen meals can be high in sodium—aim for less than 600 mg per serving when possible to support heart health and manage blood pressure.

-Some frozen foods, especially sauces or breakfasts, contain added sugar. Look for items with less than 5g of added sugar per serving.

-Meals high in fiber (from vegetables and whole grains) and protein (from beans, tofu, or lean meats) will help keep you full and energized longer.

-Skip creamy sauces and fried items often contain hidden fats, sugars, and excess calories. Opt for grilled, steamed, or baked options instead.

-Certifications like organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, or heart-healthy can help guide better choices depending on your dietary needs.

-Some frozen meals are meant as sides or light lunches—check serving sizes so you're not unintentionally undereating or overeating.

While many of us head to the frozen section when grocery shopping, we could be damaging our health. According to dietitians, h