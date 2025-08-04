8 Unhealthiest Frozen Pizzas, Ranked by Calories

Frozen pizza is totally delicious, with a glutenous (sometimes stuffed with cheese) crust, loads of cheese, veggies, and meat toppings baked until melted and dripping with yumminess. But with that level of taste and flavor oftentimes comes with tons of calories. “When looking at the highest calorie pizzas, they tend to either have a ton of cheese, really high fat meats, cheese stuff crusts, or really thick crusts with a lot of oil on them,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. If you want to make store bought pizzas healthier, “choose thin crusts and pizzas with more veggies instead of all the cheese and high fat meats (bacon, pepperoni, sausage, etc),” she says. Another helpful tip? “If you’re really wanting one of these pizzas, eat a smaller amount and add a salad or fruit as a side so you can still be full but add some nutritious sides that are lower in calories,” she recommends. Here are the 8 unhealthiest store bought frozen pizzas, ranked by calories.

Screamin’ Sicilian Mother of Meat Pizza

The Mother of Meat “brings the whole hog to the party” the brand admits, with “heaps of spicy Italian sausage, premium pepperoni, julienne sliced ham and smoky bacon. This loaded pizza is so loaded it even comes with a curfew.” It also comes with a lot of calories, 340 calories per serving, adding up to 1,700 calories per pizza.

Freschetta Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza

Don’t let the term “Naturally” fool you into thinking Freschetta Naturally Rising Crust Supreme Pizza is healthy. Each serving is 350 calories, but each pizza is six servings, for a grand total of 2,100 calories. The “naturally rising crust” is “brushed with just the right amount of garlic flavored oil and then topped with only premium ingredients, “loaded with sausage, green, red and yellow peppers, our signature pepperoni and onions for a supreme pizza to feed your hungry crowd,” they say.

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza is another high-calorie but delicious option for non meat-eaters. Each serving has 360 calories, with a total of 1,440 calories per pizza. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they says.

DiGiorno Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza

Cheese in the crust and three meats on top, makes this pizza a calorie explosion. DiGiorno Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza promises “2 ½ ft of cheese stuffed in the crust,” adding to the calorie count. Each serving is 250 calories, a total of 1750. “Crafted with our signature sauce and loaded with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, and beef. A family night favorite!” they promise.

Great Value Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza (Walmart)

Walmart’s Great Value Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Tomato Basil Garlic Sauce might be easy on your wallet, but not your waistline with 350 calories per serving, adding up to 1,750 calories per pizza. “Topped with tasty pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheese,” the brand promises.

Motor City Pizza Co. Ultimate Supreme Club

Motor City Pizza Co. has amassed a cult-following for making frozen pies that are better than most pizza places. The Ultimate Supreme Club is their most indulgent option with a whopping 410 calories per serving, and a total of six serving per pie, adds up to 2,640 calories. The toppings include thick crispy crust topped with mozzarella cheese, sliced and diced pepperoni, bell peppers, red onions, italian sausage and bacon.

Red Baron Deep Dish Singles Pepperoni

Single serving pizzas may be a better option for some, as they are portioned out. But just one serving, the mini pizza, has 430 calories. This makes it higher per serving than most of the other pizzas on our list. However, many people are tempted to eat more than one serving, so it might be a better option if you fall into that category.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Home Run Inn Family Size Classic Frozen Meat Lovers Three Meat Pizza

Chicago based pizza shop Home Runn Inn is famous for cooking up amazing pies. Home Run Inn Family Size Classic Frozen Meat Lovers Three Meat Pizza tops our list with 440 calories a serving with six servings per pizza, totaling 2,640 calories per pizza. “The same famous pizza dough we use in our pizzerias, piled high with our homemade Italian sausage, apple-smoked bacon, and all-natural, uncured pepperoni. A meat-lover’s dream! All natural, made from scratch, preservative-free, Og trans fat per serving,” they write.