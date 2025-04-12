7 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Muffins, According to Nutritionists

Muffins are a go-to quick and convenient breakfast, but the sugar-loaded pastries are more like a dessert rather than a well-rounded meal. Many are filled with so much junk that in just one muffin you can eat an entire day's worth of saturated fat, which is linked to a slew of health issues such as heart disease and obesity when consumed too often.

In addition, many muffins are absent of any nutritional value such as fiber and protein, which is important to note because those nutrients help keep you full. Eating unhealthy and empty calories isn't just bad for you, but will likely cause you to snack throughout the day because you're hungry.

Store-bought muffins are often one of the worst culprits because of unhealthy ingredients and made with too much sugar, sodium, fat and calories. When shopping for muffins, here's key things to look for:

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in pastries like muffins. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Some baked goods contain a lot of salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

Now that you know what to watch out for, here are seven store-bought muffins to keep out of your shopping cart ranked from bad to absolutely terrible for you.

Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Muffins

Nutrition : per serving 1 pouch

Calories : 190

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 2g

Don't let the size fool you. Entenmann's Party Bites might be small, but they're not healthy. While the brand advertises no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat on their site, the muffins are high in sugar and fat.

"Entenmann's Party Bites are a sugar-loaded snack with zero fiber and 17g of added sugar per serving, which can rapidly spike blood sugar and lead to energy crashes," says Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD. "The main ingredients are sugar, refined bleached flour, and soybean oil—a highly processed, inflammatory seed oil. It also contains hydrogenated palm kernel oil, a trans-fat source linked to heart disease."

She adds, "With a long list of additives, artificial colors, and preservatives, it's clear these bites are built for shelf life, not health. At only 2g of protein and no fiber, they offer minimal satiety and no real nutritional value—just empty calories wrapped in a bright package."

Costco The Worthy Crumb, Mini Muffins, Chocolate Chip

Nutrition : per serving 3 muffins Calories

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 21g)

Another bite-sized muffin to be wary of is the Worthy Crumb, Mini Muffins, Chocolate Chip, 2.6 oz, 16 Count at Costco. It's small and packed with unhealthiness.

"Just three mini muffins deliver 290 calories, 23g of sugar, and zero fiber—a perfect storm for blood sugar spikes and crashes," Sabat says. "With soybean oil high on the ingredient list, you're also getting a dose of inflammatory omega-6 fats."

She adds, "The muffins are made with refined flour, artificial flavors, and preservatives, offering little nutritional value. With only 3g of protein, they won't keep you full for long. Despite the portion size, these muffins are more of a sugar bomb than a snack that supports health."

Marketside Triple Chocolate Baked Muffins

Nutrition : per serving 2 muffins

Calories : 360

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 240mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 26g)

Protein : 4g

And we continue with the pattern of small bite-sized muffins to be cautious of.

According to Sabat, "The Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffin is a highly processed, sugary treat disguised as breakfast." She says, "With 26g of sugar and only 2g of fiber, it causes blood sugar spikes and crashes, promoting cravings and poor energy."

These muffins also contain worrisome ingredients such as soybean oil, an inflammatory seed oil high in omega-6 fats linked to chronic disease.

In addition, they're made with refined bleached flour, which "lacks nutrients and adds to the carb load," Sabat noted. "Despite its size, it only has 4g of protein, offering little satiety. Loaded with preservatives, additives, and unhealthy fats, this muffin is more like a dessert than a smart start to your day."

Favorite Day Blueberry Streusel Muffins

Nutrition : per serving 1 muffin

Calories : 380

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber:1 g , Sugar: 23g)

Protein : 5g

Favorite Day might be a popular brand at Target, but your health might have a different opinion. You can tell right off the bat how unhealthy the Blueberry Streusel Muffins just by the sugar crystals on top.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This muffin is far from a healthy food," says Sabat. "With 23g of sugar and just 1g of fiber, it delivers a heavy glycemic punch that can spike blood sugar and leave you hungry soon after."

She explains, " It's made with refined flour and inflammatory seed oils like soybean and canola, which contribute to chronic inflammation. The use of margarine and artificial flavors adds to the processed nature of this product, along with preservatives and emulsifiers. With 380 calories and only 5g of protein, this muffin offers more in empty carbs and unhealthy fats than in real nourishment."

Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins

Nutrition : per serving 1 muffin

Calories : 440

Fat : 23g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 390mg

Carbs :56 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 31g)

Protein : 3g

Gluten-free options are important to offer, but read the labels before buying. They're often loaded with questionable ingredients like the Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins from Trader Joe's.

According to Sabat, "Gluten-free doesn't mean healthy—and this muffin proves it." She says, "With 31g of sugar and just 1g of fiber, it's another high-carb, low-nutrient option that spikes blood sugar and provides little lasting energy."

She adds, "Made with a blend of starches (rice, potato, tapioca, cornstarch) and sweeteners like cane sugar and brown sugar, it's loaded with refined carbs and offers only 3g of protein. The use of canola and sunflower oils, both seed oils high in omega-6s, adds an inflammatory element. With 440 calories and 10g saturated fat, this muffin is more dessert than a smart gluten-free choice.

Wellsley Farms Cranberry Orange Muffins

Nutrition : per serving 1 muffin

Calories : 640

Fat : 31g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 480mg

Carbs : 80g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 44g)

Protein : 7g

The Wellsley Farms Cranberry Orange Muffins from BJ's are sure to be tasty, but they're a poor choice for breakfast–or anytime of the day.

"​​At 640 calories and 44 grams of sugar, this muffin packs more sugar than a can of soda—with just 1g of fiber to slow it down," Sabat says. "Made with refined bleached flour and soybean oil, it delivers a hefty dose of blood-sugar-spiking carbs and inflammatory fats."

She adds, "The 31g of total fat, including 6g saturated, adds to the calorie load without offering satiety, especially with only 7g of protein. Additives like mono- and diglycerides, modified starch, and artificial stabilizers round out this highly processed product. Despite the blueberries, this is a dessert—not a breakfast choice that supports health."

Member's Mark Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

Nutrition : Per serving 1 muffin

Calories : 740 calories

Fat : 39g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 760mg

Carbs : 88g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 56g)

Protein : 8g

The No. 1 unhealthiest store-bought muffins are the Member's Mark Cinnamon Crunch Muffin from Sam's Club. They're high in calories, saturated fat and sugar.

"Despite the cozy name, Cinnamon Crunch Muffins are a nutritional red flag," says Sabat.

She points out that, "One muffin delivers 740 calories, 36g of fat, and a staggering 56g of sugar. There's less than 1g of fiber, meaning there's nothing to slow the sugar rush, which can spike insulin and lead to energy crashes."

Sabat adds, "Made with refined flour, soybean oil, and a long list of artificial flavors and preservatives, this muffin promotes inflammation and offers little nutritional benefit. With just 8g of protein, it won't satisfy for long—this is a dessert disguised as breakfast."