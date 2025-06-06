V8 Just Launched a Wild New Energy Drink

V8 just launched a new product that is sure to become a staple over the summer: V8 Energy® Drink Mix, the first ever powder-form energy drink from the brand. The new drinks contain 80mg of caffeine sourced from green and black tea (comparable to a cup of coffee), antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E, and comes in three crave-worthy flavors: V8 Energy® Peach Mango, V8 Energy® Strawberry Lemonade, and V8 Energy® Pomegranate Blueberry. Each mix is vegetarian, non-GMO, gluten-free, with no artificial flavors. The new mixes couldn’t be more convenient, delivering a nice boost of energy while you’re at home, work, or on the go.

V8 already has energy drinks available ready-to-drink in cans in a variety of flavors including Sparkling Pomegranate Blueberry, Sparkling Orange Pineapple, Wild Berry Juice, and Diet Strawberry Lemonade. There are also newer flavors including Spiced Apple Cider, Winter Berry, Passionfruit Orange Guava, and Watermelon Guava.

Fans of the brand find the V8 drinks to be the perfect alternative to harsher energy beverages. “The blueberry pomegranate is the best one, they replace my daily monster or rockstar most days now. And they are 50% juice, juice monsters are usually 10% and rockstars are low as well,” one Redditor said about the ready-to-drink cans. “I, for one, am a huge sucker for these drinks. I find that most other energy drinks are too overbearing and fizzy for me in the morning, and I don’t drink coffee, so these juices are perfect for me to wake up with! I’ve tried pretty much all of them, and I think the ones with mango, orange, or peach in them are the best,” another said.

The new V8 Energy drink mix powders are marketing to provide more steady energy, just like the cans. “I also love these things,” another Redditor shared. “Most other energy drinks feel like I’m drinking flavored acid and they have me bouncing off the walls. With V8 plus energy, I can have a good tasting and much gentler drink that keeps me alert, but not wired.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

V8 also launched the V8 Grillo’s Dill Pickle Bloody Mary Mix back in October, blending the richness of V8 tomato juice with cucumber, spices, and that iconic Grillo’s signature brine. “The pickle grillos V8 has a strong dill profile and I find it sweeter than regular V8. I am not finding it spicy , more like a heavy dill pickle. It is not overly sweet, it has some tang from the vinegar. I would recommend trying if you like grillos pickles and V8,” one customer shared. “When V8 hit us up to bring a pickle Bloody Mary mix to life, it was a no brainer,” said Eddie Andre, VP of Branding at Grillo’s Pickles. “Grillo’s fans have long been using our brine to level up their Bloody Mary at home and we’re stoked to work with such a legendary brand to offer a more convenient way to get their pickle fix all day long.”