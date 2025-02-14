7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Valentine's Day Deals Today

Valentine's Day weekend is here! If you haven't made reservations for dinner with your sweetheart, don't stress. Some of your favorite national chains are here to help you, offering great Valentine's Day packages and special menus to make your loved one feel pampered. No matter your budget, there is a great deal to be had ranging from dine-in to takeout and finer dining to bagels and pizza. Here are 7 chain restaurants offering the best Valentine's Day deals this year.

Carrabba's

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one all through the weekend. From now until Feb. 16 Carrabba's is running a sweetheart's promo on a 4-course meal. Choose from a selection of appetizers for the table, either soup or salad, two entrées, and a dessert to share. The meal costs just $65 at participating locations.

Texas Roadhouse

"Listen up. We don't want flowers for Valentine's Day. We want rolls," joked Kayleigh Leon in a viral TikTok video, showing off her Bouquet of Rolls from Texas Roadhouse. She suggested making the bouquet and adding a side of cinnamon butter. This year, the restaurant took notice and opted to offer the rolls on the menu. "Flowers die. Rolls are forever. And right now you can get a dozen Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls for $4.99. Take them to-go and make the viral Texas Roadhouse bouquet!" thekrazycouponlady shared.

Outback Steakhouse

From now until Feb. 16, lovers can head to Outback Steakhouse for a four-course Valentine's Meal for Two menu. It includes an aussie-tizer® to share, two salads, two entrees, and their famous New York-style cheesecake to share. The meal starts at $60 and is available ​​dine-in, Curbside Take-Away, and Outback delivery6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton's Steakhouse

Make a reservation at Morton's Steakhouse and make your Valentine feel like a King or Queen. The luxury chain's $179 Valentine's Day special includes your choice of a starter, a 28 oz. 'Empire Cut' Bone-In New York Strip and Twin Petite Lobster Tails with a choice of two butters or sauces and two sides for the table.

Panera

If their love language is bagels, head to Panera for their BAEgel promotion — a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its new Asiago Bagel Stack sandwiches on February 13 and 14. MuPanera members can use the code "BAEGEL" with the purchase of an Asiago Bagel Stack, and get a second Bagel Stack for their bae or special someone for free.

California Pizza Kitchen

Nothing says I love you like a delicious heart-shaped pizza. California Pizza Kitchen is offering A Sweet Deal for Two, starting at $55, for dine-in and takeout available now until Feb.16. The meal includes one starter, two entrées (including heart-shaped pizzas, of course!) plus dessert.

Maggiano's

If you want to splurge a little, Maggiano's That's Amore Dine-In Menu for Two is designed to impress, starting at $100. It includes an aperitivo, Caesar salad, an appetizer to share, a choice of entrees, and a dessert for the table. Those wanting a romantic meal at home can opt for the That's Amore Carryout Package ($90-up).