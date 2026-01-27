7 Chain Restaurants Rolling Out Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials

From romantic prix-fixe menus to playful Love Castle experiences.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you haven’t made dinner reservations for the annual celebration of love, I recommend you get on it ASAP. Even though there are still about three weeks until February 14, many places are already booked up. This year, there are so many dinners and experiences for you to treat your Valentine to, for a memorable, delicious experience. From a romantic candlelit dinner, followed by dessert in a rose petal-filled lazy river, to fast food restaurants transformed into love castles, there are some wild options. Here are 7 chain restaurants running Valentine’s dinner specials.

Great Wolf Lodge

I recently had the opportunity to enjoy a brand-new experience at Great Wolf Lodge, “Romance on the River,” which will be available at three locations across the country this Valentine’s Day. The water park resort is serving a gourmet five-course meal with wine pairings in private cabanas, followed by a floating dessert service while drifting through the Lazy River in a double tube, with rose petals and candles floating alongside you, while a violinist plays in the background. It is available for one night only, Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Great Wolf Lodge locations in Scottsdale, AZ; the Pocono Mountains, PA; and Webster, TX. The all-inclusive dining experience is priced at $299 per couple, or $399 per couple with wine pairings included. The meal includes hors d’ouevres, including smoked salmon rosettes and King crab ceviche, cucumber wrapped greens with edible flowers, butter poached lobster with tagliolini pasta, crispy pancetta and green peas in a rich Chardonnay butter sauce, pan-seared day boat scallops with brown butter and cauliflower velouté, and braised Wagyu short rib in a port wine reduction with a potato puree and caramelized cipollini onions. Then, enjoy small bites of dessert, like strawberries and mascarpone paired with basil and balsamic, and citrus olive oil cake bites with a fresh raspberry and orange Chantilly cream, while floating and sipping champagne in the river.

The Palm

The Palm is making Valentine’s Day “unforgettable” with a romantic dinner for two featuring two 8 oz Center Cut Filets, Lobster Lasagna, and Raspberry Chocolate Cake to share. The special menu is $179 for two from February 12 to 26.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day is a big deal at Morton’s The Steakhouse. From February 6 to 15, 2026, for $179 per couple, diners can enjoy an elegant dinner for two. The “intimate” menu features a 28 oz. Bone-In ‘Empire Cut’ New York Strip with Twin Petite Lobster Tails. You can also add a bottle of Flowers wine and a long-stemmed red rose for $99.

White Castle

For the 35th year, White Castle is transforming into Love Castles on Valentine’s Day with reservations on OpenTable.com. “Valentine’s Day at White Castle has always been about bringing people together in a fun, welcoming and memorable way,” said Jamie Richardson, chief marketing officer at White Castle. “For 35 years, our team members have made this night special by creating an experience that feels thoughtful, joyful and unmistakably White Castle.”

Fleming’s

Fleming’s is offering a Valentine’s Day Menu for singles and couples! From February 11 to Monday, February 16, there is a SURF & TURF FOR ONE dinner for $109 per person and a SURF & TURF FOR TWO, $240 a couple. The meal for two includes two starters, a shareable entree, and two desserts. “Our Menu For One features a Filet & Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail with upgrade options to our Prime Bone-In Ribeye or Australian Wagyu,” the restaurant says. “Our Menu for Two features a shareable Sliced Porterhouse & Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail. Each menu is paired with your choice of Roasted Strawberry Burrata or Caesar Salad to start and a luxurious Dark Chocolate Luxardo Cherry Tart for dessert.”

Del Frisco’s

If you want a fancy steak dinner, head to Del Frisco’s for the Valentine’s Dinner for Two, available February 10 to 17, a gourmet extravaganza for $295. There is an Amuse Bouche of Caviar and Truffled Burrata Crostini, followed by a choice of two starters to share (Tuna Tartare: Avocado, Black Tobiko, Truffle Hot Sauce Aioli, Prawn Chips, Ginger Soy Emulsion; Wagyu Meatballs: Tomato Fondue, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Red Fresno Chile, Fresh Basil; Colossal Lump Crab Cocktail, Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce; or Classic Caesar, Crisp Romaine Leaves, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing) followed by en entree of 32 oz. Prime Tomahawk topped with 4 Jumbo Shrimp and Truffle Butter served with Creamed Spinach and Château Mashed Potatoes, and dessert, Dark Chocolate Godiva Cheesecake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day at Ruth’s Chris runs from February 13 to15, and features a specialty prix-fixe menu. In years past, it has included two starters, an entrée, personal sides, and dessert.