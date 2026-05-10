The six viral fast-food menu drops that are actually worth the hype.

Have you been to your local fast food favorite recently? There are so many new arrivals hitting menus, ranging from larger-than-life hamburgers to Hot Honey and Buldak infused items, and even fried mozzarella so good it sold out. What should you try this month? Here are 6 viral fast-food drops hitting menus that are actually worth the hype.

McDonald’s: Big Arch

While the Big Arch is faring as well as McDonald’s hoped, many diners are wild over the triple patty gourmet burger. “Damn was it good,” writes a Redditor. “Right? Delicious and tasty burger. Definitely for those with a big appetite,” another added. I personally tried the burger and can confirm it was delicious.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jollibee: Ultimate Bacon Angus Cheeseburger

Jollibee launched two new, premium limited-time Angus Bacon Burgers. The Ultimate Bacon Angus Cheeseburger features 100% Certified Angus Beef patties, pressed and seared fresh to order, and an all-new, premium hickory-smoked bacon – slow-smoked with natural hickory hardwood for a rich, savory flavor and crisp texture. It has double the melted cheese and double the new crispy hickory-smoked bacon, all on a butter-toasted bun with ketchup. “Top 5 best burger I ever had,” writes an Instagrammer.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers dropped new, limited-time “Hot Honey” menu offerings available through May 5 at participating locations. The highlight of it is the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich (with a crispy chicken breast patty glazed with Mike’s Extra Hot Honey®, garlic aioli, lettuce, and pickle all on a toasted bun). There are also Hot Honey Chicken Tenders (crispy chicken tenders coated in Mike’s Extra Hot Honey served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Dave’s Hot Chicken: Hot Mozz

Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing back Hot Mozz, its thick-cut, premium mozzarella that’s breaded and fried to crispy perfection. It launched just over a week ago and is completely sold out across the US. According to the chain, they will be back at all locations by April 14. “Dave’s Hot Chicken has new Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks so we’re trying them out. You can get each of them in any of Dave’s different spice levels anywhere from nothing to the Reaper. There also available as a Mozz Slider,” Snach with Zach wrote in a raving review.

Taco Bell: Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Sliders

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Sliders are a specious hit. “Very good. I’m loving whatever Taco Bell is doing with the crispy chicken. I went with the light pico. Nice and cheesy, very creamy. The sliders are like half the size of a regular Crunchwrap,” Snach with Zach exclaimed in a review. It’s also “delicious,” flavor-wise he adds. “The honey mustard slider is so good!! I’m gonna need it to be permanent,” a diner said. “The jalapeño honey mustard one is so good!!” adds another.

Panda Express: Buldak Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken

Snach with Zack also reviewed Panda Express’s new Buldak Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken. “I am an absolute fiend for spicy food, Buldak included. Panda Express is billing this one as ‘Super Hot’, and if the Dynamite Sweet & Sour Chicken isn’t quite where you want it to be, you can get bonus packets of Buldak Original Hot Sauce.” In the video he calls “delicious,” after his first bite. “The chicken is wicked tender,” he says, adding that overall the taste is more savory than sweet. “My son tried it was so hot,” a follower commented.