The 25 Best Great Value Products at Walmart

Walmart is a wonderland for bargain hunters, offering everything from dupes of your favorite fast-food items to new trend-forward, chef-inspired groceries, all at unbeatable savings. Many of the most popular low-priced goods on display come from Walmart's best-known, in-house store brand: Great Value.

This private label offers a little bit of everything. From grocery products to home essentials, Great Value provides a budget-friendly way to get shoppers the products they want for a price that they can better afford. But what fans really love about Great Value is that it's not just a great value, but the food is actually really good, too.

In fact, items bearing the Great Value moniker have performed impressively in quite a few recent Eat This, Not That! taste tests, besting even high-profile name brands in categories including frozen breakfast sandwiches and K-Cup coffee pods, for example.

As a Walmart fan myself, I've eaten a lot of food from the store. I've perused the shelves and compared many Great Value products to their name-brand equivalents. Based on these personal insights and the recommendations of other regular shoppers, I've compiled this list of the best 25 Great Value items you can buy right now at Walmart.

Great Value Thick & Creamy Macaroni & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per ⅓ Box)

Calories : 410

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

Plenty of Walmart fans on Reddit love the Great Value boxed macaroni and cheese, specifically the thick and creamy variety. While some argue that it can be "hit or miss," others believe it's better than name brands. Great Value offers a few different options when it comes to boxed mac, but if you want the best of the best, try thick and creamy or opt for the shells.

Great Value Naturally Hardwood Smoked Uncured Turkey Bacon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 45

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

In a recent taste test, Great Value's turkey bacon ranked among the best on grocery store shelves—and for good reason. The flavor is "salty, smoky, savory, and slightly sweet" and it got unexpectedly crispy for a lean turkey bacon. An ETNT! reviewer couldn't get enough of it, which is why it beat all of the competition.

Great Value Chicken Flavored Stuffing Mix

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup)

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

Great Value's boxed stuffing mix ranked high in a taste test of boxed stuffing mixes last fall because it has a robust flavor profile and a texture that doesn't get too mushy—both important factors. Plus, as with all Great Value products, it comes in at a great price point—a six-ounce box costs less than $1—making it the perfect pick during the upcoming holiday season.

Great Value Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 380

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,030 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

Not all Great Value frozen breakfast sandwiches are created equal, but the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuits are not to be missed. These earned the top spot in ETNT's ranking of frozen breakfast sandwiches because the sausage is really juicy and thick and the biscuit is nice and buttery.

Great Value Cheese Puffs

Nutrition : (Per 21 Puffs)

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

There are a lot of really good cheese puffs out there, but Great Value's version ranks right up there with the best of them. Fans on Reddit praise this snack, saying its better than name-brand varieties (you know which ones) and even has more cheese flavor.

Great Value Yogurt

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 5 g

The Great Value yogurt—specifically strawberry varieties, but truthfully all of them—is beloved by fans on Reddit. Plenty of Walmart shoppers say the yogurt is "really good," with one even saying it's "goated," aka the "greatest of all time." It comes in a number of fruit flavors, but you can also buy plain vanilla if you want something simple that you enhance by adding your own mix-ins.

Great Value Classic Ranch Dressing & Dip

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Some people love Great Value's ranch dressing, while others have mixed feelings, but customers on Reddit largely love it. One commenter simply said it "goes hard" in a discussion about the best Great Value foods. And while another Redditor claimed that the dressing was on the sweet side, others didn't really believe that was a bad thing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Fruit Smiles

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 0 g

Though reviewers on Walmart's website have noted that the formula on the Fruit Smiles has changed, I still think they're one of the brand's best products on the shelf. The gummy fruit chews are sweet and come in the perfect-size pouch for a snack. I love that they're a more firm chew than a gummy bear—that's what makes them a top pick for the list.

Great Value 2% Reduced Fat Milk

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 8 g

Across the board, shoppers are fans of Great Value milk simply because of the price. It's a budget-friendly option but it's still a quality product that tastes good. On Reddit and other social media platforms, Walmart fans all say that store brand milk is a staple on their grocery lists, especially with the way food costs keep rising.

Great Value Fully Cooked Chicken Strips

Nutrition : (Per 3 Ounces)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 540 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 15 g

Here's a solid option for family dinnertime: Great Value's chicken strips. The cost-effective, protein-packed dish is popular on Reddit, and one commenter noted that they grab a bag every time they find them in stock. A fellow fan wrote that cooking them in the air fryer is best because that gets them properly crispy.

Great Value Twist & Shout Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 3 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Oreo devotees might find this hard to believe, but Walmart brand sandwich cookies are good enough to rival the real thing. These chocolate cookies came in second place during an ETNT! taste test of off-brand Oreos because of the rich, creamy vanilla filling and deliciously sweet cocoa-packed cookies. You won't regret picking up a pack of these on your next Walmart run.

Great Value Homestyle Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Waffles)

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Here's the thing with the waffles: They didn't rank super high during a previous frozen waffle taste test, but the tester also admitted that they should have prepared them better. Walmart's waffles are actually quite tasty, and they have a good crunch on them with the proper amount of fluffiness in the middle, and if you eat them with warm butter and syrup, they're fantastic.

Great Value Thick and Chunky Salsa

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Great Value has a couple different salsas to choose from, and you probably can't go wrong no matter which one you pick up. On Reddit, a few people have noted that the salsa from the store brand is particularly appealing for its chunkiness and freshness. One fan on Reddit wrote that it "tastes better" than name brands.

Great Value Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pastries)

Calories : 360

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 3 g

Fans on Reddit seem to be in agreement that Great Value's toaster pastries are superior to Pop-Tarts. Of course, you'll have some people who want to argue, but one commenter wrote that they are "higher quality" than name-brand pastries, while another Redditor insisted that these have "more stuff inside"—and who doesn't want more stuff?

Great Value Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 5 Sticks)

Calories : 330

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 5 g

TikTok user and Walmart regular Morgan Chomps has plenty of recommendations for great buys at the retailer, including the frozen French toast sticks. In a roundup of faves, she name-drops the product, saying it has the perfect flavor profile. Yet, while perusing the comments, I discovered that the best way to eat these might just be with ice cream!

Great Value Sausage & Gravy Breakfast Bowl

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

In a TikTok of favorite frozen Great Value finds, Walmart regular Morgan Chomps included the breakfast bowls, which she compared to the name brand, of course. She noted that the breakfast bowls offer a "little bit of everything" because there are a few varieties, and several people in the comments chimed in to agree that they often shop the very same breakfast bowls for their own grocery lists.

Great Value Hash Brown Patties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're like me and you love a McDonald's hash brown, then you need to grab these frozen hash brown patties next time you go to Walmart. Pop these patties in an air fryer for a few minutes and you'll have the golden brown accompaniment to your breakfast (or just an anytime snack). They're inexpensive and tasty—what more could you want?

Great Value 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup)

Calories : 110

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Whether you're looking for small curd or large curd, Walmart has you covered for cottage cheese. There are a couple options for shoppers, and all of them seem to be good, if you ask the shoppers on Reddit. One commenter called the store-brand cottage cheese their "go to," while another praised the texture.

Great Value Sam's Cola

Nutrition : (Per Can)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 0 g

The price of soda is creeping higher and higher (as is, well, everything), but Great Value's soda remains much more affordable. Even better? It tastes very similar to your name-brand colas, so you won't feel like you're missing out on a refreshing beverage if you make the switch to this in the fridge.

Great Value Ultra Thin Salty Pretzel Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 94 Pretzels)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Even something as simple as pretzels from Great Value are an excellent purchase at Walmart. One fan on Reddit wrote that they're "fire," while another pointed out that the ultra thin variety in particular is a favorite. They're crunchy, salty, and the perfect snack for any time of the day.

Great Value Magic Treasures Whole Grain Oat with Marshmallow Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 ¼ Cup)

Calories : 160

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)Protein: 3 g

While reading through Walmart fans' favorite Great Value items, I saw a lot of people who really like the cereal—and they were outspoken about liking all of the options on the shelves. One favorite that came up multiple times was Magic Treasures because of its nostalgic feel and just how many marshmallows it packs in! A few people said that it even has more marshmallows than its name-brand counterpart and is a sweet and tasty way to start the day.

Great Value Chunk Light Tuna

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 17 g

Walmart's is excellent for pantry staples, including canned tuna. A self-proclaimed "tuna fanatic" on Reddit wrote that Great Value's cans are what they like to pick up when they're at the store. And if you can't trust a fanatic, who can you trust? They say they're "superior" to other brands and have a better flavor.

Great Value Yeast Dinner Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

Having frozen rolls on hand can be really, well, handy on nights when you want a little something extra with dinner but you don't have fresh bread. The beauty of frozen rolls is that they last so much longer than fresh bread—and Great Value's yeast rolls are a fan-favorite.

Great Value Organic Raw Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Don't forget to look outside what you might consider your traditional groceries at Walmart for the Great Value staples. Apple cider vinegar is still an important purchase that can be used in so many ways in your house—and Great Value has a raw, unfiltered option (with the "mother") on the shelf that shoppers love.

Great Value Rising Crust Cheese Pizza

Nutrition : (Per ⅙ Pizza)

Calories : 320

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 14 g

Feedback on Great Value pizza is certainly mixed, but that's not a surprise considering people are very passionate about pizza. What I'll say about Walmart's brand of frozen pizza is that it's a good option for when you're on a budget and looking for a tasty convenient alternative to delivery. There are a few options in the freezer section, and they pass muster—plenty of people on Reddit are fans, which means they have to be pretty good.