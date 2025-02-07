Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so if you haven't purchased a gift for your loved ones, you better get on it. Walmart is a great place to shop for all your Valentines and Galentines ranging from your true love and BFFs to your kids. Not only can you order many items online and pick them up in a local store near you, but some can be delivered the very next day. Here are 11 Walmart Valentine's Day gifts perfect for last-minute shoppers.

Claussen Fruit Flavor Gummy Candy Pickle Valentine's Heart Box with Plush Toy

Is your Valentine a more salty-than-sweet person? This adorable Claussen Fruit Flavor Gummy Candy Pickle Valentine's Heart Box ($21.99) comes with pickle-shaped gummies and a cute plush toy.

Squishmallows Omar the Brown Bear With Heart Headband

If you are shopping for a tween or kid, this ultra-soft Squishmallows Omar the Brown Bear ($16.98) will put a smile on their face. The five-inch plush toy is an excellent size for car rides, plane trips, or just cuddling on the couch.

Lego Art LOVE Set

If you want to spell out your feelings for your Valentine, this clever Lego Art LOVE building set ($79.99) is a great way to do it. Inspired by Robert Indiana's famous Love sculpture, adults and older kids will cherish it for years to come, as it doubles as art.

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Heart Valentine's Candy Gift Box

If you want a sweet gift to satisfy their tastebuds and make them feel adored, order Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Heart Valentine's Candy Gift Box. And, at under-$5, it makes a great teacher gift.

KISS Voguish Fantasy Valentine's Day Press on Nails

My tween girl is a huge fan of KISS press on nails, claiming they are the only ones that stay on. Walmart has tons of V-day inspired nails, including almond-shaped KISS Voguish Fantasy Valentine's Day Press on Nails in Love Rain ($8.99) and short coffin KISS Gel Fantasy Dreamdust Dreamdust Valentine's Day Press on Nails in Courage ($9.99). Each comes with 28 nails.

Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Candy Bath Bomb

Bath bombs are another great gift, especially when you want to show your love without making a significant financial investment. Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Candy Bath Bomb ($5.47) looks like candy and smells like cotton candy. I also love that this company is woman-owned and started by teenage sisterpreneurs.

Bazooka Candy Brands Sweet Pop Mix of Valentine's Day Heart-Shaped Lollipop Gift Box

This heart-shaped gift set from Bazooka Candy Brands includes an assortment of best-selling sweet and sour treats. Ring Pops, Baby Bottle Pops, Juicy Drop Pops, and Push Pops are all included. And, it's currently on sale for $6.29.

Brilliance Fine Jewelry Heart Shaped Pendants

If you are on the market for a piece of jewelry at an affordable price ($36!) this 14kt gold plated heart pendant from Brilliance Fine Jewelry is a great option. The heart features little pieces of dark and light pink gemstones and rests on an 18-inch chain.

Xbox Wire Controller, Pulse Cipher Special Edition

Is your true love a gamer? This limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Pulse Cipher Special Edition ($64) will definitely have their heart racing.

5 Brand-New Walmart Items Shoppers Are Already Obsessed With

Gold Dipped Rose

A dozen roses might wilt over time, but a gold-ripped rose in 24kt gold will last a lifetime. Choose from red ($36.99) or pink ($37.99), both accompanied by a little display stand.

Betsey Johnson Dotted Heart Pink Throw

Show your emotions with a cozy little gift. Every time they wrap themselves up in this Betsey Johnson Dotted Heart Pink Throw ($29.99) they will feel the love.