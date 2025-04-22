If you are trying to lose weight, finding snacks that fulfil your cravings and keep you satisfied can feel frustrating. Healthy snacks can, well, taste like cardboard. Luckily, there are lots of options that are not only delicious but can help you lose weight. Eat This, Not That! chatted with Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, who helps her clients achieve their weight loss goals. She revealed 13 weight loss snacks that don't taste like cardboard.

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Her first delicious weight-loss snack recommendation is Greek yogurt with berries. "High in protein, calcium, and probiotics," she says. "Add a sprinkle of cinnamon or some ground flax or chia seeds for texture." Also, make sure to stick to plain Greek yogurt.

Air-Popped Popcorn

Another great weight loss snack? Air-popped popcorn. "Low calorie, high fiber. Add sea salt, garlic powder, or a dash of nutritional yeast for flavor," says Collingwood.

Hummus with Veggies

Collingwood also recommends a Middle Eastern-inspired snack: Hummus with fresh veggies. "Crunchy carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, or celery pair perfectly with protein-rich hummus," she says.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Keeping hard-boiled eggs in your refrigerator is also a great way to meet your protein goals. "Packed with protein and healthy fats. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, or hot sauce," Collingwood says.

Apple Slices with Peanut Butter

Craving a sweet treat that will fill you up for hours? She recommends apple slices with peanut butter. "Sweet and creamy combo that keeps you full. Use natural peanut butter to avoid added sugars," she says.

Dark Chocolate Squares

While some chocolate isn't good for you, dark chocolate squares can be a nice sweet treat for weight loss. "A couple of squares (70% or higher) can curb sweet cravings and add antioxidants," Collingwood says.

String Cheese

Colingwood also enjoys string cheese, individually wrapped in perfect portion sizes. "Portion-controlled and protein-rich," she says.

Roasted Chickpeas, Edamame, or Broad Beans

Roasted chickpeas, edamame, or broad beans (Baba Boom) are other solid choices for a healthy snack. "Crunchy, fiber-packed, and easy to flavor with spices," Collingwood says.

Cottage Cheese with Pineapple or Cherry Tomatoes

Pick your poison: Sweet or savory spiked cottage cheese. Adding pineapple or cherry tomatoes to the dairy product is a great snack. "High in protein and satisfying, sweet or savory versions depending on your mood," says Collingwood.

Seaweed Snacks

If you are a fan of seaweed, snack packs of the treat are great for weight loss. "Ultra low-calorie, crunchy, and salty. Great alternative to chips," Collingwood says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Frozen Grapes or Berries

Frozen grapes or frozen berries are another low-calorie, antioxidant-packed snack that will satisfy a sweet tooth. "Naturally sweet, cold, and great for nibbling without overeating," says Collingwood.

Nuts

Nuts—including almonds, pistachios, and walnuts—are also a great salty snack. "Satisfying in small portions (stick to ~¼ cup); great for healthy fats and protein," Collingwood says.

Protein Shake

The last snack on her list? A Protein shake. Collingwood recommends Premier Protein, Fairlife, and Muscle Milk. "Very convenient to grab and go or sip on at your desk. Read labels to keep calories under about 200 and aim for at least 15-30 grams of protein," she says.