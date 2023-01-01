5 Fan-Favorite WeightWatchers Recipes To Start the New Year off Right
In partnership with WeightWatchers.
A brand new year is here, and that means one thing: It's time to kickstart your weight loss goals. If that's your goal, you wouldn't be the only one aiming to improve your health in 2023 by losing weight.
By arming yourself with the right tools and partners, you'll be able to start 2023 off on a healthy note. And we have you covered with a weight loss partner with 60 years of expertise in helping people lose weight and adopt healthy habits that are livable and sustainable. WeightWatchers is designed to be flexible to your lifestyle and allows you to still eat the foods you love and see results that last.
With WeightWatchers on your side, losing weight in 2023 doesn't have to be a chore or mean you'll miss out on the foods you love most. There are recipes below that'll appeal to everyone's taste buds, and these delights actually make it possible to shed those extra pounds you've been trying hard to ditch.
The brand's simple program gives each member a Points® budget, which makes weekly meal planning seamless. You can prepare and savor all of the delicious recipes you love, as well as a wide selection for inspiration that are all conveniently located in the easy-to-use WeightWatchers app. In addition, each member has over 200 ZeroPoint® foods to choose from, honing in on lean protein, non-starchy vegetables, and fruits. (Keep in mind that protein- and fiber-packed foods on the ZeroPoint® list can help you feel fuller for longer, supporting your overall weight loss journey!)
So this leaves us with one question: What are you waiting for? Run, don't walk, to sign up for WeightWatchers now to start 2023 off on track. Get started today and get 3 months free plus a free Bluetooth® scale* that syncs with the WW app to help you easily track your progress!
Everything is on the menu with WeightWatchers. To inspire you to still eat the foods you love in the New Year, here are five recipes that'll appeal to everyone's taste buds, courtesy of WeightWatchers.
Shrimp & Avocado Appetizers
Whether you're hosting a gathering or simply whipping up some light bites for yourself, this shrimp and avocado app takes just 20 minutes to put together from start to finish. From the refreshing, crunchy cucumber base to the wasabi mayo that provides a nice little kick, the flavor profile of this dish is unmatched. And to make your life even easier, you can opt for already-cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp in the freezer section of your go-to grocery store.
Get the recipe from WeightWatchers for Shrimp & Avocado Appetizers.
Mini Sliders
Let's be honest: Who doesn't love sliders? These mini sliders from WeightWatchers take two of your all-time favorite things—homemade crescent rolls and burgers—for a tasty twist on a classic recipe. The crescent roll dough will be sprinkled with dried herbs and garlic powder for a bun you'll want to make time and time again, whether it's game day or not. The lean ground beef patty, pickle chips, and ketchup bring everything together to create the ultimate mini sliders.
Get the recipe from WeightWatchers for Mini Sliders.
Winter-Spiced Pomegranate & Clementine Sangria
If you don't whip up a seasonal sangria this winter, are you really doing the season right? This winter-spiced sangria, featuring fresh flavors of clementine and pomegranate, is the ultimate treat for any winter happy hour or at-home date night when you want something fun and tasty to sip. WeightWatchers notes that if you happen to have any sangria left over—which may be very unlikely—it makes for the best kind of addition to your winter smoothie or topping to your salad!
Get the recipe from WeightWatchers for Winter-Spiced Pomegranate & Clementine Sangria.
Chocolate-Espresso Mousse Shots
For a little chocolate indulgence, this recipe for chocolate-espresso mousse shots takes the cake. Creamy chocolate pudding is spiked with espresso and layered with crushed-up chocolate wafer cookies for a simple yet flavor-packed treat. Top each shot off with a fresh raspberry and a sprig of mint for the most picture-perfect treat on your dessert table.
Oh, and if you're looking for a boozy twist, WeightWatchers notes that you can just use 1 cup of skim milk, along with 1/2 cup of Irish Crème liquor, when adding in the espresso mixture.
Get the recipe from WeightWatchers for Chocolate-Espresso Mousse Shots.
Two-Bite Key Lime Tarts
Calling all key lime fans: This recipe is for you! Whenever you're in the mood for something sweet and citrusy, these bite-sized key lime tarts come in clutch. Whip up a batch for your next dinner party, because these little delights look so perfect on a dessert plate, or snack on one whenever the sugar craving hits.
WeightWatchers notes that you can prepare the filling two days in advance, but don't toast the tart shells until it's time to serve. Then, fill up each shell with the key lime filling right before you'd like to dish out these mini treats to guests.
Get the recipe from WeightWatchers for Two-Bite Key Lime Tarts.