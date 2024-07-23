10 Best Aldi Breakfast Buys for Weight Loss

Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Eating a healthy, well-balanced breakfast can boost your energy levels, ramp up your metabolism, and help curb unhealthy cravings throughout the day. But when it comes to finding nutritious and delicious options, knowing where to look and what to buy can be daunting. Fortunately, Aldi offers an array of tasty and nutritious breakfast foods that support weight loss. To learn more, we spoke with registered dietitians and weight-loss experts who reveal their top picks for Aldi breakfast buys for weight loss.

Breakfast foods high in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy options later in the day. The following selection of Aldi's breakfast items offers a variety of healthy breakfast choices that can help keep you on track toward your weight-loss goals.

Besides supporting weight loss, a well-balanced breakfast from Aldi can boost your overall health. The store's range includes various whole grains, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and veggies, all of which contribute to a healthy, balanced diet. Whole foods like these can help you manage your weight, support your heart health, improve digestion, and provide sustained energy throughout the morning.

Now, let's dive into the top 10 Aldi breakfast buys for weight loss.

Aunt Maple's Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 14 g

Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews, explains the benefits of Aunt Maple's Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix.

"Compared to Aldi's frozen waffles, this pancake and waffle mix has two extra grams of protein per serving (14 grams total) despite the products having the same number of calories," she tells us. "The mix also allows for more customization. For example, adding protein powder to the mix can help boost your protein intake, keeping you satiated and supporting weight loss."

Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Breast

Nutrition information unvailable.

This Kirkwood Fresh Chicken Breast is a must-have in your breakfast lineup. Whether you're making avocado and egg wraps or an egg white breakfast skillet, chicken will add extra essential protein to the start of your day, with a whopping 25 grams per serving.

Gianna Masi, CPT, RDN, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with Barbend, tells ETNT, "Lean protein sources are always recommended when managing weight [and] chicken breast is a flexible protein source."

Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt, Nonfat, Plain

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g

Moody emphasizes the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt. "One 3/4 cup serving of this Greek yogurt contains just [100] calories and a whopping [18] grams of protein," she explains. "Non-fat plain Greek yogurt can be eaten for breakfast with a drizzle of honey and berries for a low-calorie meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Friendly Farms Greek Yogurt can also be a healthy swap for sour cream on your morning omelet or a healthy filler in your morning smoothie or protein shake.

Simply Nature Beef Jerky

Nutrition (Per 1 oz) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g

Having a solid, shelf-stable protein source can be challenging when you're rushing out the door on busy mornings. Enter, this Simply Nature Beef Jerky from Aldi, which is an excellent grab-and-go choice.

"Beef or turkey jerky is a convenient option to have in your bag when traveling,

says Masi. "Pair it with a piece of fruit, and the combo will help you stay full between meals."

Appleton Farms Biscuit Ham Slices

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 650 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Moody explains why Appleton Farms Biscuit Ham Slices are a fantastic choice for weight loss.

"This product is adjacent to what many know as Canadian bacon," she says. "Dietitians love this stuff because, unlike other traditional breakfast meats like pork sausage and fried bacon, it can still go great with eggs and waffles without all the saturated fat and calories. You can have four slices of Appleton Farms Biscuit Ham for only 60 calories but get [9] grams of protein. This makes it an excellent addition to a weight-loss breakfast as you can safely have a large portion without blowing up your calorie budget before lunchtime."

Simply Nature String Cheese

Nutrition information unvailable.

Masi recommends Simply Nature String Cheese as a low-calorie addition to a quick, grab-and-go breakfast. Pair it with some Greek yogurt and fresh fruit, and you're set for a healthy start to the day.

"String cheese is always a lower calorie option to provide a little bit of protein and fat," Masi says. "I'd recommend pairing one to two string cheeses with a piece of fruit … to support hunger levels."

Whole & Simple Turkey Sausage, Spinach & Jack Cheese Breakfast Bites

Nutrition (Per 2 pieces) :

Calories : 180

Saturated Fat : 5 g

Sodium : 360 mg

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 13 g

Whole & Simple Turkey Sausage, Spinach & Jack Cheese Breakfast Bites offer an impressive 13 grams of protein in each serving, helping to keep you full long after you finish breakfast.

"This is one of those frozen Aldi meals with minimal additives or artificial ingredients, but packs some nutrition with nearly 25% of your daily calcium in one serving," Moody explains. "These little guys have egg as their first ingredient but also include lean protein in the form of turkey sausage, three types of cheese, and spinach—all for just 180 calories and 13 grams of protein. There are 12 grams of fat, so if you're watching your macros closely, this might be tough to fit in. However, just adding a piece of fruit or toast to make a balanced meal can still fit into a low-calorie diet."

Whole & Simple Southwest or Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Nutrition (Per Mediterranean Chicken Bowl) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 17 g

If you're looking for a simple savory breakfast bite, consider Aldi's Whole & Simple Southwest or Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl.

Masi highlights the convenience and nutritional benefits of these bowls. "One bowl is 330 calories, 53 grams of carbs, 7 grams of fat, and 17 grams of protein," she says. "This macro profile provides a complete meal that would satisfy most people and checks all the nutrient boxes. Not to mention, it's very convenient, which can help with weight loss."

Appleton Farms Turkey Bacon

Nutrition (Per 1 slice) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

"A common mistake people often make is assuming that turkey is inherently lower in calories than beef or pork when that can be far from the case depending on the fat content of the cuts you choose," says Moody. "However, with turkey bacon, the difference can be significant as there's not nearly as much saturated fat, which is the fat that's not friendly to your heart health. Aldi's Appleton Farms Turkey Bacon contains 30 calories per slice with only 0.5 grams of saturated fat, making for a leaner protein option to pair your other breakfast foods with."

Simply Nature Organic Sea Salt Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 1 oz) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

Masi recommends Simply Nature Organic Sea Salt Popcorn as a light, go-to morning snack.

"One cup of this popcorn is 35 calories, so that you can consume a much larger volume of this snack than chips or other types of snacks," Masi tells us. "Eating more volume or bigger bowls without exceeding calorie goals can help those trying to manage their weight. Another benefit to this lower-calorie, crunchy snack is that it packs a punch with the fiber content."