9 Best Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks for Weight Loss

On a diet? Here are nine low-sugar Starbucks drinks you can order.
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on July 25, 2024 | 7:00 AM

Most people would agree that Starbucks isn't simply a place to get coffee; it's a lifestyle staple. Whether you're a fan of the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso or the Strawberry Acaí Lemonade Refresher, your go-to drink is a crucial part of your morning ritual. Even when you're counting calories and dieting, you don't need to give up on your love for Starbucks. We have nine of the best low-sugar Starbucks drinks for weight loss, so you can still enjoy one of your favorite daily stops.

Calories and sugar can sneak up in a drink quickly. For instance, there are 440 calories, 59 grams of sugar, and 19 grams of fat in a grande Java Chip Frappuccino® Blended Beverage. Even Starbucks' Nondairy Chocolate Cream Cold Brew puts you at 250 calories and 29 grams of sugar in a Grande size.

If you're watching your calorie and sugar intake each day, ordering the wrong drink can take up a good portion of your daily allowance. That's why we're here to help you out with nine of the best low-sugar Starbucks drinks for weight loss, according to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board.

Grande Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)

starbucks green tea
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Iced Green Tea, Unsweetened):
Calories: 0
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 10 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

When you're looking for something ultra-refreshing that won't break the calorie bank, a grande Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened) is an excellent choice. It contains 0 calories, 0 g of fat, and 0 grams of sugar, giving you a nice boost of caffeine.

"Zero calories and loaded with antioxidants, this Iced Green Tea is perfect for staying refreshed and healthy all day," Goodson adds.

Grande Cold Brew Coffee

Starbucks cold brew
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Cold Brew Coffee):
Calories: 5
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 15 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

For an extra caffeine boost without many calories and 0 grams of sugar, consider ordering a Starbucks classic, the Grande Cold Brew Coffee.

"Smooth, low in acidity, and just five calories, Cold Brew Coffee delivers sustained energy without extra calories," says Goodson.

Doppio Espresso Macchiato

espresso macchiato
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Doppio Espresso Macchiato):
Calories: 15
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 1 g

The Doppio Espresso Macchiato delivers 150 mg of caffeine in just 15 calories and no sugar. "[It's] a concentrated caffeine boost with just espresso and a dollop of foamed milk—low in calories and high in flavor," Goodson adds.

Grande Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

starbucks vanilla sweet cream cold brew
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew):
Calories: 110
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 20 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 1 g

If you'd like something a bit more indulgent, Goodson recommends opting for a Grande Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. "A rich and creamy cold brew with just 110 calories, thanks to a touch of house-made vanilla sweet cream, providing a smooth coffee experience with minimal calories," she says.

Grande Iced Skinny Vanilla Latte

glass of Starbucks iced latte on a green background
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Iced Skinny Latte):
Calories: 5
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 10 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

The next time you head to Starbucks, consider sprucing up your Skinny Latte with some sugar-free vanilla syrup. "Using sugar-free vanilla syrup and nonfat milk, this latte offers natural sugars from milk (lactose)," Goodson points out.

Grande Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (Light Syrup)

shaken espresso
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso):
Calories: 120
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 115 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 2 g

Espresso, oat milk, and brown sugar syrup come together and shake things up with a super delicious, refreshing drink. "Light syrup reduces sugar, while oat milk adds fiber and natural sweetness," Goodson notes.

Grande Coconut Milk Latte

glass of Starbucks iced latte on a green background

Nutrition (Per Grande Coconut Milk Latte):
Calories: 130
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 160 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 1 g

This latte features coconut milk and keeps the calorie count and sugar low. "Dairy-free and lower in calories, this coconut milk latte offers a creamy texture with a hint of tropical flavor," says Goodson.

Grande Cappuccino (with 2% Milk)

Starbucks Cappuccino
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Cappuccino with 2% Milk):
Calories: 140
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 9 g

A cappuccino is always a good idea, and Goodson recommends ordering yours with 2% milk fat. This sip packs in 9 grams of protein without overdoing it with sugar.

"Made with 2% milk, this cappuccino is lower in calories and fat, providing natural sugars from milk (lactose) and protein to keep you satisfied," Goodson tells us.

Grande Caffè Latte (with 2% Milk)

Caffè Latte
Starbucks
Nutrition (Per Grande Caffè Latte with 2% Milk):
Calories: 190
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 18 g)
Protein: 13 g

Starbucks' Grande Caffè Latte (with 2% Milk) provides an impressive amount of protein. "Natural sugars from milk (lactose) and 13 grams of high-quality protein make this Caffè Latte a satisfying choice that helps keep you full longer," says Goodson.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
