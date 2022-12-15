Wintertime is a time of year to get real when it comes to eating well. It's too common to get into bad habits during the holiday season. Cocktail parties, family dinners, homemade cookies, and downtime on the couch lead to one thing: indulging in festive treats. It's time to think about healthy smoothies for weight loss this winter. Keep reading to learn these tasty, expert-approved smoothie recipes. And next, don't miss The Best Green Smoothies To Maximize Belly Fat Loss, Dietitian Says.

Why smoothies for weight loss?

Why are we suggesting smoothies for weight loss? Smoothies make the perfect light meal and snack, and having a few great recipes right at your fingertips will make it convenient to get on track with nutritious options. These healthy treats are so simple to prepare and chock full of nutrients.

Laura Burak MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of "Slim Down with Smoothies" shares, "They're also satiating and great for stabilizing your blood sugar which is a key factor in sticking to a weight loss journey. If you feel satisfied with your food choices, you are much more likely to make them a regular part of your life."

A meal can't get more convenient than serving it right in a tall glass. You can pack in veggies and fruit—fresh or frozen—and the best part is, you won't even know half of them are in the recipe. Burak points out, "Healthy balanced smoothies should contain a trio of satiating nutrients including fiber from fruit plus a source of protein such as Greek yogurt, nut or seed butter, nuts, seeds, or unsweetened whey, pea or hemp protein."

Burak's book, "Slim Down with Smoothies," includes yummy seasonal smoothies. For the cold weather months, she recommends choosing options that give a warm feeling. She explains, "Think holiday flavors like pumpkin and apple, cinnamon and spices, and of course, frozen hot chocolate. Including these indulgent tasting but super healthy and filling options in your diet will help keep you on track with your health and weight goals this winter."

Here are a few delicious and healthy smoothies for weight loss this winter. Drink up—we're sure you will be pleasingly surprised by how delicious they are! (All recipes serve two.)

Sweet Tater

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 cup cooked sweet potato

1 cup frozen mango

1 cup baby spinach leaves

Dash ground cinnamon

Dash ground nutmeg

Dash ground ginger

The Baked Big Apple

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 cup apple chunks

1 cup pear chunks

3/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1 Tbsp hemp seeds

1 Tbsp rolled oats

Dash ground cinnamon

Eye of the Pumpkin

1 cup pure canned pumpkin

1 cup kale

1 fresh or frozen banana

3/4 cup vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 Tbsp hemp seeds

Dash ground cinnamon

Frozen Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa