10 Best Albertsons Foods To Buy for Weight Loss

If you're lucky enough to live close to an Albertsons, you know the grocery store genuinely tries to make shopping a seamless and enjoyable process for its consumers. Even the Albertsons website is incredibly enticing, offering categories like "fiber-filled snacks" and "protein-packed snacks" for health-minded individuals. The chain even encourages customers to set wellness goals by offering prime annual savings on groceries. To help you get started, we have 10 of the best Albertsons foods to buy for weight loss.

Navigating your way through large grocery chains can feel intimidating at first, but Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, provides some tips to remain true to your weight-loss goals and make all-around healthier choices.

"Having a grocery list and meals planned helps you avoid impulsive and unhealthy purchases," Young explains. "[In addition,] the store's outer edges typically house fresh and organic fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy. Save the center aisles for last, where more processed foods are located."

Young stresses to focus on whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, and meats. Always add items to your cart with minimal ingredients, and be mindful of added sugars and saturated fat content. Beware of terms like "sugar-free" or "low-fat" on packaging, as they can mislead you.

"Prioritize high-fiber foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, and broccoli. Oats, almonds, and chia seeds are also great non-fruit or vegetable sources of fiber," Young adds. "Lean meats, poultry, and fish are great protein sources. Further, Greek yogurt, lentils, beans, and nuts are also great options for those who prefer vegetarian or plant-based proteins."

Now, let's explore 10 of the best Albertsons foods to buy for weight loss. Get ready to fill your fridge and pantry with healthy eats!

Organic Green Kale

Nutrition (Per 100 g) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.2 g)

Sodium : 53 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 4 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you haven't hopped on the kale bandwagon, now is the prime time to do so. Young recommends adding Albertsons Organic Green Kale to your shopping cart. "Organic kale is a low-calorie vegetable high in water and fiber, promoting fullness," she explains.

Kale is an incredibly healthy addition to your daily smoothies or salads. You can even make baked kale chips with a sprinkle of sea salt and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil for a savory snack.

Atlantic Salmon

Nutrition (Per 100 g) :

Calories : 142

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 44 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 4 g)

Protein : 20 g

Salmon is an excellent lean protein source to work into your meals; 100 grams of Albertsons Atlantic Salmon provides a whopping 20 grams of protein. "[Salmon is] high in protein, aiding in muscle building and satiety," Young notes. It's also chock-full of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins D and B12.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whether you cook it on the grill or bake it, this salmon makes for a tasty meal with a side of veggies. In addition, you can add it to your morning eggs or serve it on top of avocado toast.

O Organics Organic Quinoa

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

"Organic quinoa is a whole grain that is rich in fiber, providing long-lasting energy and enhancing satiety," Young explains. O Organics Organic Quinoa provides six grams of protein and three grams of fiber in a 1/4 cup serving, promoting feelings of fullness. Use it as the base of a vegetable grain bowl, or enjoy it as a side to your lean protein.

O Organics Organic Black Beans

Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

"Organic black beans are low in fat and high in protein and fiber, making them an excellent alternative to meat," Young shares. So consider stocking up on O Organics Organic Black Beans, an excellent food to keep handy in your pantry. In just 1/2 cup, you'll get seven grams of protein and five grams of fiber.

Tru Fru Hyper-chilled Nature's Bananas Frozen Fresh In Peanut Butter And Dark Chocolate

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. / 2 pieces) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 3 g

When you're looking for a little pick-me-up treat, consider Hyper-chilled Nature's Bananas Frozen Fresh In Peanut Butter And Dark Chocolate. Two of these chocolate-covered banana pieces amount to 100 calories, three grams of protein, and one gram of fiber. Plus, dietitians seem to love it. Keep in mind that moderation is key with a snack like this!

Organic Blackberries

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 60

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

"In season during summer, organic blackberries are rich in antioxidants and fiber," says Young. "They have a naturally sweet taste and a low glycemic index, making them an easy substitute for sugary treats to help control blood sugar."

Add fresh blackberries to your fruit smoothie or top off a Greek yogurt parfait with them and a drizzle of farm-fresh honey.

Chobani Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

Dietitians rave about Greek yogurt being a staple part of any healthy diet—and for good reason. On your next Albertsons run, consider picking up a 32-ounce container of Chobani Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt. With a whopping 16 grams of protein in a 3/4 cup serving, it's an excellent snack enjoyed as-is. You can also whip it into a Greek yogurt dip to savor with veggies.

O Organics Organic Popcorn Sea Salt

Nutrition (Per 1 oz. / 3 cups) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Popcorn is an easy snack to take on the go, enjoy post-workout, or savor while lounging at home. O Organics Organic Popcorn Sea Salt offers four grams of fiber and two grams of protein in three cups, and for 140 calories, this treat will hit the spot without derailing your efforts. You can even turn it into a homemade trail mix with dried fruit and almonds.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Gluten Free Chia Seeds

Nutrition (Per 2 tbsp.) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Chia seeds are a great pantry staple that provides endless possibilities. Bob's Red Mill Organic Gluten Free Chia Seeds packs an impressive 10 grams of fiber and six grams of protein into a mere two tablespoons. Use them for homemade chia seed pudding, chia truffles, breakfast or protein bars, overnight oats, and more.

Signature SELECT Beans Lentil Dry

Nutrition (Per 1/4 cup dry) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Lentils are another tasty, weight-loss-friendly food you can utilize in a variety of dishes. Signature SELECT Beans Lentil Dry have just 100 calories in a 1/4 cup serving while giving your body eight grams of protein and seven grams of fiber to keep you satisfied.

And let's get one thing straight: Lentils aren't just for soups! You can whip them into a kale and lentil salad, loaded sweet potatoes, tabbouleh, a hearty stew, whole-grain pasta dishes, and more.