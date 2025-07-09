Wendy’s is Launching a Bold New Chicken Tender This Week

Summer 2025 will be known forever in the fast food world for the “wrap wars.” Anticipating the return of McDonald’s long-awaited Snack Wraps, Popeye’s dropped their own chicken wrap, and words between the fast food giants ensued. Along with wraps, McDonald’s also launched McCrispy Strips, its version of chicken fingers. According to customers, Wendy’s is back in the chicken strip game, giving Mickey D’s a little friendly competition.

Wendy’s Is Testing Chicken Strips

Food influencer Snackolator shared that some Wendy’s stores now have strips. “Wendy’s saw McDonald’s bringing back chicken strips and said wait just one second! Testing now at select locations (still working on which markets have them) are new chicken strips from Wendy’s – they were first spotted by @snack_qween_ and they *look* incredible!” they wrote on Instagram.

They Have a “Much Cripier and Crunchier Breading” Than McDonald’s

What should you expect from the new strips? “These look to have a much crispier and crunchier breading than the McCrispy strips and that could be interesting if they’re more like the old school chicken selects. So far they have them in 3 and 4 cts and *so far* there’s no snack wrap kind of menu item. Would you give these a try from Wendy’s?” they added in the post.

Wendy’s Tenders Were “The Best in the Game” in the Mid 2000s

Customers quickly pointed out that Wendy’s used to have strips. “I remember having Wendy’s chicken tenders! They were always good and well seasoned!” one said. “The mid 00’s era tenders were amazing imo. Bring that back,” another added. “Omg I remember when Wendy’s had chicken tenders they were so good,” a third chimed in. “When Wendy’s had the tenders a few years ago, they were the best in the game🔥, I was mad that the discontinued them,” a fourth wrote.

Lots of People Believe They Will be Better Than McDonald’s

Other compared them to McDonald’s version. “These look better than the McDonald’s ones!” one wrote. “I’m definitely more excited for these than the McDonald’s chicken selects,” another added. “I’m so sorry Ms. Wendy is taking it. Nobody is doing chicken better than her,” a third said. “Okay but you just knowwww these are gonna be better than the McDonald’s ones,” a fourth chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some Are Asking for a Spicy Version

A few noted that they hope Wendy’s turns up the heat. “These look so good but I’m already anticipating a spicy version 😍🔥,” one said. “Make em spicy and I’m on it,” another added.

So Far, the Response Is Thumbs Up

A few people who have already eaten them are fans. “I tried it and went back for more 😂 it’s good no wonder it came in a white box with no label on the box I was wondering why but it makes sense it’s just a test box lol but all in all I rated the tenders 10/10,” one said. “I already tried them. They taste like a bigger version of their nuggets. They’re good,” a second confirmed. “I had them very good,” a third chimed in.