This Major Fast-Food Chain Has “Gone Downhill” in Every Way

Fast food brands like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s have been around forever. And while they still offer some of the same, trademark meals, many customers complain that they aren’t as good as they used to be. From smaller portion sizes to inflated prices, there are several reasons why diners maintain that their favorite chains have declined. In a recent Reddit post, one disappointed diner outlines how Wendy’s has “gone downhill” in every way, and lots of people had something to add to the conversation.

The OP Went to a Wendy’s and Was Told They Were Only Taking Mobile Orders Because They Were Short Staffed

The Reddit feed started with the original poster ranting about everything from bad service to disappointing food during a recent visit. “Was craving Wendy’s so went late night. Waited for over five minutes with one car in front. When it pulls to the next windows I am told they are only taking mobile orders because they are short staffed. That doesn’t even make sense,” the person wrote.

They Went to Another Wendy’s, and They Seemingly Lied and Said the Other Location’s System Was Down

They went to another Wendy’s, who took their order, “but when I mentioned the other one they said ‘Oh their system is down.’ “Why would they only take mobile orders then?” the poster asked. “He shrugged in a way that implied I had caught him in a lie.”

Another Location Gave Them the Wrong Order and Served a Bad Vanilla Frosty That Tasted Like Plastic

“Went to a different one days later. Gave me ketchup instead of mayo, and barely any mayo. Had to go in and get packets which tasted weird, even though they first said they had no packets to begin with and I waited 3 or 4 minutes for them,” they continued. “The vanilla frosty tasted like plastic too. I trashed it and went to McDonalds. I’m not even a fast food guy. I rarely buy any but it is my day off so . . . anyway anyone else experience this?”

Others Sounded Off That the Fries and Chicken Aren’t As Good As They Used to Be

Others, including Jswizzle83, agreed that food quality has declined. "The fries are never fresh anymore. Used to be my favorite. Now they're limp and soggy every time." And, their spicy chicken sandwich "used to be top tier," adds another. "The last one I had a couple months ago was no better than a dull, processed white-meat patty. At over $9 regular price w/tax in my area, I'll be getting them elsewhere."

And, Some Complain About Inconsistency Across Locations

Others confirm there is an inconsistency across locations. “It’s hit or miss. One near me is great. Another 10 minutes away is a dumpster fire,” writes pizzafacedad. “It’s always a gamble. The Wendy’s near my house is a total joke. But there’s one near my office that’s actually decent,” agrees microwave_nachos.

Many Have Stopped Going

Others reminisce about how Wendy’s used to be, expressing disappointment in the current state. “I’m old enough to remember when they had salad bars, solariums and focused on their baked potatoes. It’s been downhill since,” one writes. “Wendy’s used to be the premium fast food burger joint. Now I don’t even consider going,” writes Tenn_Spence. “They used to be better than McD’s. Now it’s the other way around,” adds mcmuffins89.