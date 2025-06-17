Wendy’s Just Launched a Wild and Spicy New Chicken Sandwich With Takis

Wendy’s just launched a new sandwich and fries combining two fan-favorite foods: Takis and the GOATED Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Introducing the limited-time Takis Fuego Meal, featuring the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Takis-inspired Fuego Fries for two spicy, crunchy, addictive new menu items available in the U.S. from June 20 and Canada from June 30.

“At Wendy’s, we know how to keep things spicy, and we love serving up fresh, famous collaborations that tap into consumers’ passion points, which made this partnership with Takis a no-brainer,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “By joining forces with such an iconic and beloved snacking brand, we’re turning up the heat and flavor in a way only Wendy’s can!” So what’s inside these spicy new delights? Read on to find out.

Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich

The new Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich takes a Spicy Chicken filet and tops it with (of course) crushed Takis, Chili Lime Sauce, “creamy corn spread”, and a cheddar cheese sauce for the perfect “spicy, crunchy and savory” sandwich. The sandwich is available as part of the Takis Fuego Meal or simply as an la carte item.

Fuego Fries

Fuego Fries are Wendy’s classic Hot & Crispy Fries tossed in a chili lime seasoning, served

in a new tear-away bag for easier access to the Takis-inspired fries. Not spicy enough for you? No problem—heat-lovers can enjoy a bag of Takis Fuego chips to up the spice while supplies last, part of the Takis Fuego Meal only.

Takis Trend

Takis parent company Barcel USA says partnering with Wendy’s was a no-brainer. “Takis fans

are known for turning up the flavor—and now, we’re taking it to the next level with Wendy’s. We’ve seen how our fans love adding Takis chips to everything, and together, we’re delivering a spicy, unforgettable experience that’s made for heat seekers. Get ready to taste the thrill!” Oh we are. We definitely are.

Early Hype

One anonymous Wendy’s employee let the cat out of the bag four weeks ago by posting about the new sandwich on Reddit. “This is going to put my Wendy’s consumership up by 1000% easily, if it’s any consolation,” a fan commented in response to a Redditor saying the sandwich looked terrifying to make. “If this doesn’t come to Canada I will cry,” another said (bet they’re happy today!).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Wendy’s Ever?

Lucky Wendy’s employees who got to try the sandwich early say it’s amazing. “It’s a genuinely good meal. Best thing we’ve had in years. Dip the fries in a cup of cheese sauce. 10/10,” one said. “That corn spread slaps!” another agreed. The Takis Fuego Meal is a limited time-only offer (for now) so make sure you try it before Wendy’s removes it from the menu.