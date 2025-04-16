Wendy's Launches New Frosty Fusions to Compete With McFlurry

Fans of Wendy's iconic Frosty (and they are legion) are in for a treat this spring with the launch of the new Frosty Swirls (available nationwide April 15) and Frosty Fusions (available nationwide starting May 12), a reimagining of the frozen dessert. The Frosty Swirls feature new sauces, while the Frosty Fusions include sauces and mix-ins such as Pop-Tarts and Oreo cookies (I know, so exciting!).

The new Frosty options are Strawberry Frosty Swirl, Caramel Frosty Swirl (which tastes like a "cold candy bar"), and the decadent Brownie Batter Frosty Swirl. The Pop-Tarts Strawberry Frosty Fusion combines Wendy's Frosty and sweet strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry-flavored Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers pieces, while the Oreo Brownie Frosty Fusion is a classic Frosty swirled with Brownie Batter sauce and mixed with Oreo cookie pieces. The Caramel Crunch Frosty Fusion blends a classic Frosty with crunchy little toffee pieces and caramel sauce.

And there's more! The new Frosty will be served in an updated cup with a dome lid (sound familiar?), and a new custom-blue Frosty spoon designed to "get every last bit of creamy goodness from the bottom of the cup". Wendy's is spoiling us. "We know consumers are always on the lookout for new flavors and ways to customize their order with sauces and mix-ins," says U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski. "We can't wait for everyone to experience even more ways to enjoy our iconic Frosty!"

"McD better watch out with their broken McFlurry machines. Wendy's bout to be billion frosties served," one Redditor joked. "The strawberry poptart is what I am looking forward to!!!" another said. One fan revealed the new Frosty options were already being tested in Ohio before the general release—and the feedback is definitely positive. "We've had this at my Wendy's in Columbus for about a month! I know we're a test market, but I didn't realize it was not released everywhere. I've only tried the brownie batter one, and it was good. Gritty, the way actual batter is. I'll be trying the others asap now that I know they're special!" Another excited Wendy's customer wrote, "Wow, Wendy's is really stepping up their frosty/dessert game big time! Glad to see & I can't wait to try!!"

Wendy's has really been hitting it out of the park with new Frosty flavors this year, including the limited-edition Thin Mints Frosty, a collaboration with Girl Scouts of the USA. "Went to Wendy's a few days ago and they said they didn't have it," one disappointed customer said. "I was wondering if that was just the location that I went to, or they're gone for all Wendy's? I was really sad because I got a small earlier this week for the first time and I loved it soooooooo much but I only got two bites because my mom ate the rest of it :(." Bring it back please Wendy's!