Wendy's Chicken Sandwiches Are on Sale For the Rest of the Year

If you're a spicy chicken sandwich fan, you're going to want to have Wendy's new deal on your radar.

This week, the chain announced that its popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich will be selling for just $3.99 until Dec. 29. The offer will be available to customers nationwide, exclusively in the Wendy's app. The best part? The deal is valid every single day, meaning you can redeem one discounted sandwich per person dozens of times before the year is over.

To redeem your discounted sandwich, open the chain's mobile app or create an online account on wendys.com. You can then add the offer to your bag for mobile orders. You can also load the deal onto the app barcode before scanning it at the register when you're in the restaurant. For context, a Spicy Chicken Sandwich costs $6.29 at a New Jersey Wendy's, though prices can vary by location.

Wendy's launched its Spicy Chicken Sandwich (490 calories) in 1995. The popular menu item features a chicken breast that's marinated and breaded in a "unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavor inside and out," according to the chain. The chicken is then topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Holiday gatherings can feel spicy, but Wendy's is helping fans never show up on an empty stomach (or an empty wallet!)," Wendy's wrote in a press release.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich deal isn't the only new offering at Wendy's. Last week, the fast-food chain released three new fall menu items.

The first one is the Salted Caramel Frosty (330 calories per small), which is replacing the chain's Vanilla Frosty for a limited time. The new frozen treat features a Vanilla Frosty base with "notes of rich, salty caramel." According to Wendy's, this autumn-inspired menu item delivers a "spoonful of warm and cozy comfort in every chilly bite."

The second new item Wendy's fans can enjoy is the limited-time Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger (670 calories per single). This burger includes a beef patty topped with roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese, and a creamy garlic spread.

The last new item to join Wendy's menu is an upgraded version of the Taco Salad (640 calories). The new permanent offering comes with fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips, a creamy salsa dressing, and Wendy's famous chili.

In other recent Wendy's news, the chain shared at the end of October that it's planning to close about 140 stores by the year's end. According to Kirk Tanner, Wendy's president and CEO, these restaurants are "outdated and located in underperforming trade areas."