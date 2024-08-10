I Tried 9 Spicy Chicken Sandwiches & the Winner Had Next-Level Flavor & Crispiness

Certain fast-food menu items have caused mass hysteria—the crispy chicken sandwich is one of them. It all started when Popeyes launched its now iconic chicken sandwich in 2019, which met so much popularity the chain couldn't keep up. The following couple of years saw numerous restaurant chains launch their own version, to a point where we're now seeing these sandwiches on menus of all kinds of restaurants.

In a bid to keep one-upping each other, chains began to deviate from the classic crispy chicken sandwiches and started getting more creative. Enter the spicy chicken sandwich. There are many spicy chicken sandwiches available on the market, and although they might sound similar on paper, they vary widely in taste, texture, and spice level.

I recently tried spicy chicken sandwiches from nine popular fast-food chains to help figure out which spot has the crispiest, juiciest, and most flavorful one in 2024. From restaurants that offer a spectrum of spiciness levels to one brand that makes it with fresh sliced jalapeños, here's how the chains stacked up, starting with my least favorite down to the absolute best one.

McDonald's Spicy McCrispy

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 530

Fat : 26 g

Sodium : 1,320 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugars: 9 g)

Protein : 27 g

If someone asked me what my favorite fast-food chain was, I would say McDonald's all the way—it's classic! However, I must admit that its spicy chicken sandwich is nothing to write home about—and now I know to skip it the next time I'm there. I paid $4.89 for a sandwich here that was way too spicy and not crispy at all.

The look: Lackluster. While waiting for my order to come out, I silently hoped that this sandwich wasn't just a spicy version of the chain's chicken patty sandwiches because I find those lacking in the texture department. Unfortunately, my hunch was correct. The sandwich was small, flat, and unexciting, and the chicken didn't look thick or juicy. However, it got points for its buttery toasted split-top potato bun and thick pickle slices.

The taste: Very disappointing. I tried this with my boyfriend and sister in tow, and we all agreed that this sandwich needs a makeover—between its extreme spiciness that somehow still managed to lack depth; its dry, stale bun; and its chewy chicken patty that tasted processed; much could be done better. Another big issue: The chicken wasn't crispy. Like, at all. Instead, it felt soggy. Overall, my sister mentioned this one tasted like "a sad version of Chick-fil-A."

I Tried 6 Popular Burgers From the Fancy Chain BurgerFi & Only One Was Truly Excellent

Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 490

Fat : 20 g

Sodium : 1,160 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 28 g

I'm a fan of Wendy's chicken nuggets and fries, but its spicy, crispy chicken sandwich leaves much to be desired. Although it comes with fresh, crunchy lettuce and thinly sliced tomato, it still scores low for its disappointing texture and one-dimensional hot flavor. I paid $6.39 for this sandwich, and I probably won't be ordering it again.

The look: Uninspiring. The only detail that looked good on this sandwich was the nicely arranged, crisp, fresh lettuce and sliced tomato. The bun was drab and a bit stale, and the chicken looked processed. I was extra disappointed when I found out that Wendy's was the first chain to add a spicy chicken sandwich to its menu in the 1990s. Over thirty years later and the chain still hasn't figured out how to do it well.

The taste: Muted trumpet: Wah-wah-wahhh. Firstly, the heat level was all out of whack—I took a big bite, paused for a second or two because there was zero spice, and then bam! A bold, spicy flavor hit me but ultimately fell flat. The chicken was the opposite of crispy and crunchy, the bun was too thin, and the toppings didn't mesh well with the rest of the ingredients or flavors. The only reason this sandwich scores higher than McDonald's is because the lettuce and tomato were fresh.

Wingstop's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 630

Fat : 25 g

Sodium : 3,340 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 32 g

Since 1994, Wingstop has been making hand-sauced, tossed, made-to-order chicken wings that people can't get enough of. It also has a spicy chicken sandwich that is tossed in the sauce just like its other chicken. But it ultimately fell short. I paid $5.99 for a spicy chicken sandwich that was just alright, although I would try other menu items in the future.

The look: This sandwich felt very bare bones. It was packaged in a small plastic box and looked very plain, with nothing necessarily standing out or grabbing my attention. The bun looked soft, the pickles seemed run of the mill, and the chicken was thick with a slight red shade. Wingstop does get points for its neat presentation.

The taste: Fine, but it could be better. The chicken was not crispy at all, the spiciness had a very straightforward Frank's Red Hot sauce flavor to it, and the pickles weren't that crunchy. Overall, this sandwich lacked excitement and was missing a few key elements. For starters, it was not crispy at all. The sandwich comes with your choice of sauce on the side—I chose honey mustard—but I didn't end up using it.

9 New Chicken Sandwiches To Try This Summer

Jollibee's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 570

Fat : 27 g

Sodium : 1,400 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 34 g

Although Jollibee has been around since the 1970s, the Filipino fast-food chain didn't open American locations until years later—but they were met with lots of excitement. When I arrived at the restaurant to try out its $6.99 spicy chicken sandwich, there was a long line to order, which was a good sign. But although its fried chicken is excellent, the sandwich was just okay.

The look: Neat and compact, with a fluffy brioche bun and a thick piece of chicken breast with a crisp exterior. It also had a slather of sriracha mayo on the bun and slices of fresh jalapeño, which was a surprise. There was an option to make the sandwich deluxe for a small additional fee and add lettuce and tomato, but I passed.

The taste: Pretty good. I appreciated that the spicy flavor was balanced and not overbearing or flat. However, I usually like fresh jalapeños in sandwiches, but I thought they didn't blend well with the flavors in this one. After a few bites, I picked them off and found the sandwich much more enjoyable. I would have preferred some pickle slices to help cut through the heat.

Burger King's Fiery Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 690

Fat : 42 g

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 56 g (Fiber: 4.1 g, Sugar: 10.5 g)

Protein : 31.4 g

Although Burger King is famous for its burgers—it does have "burger" in its name, after all—other items on the menu are are quite popular in their own right. Unfortunately, the spicy chicken sandwich seems to be a flop. I paid $6.99 and although it was tasty, the sandwich was very messy, and kind of depressing in the toppings department. Maybe I'd give this pick another chance, but it's not something I'll be craving.

The look: Oh my! This sandwich was so messily prepared that I couldn't pull it out of the wrapper without getting oily sauce all over my hands. After washing my hands and getting this sandwich out, I quickly jotted down "The Burger King spicy chicken sandwich is so sloppy!" in my taste test notes. There's just too much going on, and not in a good way. The chicken looked more wet than crispy, and the lettuce and tomato were wilted.

The taste: Surprisingly decent, which shocked me. I didn't have high hopes for this sandwich because of its messy presentation, but it tasted pretty good, even though it didn't have that satisfying crunch you look for in a crispy chicken sandwich. Thanks to its triple pepper glaze, it was spicy yet sweet, and the meat's texture was awesome. Simply put, this sandwich is a fit if you're in the mood for an oily, spicy chicken sandwich that's not necessarily crispy or crunchy but drippy.

I Tried the Strawberry Milkshake at 4 Fast-Food Chains & the Best Was Fresh & Fruity

Dave's Hot Chicken Slider

Nutrition information unavailable.

Because of the accouterments and packaging, this sandwich reminded me of something you'd get at a barbecue joint. It's listed on the menu under "sliders" and is unique compared to all the other sandwiches on this list. For starters, the chicken isn't flat, it features kale slaw, and the breading is thin and very dark red.

At Dave's, you can choose from several different spice levels—from "no spice" to "reaper." I tried the medium and hot for comparison and paid $14.49 for the two-sandwich deal. Overall, the medium heat choice was delightful, while the hot option was unbearably spicy—my brother, who loves all things spicy, couldn't take a bite without his eyes watering.

The look: Due to its height, this sandwich is impressive yet intimidating. This sandwich wasn't tossed into a paper bag but instead neatly placed in a plastic takeout box with a couple of small containers of sauce and extra pickles. The chicken, which resembled a giant, deep red chicken finger, was stuffed between two halves of a potato bun. Unlike other chains, this sandwich was stacked high with crunchy kale slaw. It also included pickles on it and slathering of sauce.

The taste: As mentioned before, the "medium" spiciness was perfect if you love spicy food but don't want your mouth to go numb. The chicken was well-seasoned and juicy, the bun had a slightly buttery taste, and the kale slaw and pickles added some crunch. However, the chicken's breading wasn't typical crispy chicken breading but thin and shell-like. On the other hand, the "hot" option was way too hot, even for me, someone who eats raw jalapeños on sandwiches. My tongue burned for a few minutes after I took the first bite, and I ultimately couldn't finish it.

Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 700

Fat : 42 g

Sodium : 1,634.6 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 28 g

Remember the Popeyes chicken sandwich pandemonium that went down a few years ago? I now understand all the hype. The chain's sandwich is bursting with flavor, has the optimal amount of heat, and is available for a reasonable price. I paid $4.99 for the deliciously spicy chicken sandwich which didn't win first place but still offered an enjoyable experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This pick was packed into a small wax paper pouch, placed in a warming bag, and then stuffed inside a paper bag. Unwrapping this sandwich gave me flashbacks of opening birthday presents. At first glance, I noticed that it had a soft, bouncy brioche bun and a crispy piece of chicken with a good amount of breading. When I removed the top bun to get a peek, there were a few pickles, which seemed to be the norm for hot chicken sandwiches, and a bit of orange sauce. I Googled later to find out it was spicy mayo.

The taste: Exceptional. The chicken was well-seasoned and had a good amount of heat to it. The spicy flavors melded seamlessly with the brightness of the pickle, and the spicy mayo offered a tangy kick and a touch of creaminess. If you want a middle-of-the-road hot chicken sandwich, this is a great choice.

Every Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tasted & Ranked for 2024

KFC's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 620

Fat : 33 g

Sodium : 2,140 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 34 g

Although KFC is synonymous with fried chicken, I always forget that the chain has menu offerings beyond fried chicken buckets and comfort food sides. One of these items, and one I'd highly recommend, is the spicy chicken sandwich. It cost me $5.49. It had a crispy, crunchy exterior, a juicy interior, and a pillowy-soft bun—it's the definition of an excellent spicy chicken sandwich, in my opinion.

The look: Just one glance at this sandwich, I knew it would taste good. It was handed to me in a paper bag with an insulated bag inside containing the sandwich. The sandwich was nicely stacked with a shiny, fluffy bun, a thick piece of chicken, a few thinly sliced pickles, and a dash of orange sauce. It smelled so good I couldn't wait to take a bite.

The taste: Undeniably great. I didn't think I would finish this sandwich because I was already full from eating some of the other ones, and lo and behold, my boyfriend and I did. This sandwich had a wonderful spice level—it packed a punch, but its heat wasn't so overbearing that the other flavors got drowned out. The chicken was also very crispy and jived wonderfully with the salty pickles, savory potato bun, and orange sauce spread on both the top and bottom bun halves. I never considered myself a fan of KFC—my go-to for chicken is usually Chick-fil-A or Shake Shack—but I think this sandwich converted me.

Wendy's vs. KFC: Which Has The Best Saucy Nuggets?

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per Sandwich):

Calories : 450

Fat : 19 g

Sodium : 1,730 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 28 g

It's no surprise that Chick-fil-A nabbed the top spot—people constantly rave about the chain's regular crispy chicken sandwich made using freshly-breaded chicken breast pressure cooked in 100% peanut oil. I was happy to discover that the spicy chicken sandwich—which is made similarly but incorporates a spicy pepper blend seasoning—was just as good. I paid $5.29 and this was truly the epitome of a delicious spicy crispy chicken sandwich.

The look: I have to give it to Chick-fil-A—its presentation was top-notch. The drive-thru window attendant handed me a neatly folded paper bag packed with a smaller warming bag that housed the sandwich. Upon unpacking, I immediately noticed that the sandwich was carefully put together, with a bouncy, fluffy bun (no stale bread here!), a thick piece of chicken with the perfect amount of crispiness, and a couple of pickles.

The taste: So satisfying. The chicken had the perfect amount of crunch and spice that worked with the toasted, buttery white bun and vinegary pickle slices. It was equally juicy throughout and had an excellent texture—it wasn't chewy or tough. But most importantly, it was crispy, which I noticed was something many of the other brands lacked. "They really nailed the chicken," my boyfriend exclaimed after I offered him a bite. Overall, Chick-fil-A takes first place because it offers the whole package: an A+ presentation, undeniably good taste, and next-level crispiness.