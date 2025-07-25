Wendy’s Just Launched a Wild New Wednesday-Themed Meal

The new season of Wednesday drops on Netflix August 6th, and fans of the Jenna Ortega-led series couldn’t be more excited. If you can’t wait until next month to get your fix, head over to Wendy’s. The fast food brand announced a not-so-happy meal coming to the chain just days before the first installment of new episodes hit the streaming service. Here is everything you need to know about the Wendy’s® x Wednesday™ Meal of Misfortune.

The Themed Meal Sounds Delicious

“Designed by Wednesday Addams, the other pig-tailed outcast herself, the limited-time Meal of Misfortune is centered around the ‘Dips of Dread,’ four inferno-inspired mystery sauces, along with ‘Rest in 10-Piece’ Nuggets, small ‘Cursed & Crispy’ Fries and a small ‘Raven’s Blood’ Frosty®, all served in custom packaging only Wednesday could have devised,” the brand announced.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It Will be Available August 4

The meal drops on August 4, and will be available at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide and via the app, just in time for the Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

It Will be Available in Canada, Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Guam

Don’t live in the US? In Canada, fans can get the meal in restaurants or via the Wendy’s app starting Monday, Aug. 11. The meal will also be available in Puerto Rico, Bahamas, and Guam.

You Will Get Two of Four Mystery Dips with Each Meal

There are also two mystery dipping sauces in each meal, and “only fate will decide which of the four dips” you will get. It could be You Can’t Hyde, This Will Sting, Grave Mistake, or Nowhere to Woe. “Don’t bother asking which sauce you’ll get – you must surrender to your destiny. Those brave enough to try them all must endure multiple visits,” Wendy’s teases.

And the Frosty Sounds Delicious

As for the Frosty, “Wayward souls can dip into the Raven’s Blood Frosty, complete with a ‘Spoon of Gloom’ and Wednesday-themed Frosty cups, perfect for seeing that delicious dark cherry swirl,” they add.

It’s Not a “Typical” Collaboration

“Wendy’s and Wednesday are both cultural icons famous for challenging convention with wit and a bit of sass,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy’s Company. “This isn’t a typical collaboration, because not just any brand could scheme up a Meal of Misfortune with Wednesday Addams. But for a brand that’s proudly customer-obsessed and unapologetically bold, it was a match made in dark, dry-witted heaven.”

But Even Wednesday Approves of It

“Normally I’d be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy,” said Wednesday Addams, Nevermore Academy student. “But when the fast-food-slinging pigtailed provocateur said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn’t resist.”