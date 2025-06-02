Whataburger Brings Back This Fan-Favorite Burger After 4 Years

Hamburgers are amazingly versatile. You can eat them old-school style, with the basics (ketchup, mustard, pickles, and cheese), or dress them up with your favorite wild ingredients, giving them a Western, Asian, Italian, or you-name-it theme. In 2020, Whataburger introduced a delicious, South-of-the-border-themed burger to its menu, which quickly became a fan favorite. Four years ago, it was discontinued, disappointing the cult following it has amassed. Now, in celebration of its 75th anniversary, Whataburger is bringing back the legendary Pico de Gallo Burger and celebrating it in a major way.

Starting June 3, the Pico de Gallo Burger is back, and not just as another limited-time offering, “it’s a milestone moment with its own lucha libre championship series,” explains the chain.

If you have never tried the burger or can’t remember the exact ingredients, it starts with a Whataburger 100% fresh never frozen beef patty, topped with fresh house-made pico de gallo, melty pepper jack, and zesty cilantro-lime sauce. It is served on a five-inch toasted bun. You can also swap the burger out for crispy Whatachick’n!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“The Pico de Gallo Burger brings together bold flavors that reflect the vibrant heritage of Texas, while still delivering that unmistakable Whataburger experience,” Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud said. “This isn’t just about a fan-favorite burger—it’s about celebrating the delicious food and community spirit that have shaped us over the last 75 years. And like everything we serve, it’s made fresh, hot, and just how you like it—because quality will always be at the heart of who we are.”

To enhance the burger experience, Whataburger is launching “La Gran Whatalucha,” a four-part social media series featuring real-life luchadores battling lucha libre-style for the custom Whatalucha championship belt. “With dramatic entrances, high-flying moves, and a flair for flavor, the series is designed to capture the over-the-top energy of the Pico de Gallo Burger’s return,” says the brand.

Expect more exciting menu additions throughout the year. “It’s one of several fan-favorites making triumphant returns throughout Whataburger’s diamond anniversary year,” the brand tells us.

Whataburger is a fast food brand “committed to freshness” and even has a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. Additionally, they use only 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef and fresh vegetables, chopped in-house daily.