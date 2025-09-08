7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Freshest Lobster

If you’re splurging for lobster, obviously it should be worth it. Lobster isn’t cheap. Plus, if you’re treating yourself to a luxurious meal, it needs to be good. You want the freshest, meatiest and tastiest, lobster but not all seafood places are trustworthy. Whether you love lobster rolls, bisques, surf and turf or grilled tails, some chains go above and beyond to serve the best. If you’re on the hunt for that perfect lobster meal, here are the seven chains that offer the freshest, according to customer reviews.

Luke’s Lobster

Luke’s Lobster is a well-known East coast chain that’s expanded to the West coast and diners are giving the spot high praises for its fresh lobster. One Yelper recently wrote, “Stopped by Luke’s Lobster on Balboa Island and honestly, sooo good. I got the 6oz lobster roll and my friend went with the 4oz. Both rolls were packed with meat and super fresh, I think I would’ve been satisfied with the 4oz. They def don’t skimp on the lobster, thanks for that Luke’s hehe.” Another wrote, “Fair price! Fresh lobster! Quick service! Will go back soon! Lots of options. The roll was fresh. Excellent quality.” On Reddit, diners are also complimenting Luke’s Lobster for the high quality. One wrote, “I just went for the first time today! Great food.” Another shared, “I’ve been buying Luke’s lobster to make my own rolls at home at the grocery store though for years. Their lobster is high quality!”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is a popular New England-based chain that is committed to serving fresh quality seafood and lobster is one of their specialities. On Opentable, one customer wrote, “Legal Seafood in Cranston RI. Is the new gold standard for Lobster Salad Rolls. Experience for yourself the sweetness of the meat, (large chunks of tail and claw meat) delicately accented with a light dressing. The harmony and balance of dressing allows the connoisseur to taste the meat not ” mask” it. Thats the true sign of freshness.” Another diner shared, “We had the lobster bake for two. There was more food than we could handle. The food was fresh and delicious; it was very well prepared. Service was great and attentive.”

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Lobster Tails

The Capital Grille

For a nice upscale meal, The Capital Grille is always a great choice and diners love the fresh lobster and lobster mac and cheese. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “The seafood platter (a whole lobster tail) at $70 is awesome. Freshly shucked oysters, succulent steamed & chilled shrimp and lobster delivered the freshness. This is my first time to use a special sauce with oysters to enhance the taste.” On Opentable, a diner wrote, I had the filet mignon, my husband had the salmon, we shared the lobster mac and cheese, and the waiter brought us samples of the lobster bisque. Everything was ABSOLUTE PERFECTION!!!”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

For a true fine dining experience, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is the place to go. The service is impeccable, the wine list is incredible and the lobster is a must-have. “Lobster mashed potatoes side was DIVINE,” one Opentable diner wrote. A second agreed and wrote, “Best steakhouse/seafood spot I have ever been to! The lobster mashed potatoes were amazing!” Another shared, “10/10 looking forward to going back! Fillet and lobster was a home run!” A fourth customer wrote, “Eddie V’s is simply amazing, fresh and quality food.”

Chart House

Known for their stunning views, top-notch service and delicious food, Chart House is a go-to for fresh lobster. One Yelper wrote, “The lobster bisque was great, the dinner excellent and the mud pie topped off a wonderful evening.” Another wrote, “My husband got the lobster bisque soup and loved it.” A third shared, “My hubby had the halibut on lobster risotto with a beurre blanc sauce. Also heavenly.”

Red Lobster

It’s no secret that Red Lobster has financially struggled over the years and had to close multiple locations, but the affordable chain is starting to thrive again and customers appreciate the service and delicious lobster. On Opentable one diner wrote, “Good food and service. The lobster and sheik were cooked to prefection. We had a very attentive waiter. All in all a perfect meal.” Another shared, “The meal was tasty and the lobster was cooked perfectly.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar might be known for an amazing steak dinner, but the lobster is not to be overlooked. On Opentable one diner wrote, “Great service! Fillet and poached lobster was out of this world.” Another shared, “Loved the lobster bisque & petite filet!” A third wrote, “The lobster tails and the scallops are favorites too. Beyond the food, we appreciate the warm reception we receive from the staff and the attentive service from servers and bartenders alike.”