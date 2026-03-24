Find five of the best chicken wing bundles and deals for your March Madness watch party.

March Madness is in full effect, with both women’s and men’s NCAA basketball teams hashing it out for National Champion clout. No matter who wins or loses, one thing is for sure: A lot of chicken wings will be consumed over the next few weeks. Where can you get the biggest bundles and best deals on the game-time favorite? Here are 5 massive wing bundles and deals you can score just in time for March Madness.

Buffalo Wild Wings

There are lots of wings to be devoured at Buffalo Wild Wings: The new Pick 6 Meal for Two is the perfect meal to share with your bud during basketball games. It comes with two entrees, two sides, and two ice-cold PepsiCo fountain drinks for just $19.99. Entree options include 10 Boneless Wings, the All-American Cheeseburger, or 3 Crispy Chicken Dippers, paired with fan-favorite Fries, Tots, or Wedges. GrubHub is celebrating with no delivery or service fees on $50+ restaurant orders and special deals, including $15 off $50+ at BWW’s from March 24 through April 6.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s is giving basketball fans the chance to eat, play, and watch all at one destination. Wing offers include $1 Wings for orders of 10, all tournament long (March 17 – April 6), and for fans ready to lock in Championship game plans, Dave & Buster’s is offering an ultimate buzzer-beater bash with a ticketed All-Access Madness watch party on April 6th. Experience the game on massive screens with immersive sound that puts you right in the action. Starting at just $29.99, tickets are available for purchase on March 17th exclusively on FEVER at daveandbusteschampgame.com, and include unlimited game play all day long, unlimited wings + fries during the game, and reserved seating in the dining area6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has a slam-dunk deal: 50¢ Boneless Wings (available for To Go or delivery only) that will keep them fueled all tournament long from March 17–22 or April 4–6, when they place an order through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app. Applebee’s Boneless Wings feature crispy, breaded boneless chicken tossed in a choice of sauce from a winning lineup, including Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Hot Honey Glaze, served with a side of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

KFC

KFC is re-introducing 20 Wings for $20, the popular, can’t-beat, crowd-feeding meal deal that won’t break the bank. “KFC is offering an exciting promotion that food lovers won’t want to miss! For just $20, you can indulge in 20 delicious wings—making it the perfect treat for gatherings, game days, or simply satisfying your cravings. With a variety of flavors available, there’s something for everyone! Whether you’re a fan of spicy buffalo or classic BBQ, KFC has got you covered. This deal not only caters to solo diners but is also an excellent option for groups looking to enjoy finger-licking good food without breaking the bank. Don’t wait—head over to your nearest KFC and take advantage of this special offer today! Save some for later, or enjoy every bite with friends!” Lexie Hull shared on TikTok.

Lazy Dog Restaurant

Lazy Dog Restaurant, which serves handcrafted American food and drink and is available in 50+ locations nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery, is offering a Wings Party Pack, a game-day bundle designed for sharing that includes a variety of wing flavors, sauces, and veggies. Packs include your choice of Bone-in (32 wings) or Boneless (3 lbs.), with guest-favorite flavors like Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Garlic Parmesan. Each pack also comes with a side of veggies and handcrafted dipping sauces such as Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Nashville Hot. Use code “MARCH” for $5 off your online order of a Wings Party Pack through April 6.