7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Buffalo Wings and Blue Cheese

See which chain restaurants have perfected the pairing of buffalo wings and chunky blue cheese.

Die-hard chicken wing fans will tell you there is only one authentic dipping sauce for buffalo-style wings: blue cheese, sometimes spelled bleu cheese. It’s definitely an acquired taste, as the French-style cheese is known for being strong and pungent. But fans maintain that it often balances out the heat and saltiness of the buffalo flavor. Where can you get the best wings and blue cheese dip? Here are 7 restaurants that have perfected the combination.

Buffalo Wild Wings Original

Buffalo Wild Wings regulars are well aware that the chain’s thick, chunky blue cheese dressing is a staple dip that pairs perfectly with the wings, which are “incredible,” according to fans. “Good size, cooked great with a nice crisp on the outside and tossed in sauce perfectly,” adds another diner.

Hooters Original Style Wings

Hooters Blue Cheese is a popular, thick, and chunky dressing served primarily with their chicken wings, featuring a bold, tangy flavor that pairs well with both boneless and bone-in wings. You get “consistent quality,” at Hooters a person maintains on Reddit in a feed devoted to finding the perfect wings. “Hooters wings are damn good,” another agrees. “Their Daytona Wings are my favorite chain wing of all time, and extremely consistent quality for a chain,” another says.

Wingstop Original Hot Wings

Famous house made dip, Wingstop’s bone-in wings, fried crisp and tossed in bold, craveable flavors, are always a crowd pleaser. “Wingstop, no contest. Reasonable selection of sauces for any pallet, decent sized wings with bone-in and boneless options. Their fries are like none of the competitors. Their ranch tastes fresh and isn’t repackaged store-bought Hidden Valley, unlike what BWW and other contenders on the list tastes like. Same goes for their bleu cheese. Another rare quality: consistently good wings,” a Redditor says. And in the blue cheese, “The chunks are sooo good.. can’t have my Wingstop without it,” one Redditor writes. “The chunks of blue is too fire,” another agrees. “Cheating yourself by not getting blue cheese.”

Zaxby’s Traditional Buffalo Wings

Zaxby’s saucy, well-seasoned wings are a favorite. “Yep, Zaxby’s fingers tossed in tongue torch (ask for heavy sauce) are absolutely as good as it gets for drive through hot wings,” one diner maintains. “Zaxby’s is unquestionably the best place with a drive thru for wings (boneless and traditional),” another agrees. However, if you want blue cheese, you need to be resourceful. “Zaxby’s only has the blue cheese packets for salads, so it isn’t grouped in with the other sauces that come in the dipping cups with your wings/tenders while ordering,” one diner says.

Twin Peaks Wings

Twin Peaks also serves up delicious wings. “Twin Peaks smoked and grilled wings are delicious. Especially the spicy garlic ones,” a diner says. “Twin Peaks. Really good wings, lots of sauce options, cute girls, and beer served at 29 (or below) degrees. Love the slushy beer,” agrees an additional diner. They also offer a creamy, chunky house-made blue cheese dressing with a thick, pungent flavor.

Applebee’s Classic Wings

Applebees serves delicious wings with blue cheese that is a crowd pleaser. “Absolutely not the correct answer I’m sure but I’ll eat Applebees boneless wings forever. Classic Buffalo sauce slaps. And unlimited wing season? Forget about it. Can’t imagine the actual wings are any good though,” a diner says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

TGI Fridays Buffalo Wings

TGI Fridays serves their signature Buffalo wings, made with Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, and other wing varieties with a side of creamy, chunky blue cheese dip. “It’s not a true TGI Fridays experience without our legendary wings! Drenched in our signature Buffalo sauce and served with a creamy blue cheese dip, these wings are the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Perfect for sharing with friends or keeping all to yourself – we won’t judge!” the chain captioned an Instagram post.