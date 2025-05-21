The #1 Appetizer to Avoid at Major Chains, According to Chefs

There are many reasons why chain restaurants are so beloved. They’re affordable and offer deals so a family can eat out without breaking the bank. They’re convenient and reliable when you’re hungry and don’t want to hit a drive-thru. You know for the most part what you’re getting in terms of service and quality and it’s a comfortable feeling, especially if you grew up having special family dinners at a local chain.

While chain restaurants serve up delicious food at a great price, the same can't be said of appetizers, according to chefs. A good starter can set the tone for the night and ordering the wrong one can put a serious damper on the dinner. To avoid a disastrous meal, here are popular appetizers you should always skip at chains.

Fried Ravioli

When done right, fried ravioli has a crunchy golden breaded crust with the perfect amount of warm melted cheese inside that’s gooey and savory. But many chains don’t deliver.

“I’ve ordered them more times than I’d like to admit, hoping for something crispy and satisfying, but they almost always disappoint,” says Chef Jeremy Sharpe, Executive Chef at Premier Residences of Chevy Chase.

He explains, “They tend to fall into one of two categories: either overcooked and dry, or limp and soggy — there’s rarely a happy medium. At their worst, they remind me of little cardboard pouches wrapped in sandpaper and then tossed in a deep fryer.”

Another reason to avoid them? The sauce.

According to Chef Jeremy, “They’re usually served with a side of marinara sauce that tastes more like imitation ketchup than anything freshly made.”

Loaded Fries

Loaded fries are the perfect storm of ingredients–meat, cheese and customizable toppings, but Chef Jeremy doesn’t recommend them because of the lack of quality.

“A close second on my worst apps list? The infamous plate of loaded fries — the kind swimming in canned cheese sauce and topped with chewy, sad little bacon bits.”

Pre-Battered Seafood

A fried seafood platter or appetizers that are pre-battered like Jalapeño Poppers are

always tempting to order, but Chef Kevin Templet from Fremin’s in Thibodaux, Louisiana

says to skip it.

“I always steer clear of anything pre-battered and frozen … especially seafood.” He explains, “It’s typically mass-produced, sits too long in the freezer (or heaven forbid, the counter), and by the time they hit the fryer, they’ve lost any good texture. The end result is soggy and far from fresh.”

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks are a go-to for obvious reasons–they’re fried, stuffed with cheese and dipped in a tasty marinara sauce. While they’re one of the most popular appetizers, Chef Brandon Naquin at Spahr’s in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana

“I never order mozzarella sticks at chain restaurants. They’re the same everywhere – overly processed, bland and usually just a vehicle for a tired marinara. As a chef, I am looking for flavor and texture, and mozz sticks fall flat every time. Viral cheese pulls are pretty much all they’re good for!”

Calamari

Fried or grilled calamari can be the star of the night, if it’s prepared properly, which Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS says doesn’t happen often.

“When it’s fresh, it’s great. But it’s usually frozen, overly breaded, and rubbery from sitting under a heat lamp at chains. You lose all the delicacy that makes calamari good in the first place.”

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup is a classic comfort food that has a deep rich flavor thanks to the beef broth, caramelized onions and cheesy crusted top. You'll find it often at chain steakhouses, but this is another one to resist.

Chef Sean Telo Hank & Artie’s, Portland ME says most chains don’t do the appetizer justice and treat it like an “afterthought.”

He explains that it’s often a “soggy mess of onions” and rubbery cheese that will ruin your appetite.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded potato skins are the perfect balance of melted cheese, bacon, green onions with a dollop of sour cream. When cooked correctly, they’re not greasy or burnt–unless that’s your preference. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis this is another favorite to ditch at chain restaurants because they’re “pre-made” and “reheated” instead of freshly baked.

“While they sound like a classic, they’re often overloaded with cheese and bacon but lack balance, making them more of a greasy, heavy bite before a meal,” he says.