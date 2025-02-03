The #1 Brunch Item You Should Never Order at a Restaurant, According to Chefs

Brunch has evolved from a relaxed mealtime that offers a plethora of delicious breakfast and lunch options to a cultural phenomenon that's become a major weekend social event. From trendy dishes to cool cocktails and a buzzing atmosphere, brunch has become the place to be seen. While the midday meal carries a sense of celebration and an occasion for friends and family to get together, it's also a time to enjoy a unique mix of unforgettable foods.

One thing that makes brunch so special is the menu. A good brunch spot knows it's the tasty combination of sweet and savory complimented with refreshing beverages. But according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke with, not everything on a brunch menu is worth ordering.

Be Careful of Fake Eggs and Hollandaise

"Being a vegan chef, I know that choices are limited when going out to a non-vegan restaurant for brunch," says Chef William Davis, Executive Chef at the Nourish Cafe at Pop Life,

"I would never order anything that advertised fake eggs for a vegan substitute," he explains. "The products that are available are made from oils, gums, and binders to look and taste like an egg, but are highly processed, inflammatory, and a disservice to your gut and gut flora."

Instead, he suggests finding a healthier alternative. "Scrambled tofu is a good substitute for eggs and will include a lot of the protein that comes from a traditional egg."

A popular brunch dish beloved by many is Eggs Benedict–a toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon or ham and poached eggs with a hollandaise sauce drizzled over. But "unless you are at a really good French restaurant, the hollandaise can be an issue," says Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen. "It's never the right temperature – and it could even be a pre-made "canned" hollandaise or mix."

For similar reasons, Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef who does catering in Joshua Tree, California, and Los Angeles, agrees.

"Eggs Benedict, beware!" Unless they are a high-end brunch spot, don't order," he warns.

Chef Julian suggests asking if the hollandaise is made from fresh egg yolks that morning or if they buy pre-made sauce. If it's not fresh, he says, "The Canadian bacon will be over processed crap! Also, be mindful of how the eggs are prepared. If they're overcooked, it will ruin the dish!"

Careful of "Slop on a Plate"

Another brunch item to watch out for is an overly complex breakfast dish, which is trying to do too much and is a mess," Chef Julian says. "An overly complex breakfast dish will be like having slop thrown on a plate, scary! Don't scare yourself from eating brunch again!"

Chef Julian says examples include: "Eggs Benedict with lobster and truffle hollandaise on a homemade brioche waffle, meatloaf Eggs Benedict with a brioche crumble, and weird salads like red beets and frisée tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette and a poached egg.

He advises to "Watch out for these kinds of items. The flavors can go so wrong so quickly, especially if a cook is having a bad day."

Skip the Seafood at Brunch

Finally, skip seafood at brunch. "You don't see it often, but if it's on your menu and something catches your eye, be sure to ask if it's frozen or fresh," Chef Julian says. "If they have to think about if the seafood is frozen, that shows a lack of care for the food there, so don't order it. Move on to a different item, and don't risk a good meal!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The key to a perfect brunch experience is avoiding premade sauces and complicated dishes. Instead opt for a place where you can leisurely enjoy and that offers a diverse menu with fresh ingredients and a comfortable setting.