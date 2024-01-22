25 Costco Items You'll Need for the Perfect Brunch

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is a prime spot to grab stuff to make a quick dinner, and it's also a huge asset when it comes to planning brunch. Where else can you grab enough baked goods, fresh fruit, dairy, and often booze to appease a crowd?

You might already know of some of Costco's beloved breakfast items for on-the-go, but brunch takes a more leisurely approach to the morning meal. Whether sweet or savory, Costco has everything you need—and then some—to make all of your brunch dreams come true.

Here are 25 must-have items for your mid-morning feast.

Bagels

Kirkland Signature Plain Bagels (1 Bagel) : 330 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 760 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

If you're looking for a bagel that tastes like a bagel, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cheaper version than Costco's, which sells for $7.99 a dozen. Even if the quality is hotly debated among Costco shoppers, no one denies that bagels are always a good idea at brunch. Costco usually stocks around five varieties, including plain, sesame, and everything.

Mix and Match Muffins

Kirkland Signature Blueberry Muffins (1 Muffin) : 590 calories, 29 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 540 mg sodium, 71 g carbs (2 g fiber, 36 g sugar), 8 g protein

I love that Costco offers a mix-and-match option for its muffins (and danishes), allowing you to pick two different flavor six-packs to make up your dozen for $9.99. Whether you choose blueberry, coffee cake, or a seasonal selection, these muffins deserve a spot on your table. Split them in quarters (yes, they are that big) and everyone can try a bite.

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls (1/2 Roll) : 410 calories, 19 g fat (10 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 420 mg sodium, 55 g carbs (2 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 5 g protein

You can't always catch this large cinnamon roll tray in the bakery section, but when you do, it's worth grabbing. These pull-apart buns are slathered with a cream cheese frosting and designed to heat up in less than 10 minutes. They'll cost you $12.99 for a tray at the warehouse.

Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices

Per Serving (5 slices) : 120 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 690 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 11 g protein

What's a brunch without smoked salmon? These precut slices, available in traditional, pepper, and dill flavors, make it easy to serve and they look impressive, too. The package comes with a honey mustard dill sauce if you want to get fancy. You can get a 12-ounce package at the warehouse for $12.99.

La Terra Fina Quiches

Cheddar & Broccoli (1/5 quiche) : 300 calories, 18 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 11 g protein

When you need something hot on your brunch table, these quiches from La Terra Fina make it easy. You can pass them off as homemade, or tell your guests your secret to perfect quiches. A two-pack of cheddar and broccoli and spinach and artichoke quiches is $13.59 in the warehouse.

Path of Life Seasoned Breakfast Blend Potatoes

Per Serving (1 cup) : 120 calories, 4.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

A breakfast hash or breakfast potatoes is a fun addition to a brunch table. These preseasoned breakfast blend potatoes can be heated up in the skillet, and they offer a little kick with the Mexican seasoning. A 48-ounce bag runs $11.89 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Butter Croissants

Per Serving (1 croissant) : 300 calories, 17 g fat (11 g saturated fat, 0.5 trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 6 g protein

If you are going to indulge in a pure butter croissant, what better time than brunch? These are excellent served as is, or you can get creative like Redditors who have done everything from stuffing them with chocolate chips to making croissant bread pudding. Do what you will, but you can't beat the price of $5.99 for 12 in the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Thick-Sliced Bacon

Per Serving (1 slice) : 70 calories, 5.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0.5 trans fat), 260 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

Mmmm … bacon. There are generally a few varieties of bacon on the shelves of Costco, so choose what suits you best, but the Kirkland Signature thick-sliced bacon is a safe bet. A two-pack of 1.5-pound packages will run you $12.99, and that's plenty to appease your brunch guests.

Roth Variety Cheese Slices

It's nice to have a variety of cheeses out at brunch, and with these presliced picks from Roth, it's as simple as putting them on a plate. The package comes with Monterey jack, cheddar, Swiss, and colby jack. A 32-ounce package is $9.59 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Organic Orange Juice

Per Serving (8 fl oz) : 110 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (0 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 0 g protein

Two 59-ounce bottles are enough for a crowd, and it seems to be a favorite on Reddit, even among those who don't drink OJ. Of course, you can mix it with the Kirkland prosecco for a mimosa moment or drink as is. It costs $11.49 at the warehouse.

Bonne Maman Fruit Preserves

Per Serving (1 tbsp) : 50 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 0 g protein

You'll impress your guests with some of the fruit preserves from the French brand Bonne Maman. The extra-large jar is filled with chunks of fruit instead of loads of sugar, and it's jam that'll go perfectly on toast or a croissant. A 36-ounce jar is $10.99 at the warehouse.

Mt. Comfort Organic Peru Coffee

Coffee is a must at brunch, and Costco delivers a vast coffee section. Each store location varies, but the Mt. Comfort Organic Peru variety, which comes in a 2.5-pound bag for $14.99, is a good pick, according to shoppers on Reddit.

Thomas' Original English Muffins

Per Serving (1 muffin) : 150 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 5 g protein

English muffins are the perfect vehicle for any breakfast sandwich, and Costco has a great deal on two-packs of nine (18 total) of Thomas' Original English Muffins for $6.99. Whatever doesn't get eaten can be used throughout the week for breakfast and lunch or frozen for your next party.

Pummelo

It's always fun to have a unique fruit on the table for discussion's sake, and December through April is pomelo season. Similar to a grapefruit but green on the outside and yellow on the inside, this citrus fruit is great as is, or use it with prosecco for a fun twist on a mimosa. A 7-pound bag is $9.99 in the warehouse.

Mionetto Brut Prosecco

Speaking of mimosas, a bottle of prosecco is a must for anyone partaking in a morning cocktail. It works great for both mimosas and Bellinis or any other morning concoction. This bottle will run you $10.99 at the warehouse.

Cholula Hot Sauce

Per Serving (1 tsp) : 0 calories, 0 g fat, 110 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 0 g protein

Cholula is my breakfast hot sauce of choice, and it's the perfect pairing with eggs. Every meal, including brunch, should have a spread of condiments. Grab a pair of 12-ounce bottles for $9.99 at Costco, and use whatever is leftover to jazz up your breakfasts for months to come.

Oatly Oat Milk

Per Serving (1 cup) : 120 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 3 g protein

There's bound to be someone at brunch who prefers alt-milk, and Oatly has become wildly popular over the years. The Costco price is a great one at $15.99 for four half gallons. Use it in coffee, cereal, or wherever milk is required in your brunch spread. Before you open it, Oatly is shelf stable, so it's OK if you don't use all the cartons right away.

Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelets

Per Serving (1 omelet) : 220 calories, 17 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 15 g protein

If you want your brunch to include omelets but don't want to stand over the stovetop to make them, these Eggland frozen omelets do the trick. Cut them up for breakfast sandwiches or serve them whole. Each has 13 grams of protein per serving, and they come filled with a trifecta of cheddar, Monterey jack, and parmesan cheeses. A box of eight is $12.99.

Belgian Boys Mini Pancakes

Per Serving (9 pancakes) : 220 calories, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 240 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 4 g protein

Delight your brunch guests with mini pancakes. These come 72 in a box, sold for $8.49 at the warehouse, but they will go quickly at any brunch table. Top them with powdered sugar and maple syrup, or serve as is. These light and fluffy bites are a crowd-pleaser.

Starbucks Creamer Caramel Macchiato

Per Serving (1 tbsp) : 40 calories , 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 0 g protein

There's no need to hit Starbucks for a sweet treat when Costco has a solution to turn any simple coffee drink into a fancy one. This 58-ounce jug of creamer is caramel macchiato flavored—it's super sweet and a fan favorite. Put it on your brunch table for an extra special touch. The giant jug—58 ounces—costs $7.99 in the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese

Per Serving (1 oz) : 90 calories, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you are going to serve bagels and smoked salmon, cream cheese is a must. Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese comes in a giant pack, giving you enough for brunch (and then some). The blocks are great to bake with if you do have access. A six-pack of eight-ounce blocks costs $8.49 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 100 calories, 0 g fat, 60 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 18 g protein

Setting up a yogurt bar, or serving yogurt with toppings, is a nice brunch idea. Costco usually has a handful of varieties to choose from, whether you want an individual size or a big container. Buying a big container is usually more economical, and then people can pick their toppings. The Kirkland Signature Organic Nonfat Greek Yogurt is $5.99 for a three-pound tub.

La Boulangere Pains au Chocolat

Per Serving (1 pain au chocolat) : 180 calories, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 3 g protein

Nobody will be mad to see the French morning pastry favorite, pain au chocolat, grazing the brunch table. La Boulangere makes delightful pastries. In addition to serving them at your table, you can also give them as a post-brunch gift, as they all come individually wrapped. A 25.4-ounce bag costs $8.79 at the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nature's Path Love Crunch Granola

Per Serving (1/4 cup) : 150 calories, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 4 g protein

Costco usually has one variety of this granola on hand (chocolate and peanut butter was a recent find), and it's full of crunch and flavor like you'd want in any granola. Serve it on top of yogurt, with milk, or eat it plain. You won't be mad to have any leftovers as a snack. A 32-ounce bag costs $9.99 at the warehouse.

Fresh berries

Costco has taken some flack for its fruit selection and quality from time to time, but it often stocks great picks. Berries are a brunch must-have, so you will want to make your choice on what looks good and the price—berries can get expensive this time of year.