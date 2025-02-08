 Skip to content

5 Worst Exercises for Women To Lose Belly Fat

Experts reveal which popular exercises could be sabotaging your progress.
Published on February 8, 2025 | 6:44 AM
Have you been doing countless crunches, hoping to finally get rid of that stubborn belly fat? You're not alone. As the Chief Medical Officer at Lindora, I've seen numerous women struggle with this common challenge. My years of experience have shown me that a woman's body composition undergoes significant changes throughout her life, influenced by hormonal shifts and natural aging processes. What worked in your 20s might not be effective in your 40s, and some popular exercises might actually be hindering your progress. Read on to discover which exercises you should avoid and what to do instead for real, lasting results.

Why Targeting Belly Fat Is More Complex Than You Think

Targeted belly fat loss is challenging because fat distribution is heavily influenced by hormonal and physiological factors. During perimenopause and menopause, hormonal changes cause fat to shift to the midsection. Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, which promotes fat storage around the abdomen. Additionally, insulin resistance, often linked to conditions like prediabetes and diabetes, can contribute to further abdominal fat gain.

Spot reduction—losing fat in one specific area—is a myth, making it crucial to address belly fat through a holistic approach. Strategies should focus on overall fat loss, combining balanced nutrition, regular strength training, stress management, and quality sleep to achieve sustainable results.

Worst Exercise #1: Traditional Sit-ups and Crunches

woman doing crunches, concept of ab workouts for beginners
Shutterstock

Why It Doesn't Work: These exercises mainly engage the superficial abdominal muscles and do not contribute to overall fat loss. Spot reduction, the idea that you can lose fat in a specific area through targeted exercises, is a myth. Additionally, performing excessive sit-ups can strain the lower back, leading to discomfort or even injury.

A Better Approach: Focus on compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and rows, which engage multiple muscle groups, burn more calories, and build overall strength. Complement these with core stabilization exercises such as planks to enhance core strength and functionality. However, as the saying goes, "Abs are made in the kitchen," emphasizing that diet plays a critical role in reducing belly fat. Pair these workouts with a targeted diet low in carbohydrates and high in protein, tailored to physical activity levels.

Client Success Story: A woman in her 40s replaced her daily crunch routine with a full-body strength program and a targeted nutrition plan. Over 12 weeks, she lost 15 pounds and reduced her waist size by 4 inches, achieving sustainable and visible results.

Worst Exercise #2: Side Bends with Weights

trainer demonstrating dumbbell side bends
Shutterstock

Why It's Ineffective: Targets oblique superficially and can lead to a "blocky" appearance.

Alternative: Core-strengthening moves like side planks or anti-rotation exercises (e.g., Pallof press).

Client Success Story: A woman shifted to side planks and saw a better waistline definition within 8 weeks.

Worst Exercise #3: Spot-Reducing Cardio

older man running up stairs, outdoor workout
Shutterstock

Why It's Ineffective: It doesn't preferentially burn belly fat and may lead to overtraining.

Alternative: High-intensity interval training (HIIT) combined with strength training.

Client Success Story: A client swapped 5 daily jogging sessions for 3 weekly HIIT sessions and lost significant belly fat in 3 months.

Worst Exercise #4: Ab Machines

Back young sport beautiful woman training using sit up abs machine she exercise workout at fitness training gym, Healthy bodybuilder lifestyle concept
Shutterstock

Why It's Ineffective: It often isolates muscles without improving overall fat loss or functional strength.

Alternative: Functional core work (e.g., hanging leg raises, cable chops).

Client Success Story: A client replaced machine use with functional exercises, improving core strength and reducing waist size over 10 weeks.

Worst Exercise #5: Spot-Toning Pilates-Based Belly Exercises

woman with pilates magic circle doing ab core exercises
Shutterstock

Why It's Ineffective: While great for flexibility and stability, it doesn't target fat loss.

Alternative: Add progressive resistance training to Pilates routines.

Client Example: A Pilates enthusiast integrated weights and improved both belly fat reduction and muscle tone in 6 months.

The Bottom Line

Reducing belly fat is a complex challenge influenced by hormones, stress, sleep, and metabolic health. A holistic approach is essential, combining a diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and low in carbohydrates with regular exercise. Include both moderate to vigorous cardio to burn calories and strength training to build muscle and boost metabolism.

Resistance exercises are particularly important for preserving muscle, supporting joint health, improving posture, and enhancing overall metabolic function. Consistency in these habits is the key to achieving and maintaining a healthier waistline, along with long-term wellness. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

​​Dr. Kamelia Kashani
Dr. Kamelia Kashani is double board-certified in obesity and family medicine, with over 20 years of experience and a Chief Medical Officer of Lindora. Read more about ​​Dr. Kamelia
