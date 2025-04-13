7 Fast-Food Burgers With Shocking Salt Levels

Fast food is a convenient way to grab a quick bite without costing a fortune, but from a health standpoint, it's pretty terrible for you. While you can find a few healthyish things on certain menus, for the most part, you're likely eating a day's worth of sodium in just one meal and burgers are one of the biggest offenders. But not every burger is created equally–some are much worse than others.

Many burgers are loaded with sodium for extra flavor. It might taste delicious, but too much salt puts your heart health at risk. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Staying up-to-date on what you're consuming plays an important role in your health so when ordering fast food, here are ones to avoid. Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who revealed the unhealthiest burgers for people trying to watch their salt intake ranked from bad to the #1 unhealthiest in America!

McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 630

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,470mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 36g

McDonald's has been a fan favorite for decades and continues to stay at the top spot for most-liked fast food chain, according to the 2024 QSR's annual report, but watch what you order. Many items are loaded with salt.

"One of the worst culprits is McDonald's Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese! One sandwich contains 1,470 mg of sodium, which is about 2/3 (64%) of the recommended daily value of 2300 mg for healthy individuals," says Beverly Garden, registered dietitian, Founder of The Everyday Kidney Cook.

She adds, "For those with certain health conditions such as kidney disease or heart disease, it is often advised to limit sodium to 1500 mg. One sandwich blows their whole daily sodium budget!"

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86g (Saturated fat: 36g)

Sodium : 1,770mg

Carbs : 38g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 75 g

The Big Bacon Classic Triple burger from Wendy's is filled with everything terrible for your health–high calories, too much fat and sugar. Plus, it's almost an entire day's worth of salt.

"This burger accounts for 80% of the daily recommended sodium limit with 1,770 mg of sodium. 2,300mg)," says Bess Berger, RDN, founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ. "High sodium intake can increase blood pressure, leading to heart disease and stroke risk. All in all, this burger makes fast food classics look mild in calories and fat."

Top 50 Fast-Food Chains In America In 2024—Ranked By Popularity

XXXL Triple King at Fatburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,690

Fat : 97g (Saturated fat: 34g)

Sodium : 2,180mg

Carbs : 69g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:12 g)

Protein : 130g

With three ½ lb Angus beef patties, four slices of cheese, lettuce, tomato and eight free toppings, the XXXL Triple King at Fatburger earns its name, but it's a mega salt-bomb.

Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com says the level of sodium this burger contains (2,180) "can negatively affect heart and metabolic health by raising cholesterol and blood pressure levels while also negatively impacting insulin resistance."

Carl's Jr. Double Guacamole Bacon Burger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 93g (Saturated fat: 31 g)

Sodium : 2,300mg

Carbs : 57g (Fiber: 6g , Sugar: 13g)

Protein : 73g

Don't let 73 grams of protein make you think anything about this burger is healthy. The amount of sodium in the Carl's Jr. Double Guacamole Bacon Burger is brutal. The high fat content is horrifying too.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"If you're watching your sodium intake, then you'll want to avoid Carl's Jr.'s Double Guacamole Bacon Burger because it has 2,300 mg sodium, which is a whole day's worth of sodium per the recommendation from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.," says Sarah Alsing, MS, RD, registered dietitian and owner of Delightfully Fueled.

Shake Shack Montlake Double Cut*

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 980

Fat : 68g (Saturated fat: 31g)

Sodium : 2,470mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 54 g

The calories and carbs for the Shake Shack Montlake Double Cut* are less than other burgers on our list, however, it's pretty monstrous in terms of sodium and fat.

According to Routhenstein, the burger is a Seattle local favorite, but for anyone being mindful of too much salt, this is one to skip.

"Featuring two beef patties, melted cheese, and sweet caramelized onions, this burger is an indulgence and also a high calorie, fat, and sodium meal."

Checkers/Rally's

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 105g (Saturated fat: 35g)

Sodium : 2,500mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 54 g

Although the calories are similar to others on the list, the Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford Triple burger, which features three beef patties topped with cheese and bacon, ranks second because of the amount of sodium.

"This burger packs a surprising 105 grams of fat (including 35 grams of saturated fat) and 2,500 mg of sodium, more than your daily recommended amount of both nutrients in one meal!," says Kat Durston, RDN, Owner of Naturally Good Nutrition. "With its ultra-high fat and sodium content, eating this burger regularly can significantly contribute to your risk of heart disease and high blood pressure."

Steak 'n Shake 7 X 7 Steakburger

Nutrition : 1 burger

Calories : 1,660

Fat : 128g (Saturated fat: 62g)

Sodium : 3,800mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 95 g

There's many unhealthy fast food burgers to skip if you're trying to watch how much salt you eat, but the top spot goes to Steak 'n Shake's 7 X 7 Steakburger that boasts seven juicy beef patties. It's basically a heart attack served with seven slices of cheese.

"When you think of this burger, imagine seven times the danger zone," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta.

"As a dietitian, I advise my clients to steer clear of this burger, which contains 1,660 calories, a staggering 128 grams of fat of that 62 grams of saturated fat, and 3,800 mg of sodium," she says.