12 Worst Fast-Food Burgers for Your Health Ranked From Bad to Shocking

We get it—sometimes you just need a greasy burger to satisfy a craving. Maybe you had a long night out with friends or maybe you finished up a huge workout. Either way, a fast-food burger can be an enticing choice when the cravings strike. Unfortunately, these burgers are almost never nutritious and are, more often than not, full of empty calories and artery-clogging saturated fat and sodium.

We wanted to find the worst of the worst fast-food burgers out there to help you know which orders to stay away from. It's not that you can never indulge in these, but it's important to be aware of what you're consuming, as well as some of the potential risks that come with it. Below, you'll find the 12 worst fast-food burgers, which we've ranked from bad to absolute worst based on calories, saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium.

Triple Meat Whataburger—1,075 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,075

Fat : 63 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g, Trans fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,720 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 65 g

Let's start off by saying that even though this Triple Meat Whataburger is technically the "lowest calorie" burger on our list, it's nothing near a healthy choice.

This burger still packs in over 1,000 calories on its own, and the three meat patties serve up 20 grams of saturated fat and 3 grams of trans fat. On top of all of that, you're looking at 1,720 milligrams of sodium—a number that is close to your recommended daily limit.

Jack in the Box Bacon Double Smashed Jack—1,120 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,120

Fat : 83 g (Saturated Fat: 30 g, Trans fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 2,070 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 45 g

Made with two giant beef patties, two slices of cheese, and strips of bacon smashed between two buns, the Bacon Double Smashed Jack from Smash Burger comes with over 1,100 calories, 30 grams of saturated fat, and 4.5 grams of trans fat.

Sonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger—1,130 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 75 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,000 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 57 g

If you're heading to Sonic and looking for a low-calorie option, you're not going to find it in their Supersonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger, which is loaded with 1,130 calories per order. For something a little lighter, try their plain Sonic Cheeseburger for only 630 calories.

Double Hardee's Frisco Burger—1,140 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,130

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,130 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 61 g

This Double Frisco Burger from Hardee's features two beef patties, Swiss cheese, mayo, and bacon strips, all piled between two slices of thick sourdough bread. These ingredients bring the total calorie count to 1,130. Plus, you're looking at 3 grams of trans fat per burger, which is a type of fat the World Health Organization suggests staying away from entirely.

Wendy's Dave's Triple—1,160 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 34 g, Trans fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,640 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 70 g

It's safe to say that any time you see a burger with three beef patties, it's most likely going to be far too high in calories. Take this Dave's Triple Burger from Wendy's, for example, which comes in at 1,160 calories, 34 grams of saturated fat, and 4.5 grams of trans fat.

Checkers and Rally's Smokey BBQ Bacon Buford—1,210 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 90 g (Saturated Fat: 33 g, Trans fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 2,790 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 58 g

The Triple BBQ Bacon Buford Burger from Checkers and Rally's has way too much going on for its own good. Featuring three beef patties, three slices of cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, strips of bacon, and bacon crumbles, this burger weighs in at over 1,200 calories.

Checkers and Rally's Triple Baconzilla—1,210 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,210

Fat : 96 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g, Trans fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 2,950 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 58 g

With a name like Baconzilla, it's no surprise this Checkers and Rally's burger is full of calories. On top of 1,210 calories, it also has 36 grams of saturated fat, a type of fat that can be harmful to your heart health when consumed in larger quantities. Because of the risks it carries, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your consumption to just 13 grams per day. For perspective, the Baconzilla has almost three times this amount!

Wendy's Big Bacon Classic Triple—1,220 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 86 g (Saturated Fat: 36 g, Trans fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 1,850 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 75 g

Another "triple" burger to grace our list, this Big Bacon Classic Triple from Wendy's has a whopping 1,220 calories per burger. Not only that, but you're looking at a shockingly high amount of sodium at 1,850 milligrams.

Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese—1,350 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 94 g (Saturated Fat: 33.1 g, Trans fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,990 mg

Carbs : 59.5 g (Fiber: 4.3 g, Sugar: 15.1 g)

Protein : 82.5 g

Burger King has a ton of variations to its classically famous Whopper, and the Triple Whopper with Bacon & Cheese is by far its most caloric variation yet. It has 1,350 calories total, plus 33 grams of saturated fat and almost 2,000 milligrams of sodium. For similar flavors but far fewer calories, try the Whopper Jr. with Bacon & Cheese for only 420 calories.

Wendy's Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger, Triple—1,350 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,350

Fat : 97 g (Saturated Fat: 42 g, Trans fat:5 g)

Sodium : 1,890 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 84 g

A newer addition to the Wendy's menu, the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger Triple is one of the most caloric burgers on our list. On top of that, it also has one of the highest saturated fat counts at 42 grams, almost four times the daily recommended limit!

Burger King Texas Double Whopper—1,600 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,600

Fat : 113 g (Saturated Fat: 41.1 g, Trans fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,185 mg

Carbs : 57.5 g (Fiber: 3.6 g, Sugar: 12.2 g)

Protein : 102.4 g

The second most caloric burger on our list is the Burger King Texas Double Whopper, which comes in at 1,600 calories in just the burger alone. That's how many calories some people aim to eat in almost an entire day! Beyond just the high calorie count, this sandwich also serves up 41 grams of saturated fat, 3 grams of trans fat, and almost 2,200 milligrams of sodium!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King Bacon King—1,710 calories

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 1,710

Fat : 119 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g, Trans fat: 2.8 g)

Sodium : 2,405 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 2.9 g, Sugar: 15.6 g)

Protein : 107.4 g

The Burger King Bacon King is by far the unhealthiest burger on our list. Not only does it have the highest calorie count at 1,710, it also has the most saturated fat and the most sodium—with more than your entire daily recommended limit. Skip this burger and go for the Burger King Whopper Jr. if you're craving a juicy burger.