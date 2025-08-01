 Skip to content

4 Worst Cuts of Steak for Grilling, According to Pitmasters

These 4 steak cuts may ruin your BBQ, according to top pitmasters—here’s what to pick instead.
Avatar for Heather Newgen
By
Published on August 1, 2025 | 7:45 AM

Summer backyard BBQs are a delicious way to enjoy the season, but serving the wrong type of meat can ruin a good time. Not all cuts of beef are made for the grill. While some steaks thrive over high heat, others can turn tough, dry, or flavorless. According to Shannon Snell, a former NFL player turned Head Pitmaster at Sonny’s BBQ, there are four cuts that should never touch the grill if you want tender, juicy results. Here’s what to steer clear of before your next get together.

What to Look for When Grilling Steak

Shutterstock

Not all steak is meant for the grill and to get the best quality, there are two specific things to look for: marbling and the correct cut, Snell says. “The USDA grades proteins on the amount of marbling that runs throughout a cut of beef or pork,” Snell explains. “Select, which is on the lowest scale, has very little marbling. It’s a lot of red meat, and a cut that might not break down as well as the higher cuts.” He adds, “Choice grade is a well marbled grade that most grocery stores carry and is universally available. A Prime grade is the highest grade that a piece of meat can have. This is a protein with a lot of marbling and is the most flavorful.”

Beef Eye Round

Shutterstock

This cut is from the hindquarters, which is very active and gets a lot of movements. So it tends to be lean and tough. Snell says the beef eye round is a “Super Lean Cut of steak that is flavorful but lacks tenderness no matter what temperature it’s cooked to.”

Tri Tip

Shutterstock

Tri tip is known to have a robust flavor and tender texture when prepared correctly, but it’s not a cut Snell recommends for the grill. Tri tip is a “California staple,” he says. “The muscles run in different directions which makes it difficult when slicing and can be very tough if over cooked.”

Skirt Steak

Shutterstock

A skirt steak is often suggested for grilling because of its rich flavor and thinness, but Snell avoids this cut for the grill. “It’s great for items like Fajitas, but with skirt being such a thin meat, it has the propensity to dry out quicker than any of the others,” he explains.

Chuck

Shutterstock

Chuck has a great flavor, but has too much gristle and connective tissue. It needs more time to break down, so grilling isn’t the best option. “It’s great for roast and slow cooking, but Chuck tends to be tough and chewy when grilled over high heats,” Snell says.

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Hot and spicy barbecue sauce in a casserole with spare ribs in background

    7 Best Bottled BBQ Sauces, According to Chefs

  • Costco Shoppers Upset Over New Pizza Rule at the Food Court

    Costco Shoppers Upset Over New Pizza Rule

  • Grilled beef steak medium rare on fire (Selective Focus). 3D Illustration.

    4 Worst Cuts of Steak for Grilling

  • 7 Best Boxed Brownie Mixes for Easy Baking, According to Chefs

    7 Best Boxed Brownie Mixes for Easy Baking

  • Costco Receipt

    11 Best Costco Items From the Coupon Book

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.