6 Worst Store-Bought Mac and Cheeses for Your Body

These mac and cheeses pack high sodium and additives that make them poor picks.

Frozen and pre-made foods are notorious for having lots of added salt, both as a preservative and as a flavor enhancer—but too much sodium can lead to serious health issues. Teens and adults are advised to stay below 2,300 mg of sodium per day, but Americans consume more than 3,300 mg of sodium per day, on average, according to the CDC. Macaroni and cheese is one of the worst offenders for salt—here are six of the worst store-bought mac and cheeses for your health, due to high sodium and other dubious ingredients.

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese

Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese contains 350 calories and 880 mg of sodium per serving. “What happened? This used to be the best macaroni and cheese. Now it’s extremely dry and there’s barely any cheese, or flavor for that matter,” one Kroger customer said.

Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Flamin’ Hot Flavor

Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Flamin’ Hot Flavor contains 320 calories and 730 mg of sodium per serving. Fans like the spicy flavor but with all the artificial food colorings and other ultra-processed ingredients, this is probably one to avoid, especially for kids.

Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Mac N Cheese

One serving of Velveeta Shells and Cheese Original Mac N Cheese contains 370 calories and 860 mg of sodium per serving. The plus side? Zero added sugar, and 13 g of protein per serving.

Good & Gather Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Target‘s Good & Gather Mac ‘n’ Cheese contains 300 calories and a whopping 940mg of sodium per serving. Fans love the creamy rich flavor, but the sodium means this mac and cheese should be enjoyed in moderation. Adding chopped vegetables could make it a little healthier and cut through some of the salt.

Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Mac and Cheese Cups

Cracker Barrel Sharp Cheddar Mac and Cheese Cups contains 210 calories per cup, which is on the lower side for packaged mac and cheese. Each serving also contains 610 mg of sodium which is a lot for a 68 g cup. Not the best choice for anyone looking for a healthier option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Market Pantry Deluxe Shells Macaroni and Cheese

Market Pantry Deluxe Shells Macaroni and Cheese contains 370 calories and a huge 890 mg of sodium per serving, making it one of the worst offenders sodium-wise. This is another item that could be improved by adding vegetables to make it a healthier choice.