If You Can Do This Many Squats After 50, Your Lower-Body Power Is Top 10%

Lower-body power after 50 determines how fast you move, how confidently you climb stairs, and how safely you recover from a stumble. Most people focus on strength alone, but power, the ability to produce force quickly, declines faster with age. I’ve tested this with hundreds of clients over 50, and the drop-off in explosive leg drive surprises almost everyone.

Squats offer one of the clearest windows into lower-body capacity. They demand coordination between hips, knees, core, and ankles without external support. When performed continuously with clean form, they reveal endurance, strength, and power all at once.

If you can hit a strong number of controlled squats after 50, you’re not just “in shape.” You’re operating well above average for your age group.

How to Perform the Squat Test Properly

Numbers only count when form stays consistent.

Setup

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart

Toes slightly turned out

Chest tall, core lightly braced

Arms extended forward for balance

Execution

Lower hips until thighs reach at least parallel

Keep knees tracking over toes

Drive up with control and intent

Maintain steady breathing

Perform as many controlled bodyweight squats as possible in 60 seconds. Stop if depth shortens, heels lift, or posture collapses.

What Your Results Mean After 50

Under 15 Squats (60 seconds)

Below average lower-body endurance and power. Explosive strength likely limited.

15–25 Squats

Functional strength present. Power development moderate but not exceptional.

26–35 Squats

Above average. Strong coordination and muscular endurance.

36–45 Squats

Excellent. This range places you ahead of most peers in strength and stamina.

46+ Squats

Top 10%. Your lower-body power and endurance significantly outperform others your age.

Why Squats Reveal Lower-Body Power

Squats demand:

Hip extension strength

Quadriceps endurance

Core stability

Ankle mobility

Because they require repeated force production under bodyweight, they highlight how efficiently your muscles generate power. Many adults after 50 can walk long distances but struggle to produce quick, controlled force repeatedly. This test exposes that gap clearly.

How to Improve Your Squat Score (Unified Strategy)

Improving squat performance after 50 requires a mix of strength and controlled speed.

Start by practicing slower, tempo-based squats to reinforce depth and stability. Focus on a strong drive upward without bouncing. Add short sets of “intent-driven” reps where you stand up with purpose but maintain form.

Incorporate chair stands for volume on recovery days. Walking hills or stair intervals also improve leg drive and endurance. Train two to three times per week, stopping before fatigue destroys technique.

Progress comes from consistency, not burnout. Add just three to five reps per week, and within a month, your total will climb noticeably.